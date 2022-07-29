ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hangover pro eats $90 worth of fast food, says vegetables aren’t the cure

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
 4 days ago

One woman binged on binging after following-up a boozy all nighter with $94 worth of fast food.

TikTokker Tamika Taikato gorged on a hangover meal that consisted of a glorious mountain of junk food, including dishes from Kentucky Fried Chicken, McDonald’s and Domino’s — to help “soak up the booze.”

The New Zealand native, 26, posted a video showing her scrumptious haul of hot dogs, pork BBQ, chicken wings, doughnuts, chocolate mousse and more.

“One day I think I ate around 9000 calories and when I added it up I’d spent around $150 NZD on food that day, which is shocking but food cures me!” the social media influencer told Caters News.

The fast food junkie wakes up at 9 am after a wild night out to grab the greasy meals while they’re hot.
@tamikataikato/ CATERS NEWS

At McDonald’s — her is “favorite” post party spot — she ordered a double cheeseburger, large fries, ten-piece nuggets with sweet and sour sauce and mayo, plus a Coke Zero and strawberry milkshake.

The foodie continued, “I’m not joking! Then I’m going to eat McDonald’s, I feel like I’ve already won in my head. On the way there my hangover improves and once I pick it up I’m ecstatic.”

Water and hydration is also key to help curing a hangover, “alongside Coke Zero and a few milkshakes too.”

“I also love steak and cheese pies, they are literally the bomb when you feel rough. Likewise, same with a bacon and egg quiche from our local bakery,” she told Caters News.
TikTok/@tamikataikato
She also loads up on soda to rehydrate during her hangover recovery.
@tamikataikato/ CATERS NEWS

“I would normally get in from a night out at around 2am and I don’t pick up food while drunk so when I wake up at 9am I’m starving and craving fast food,” Taikato said.

Normally, she’ll first hit the breakfast menus at various fast food franchises. And by the time she’s done with the morning rounds, lunch service has begun — so she’ll grab some KFC or noodles on her way home before ultimately heading back to bed.

“I just think about the grease to soak up the s—ty feelings, vegetables don’t appeal to me whatsoever. When I look at them I think you could make me feel better but heck no,” she confessed.

The 26-year-old makes sure to work out a few days a week to keep her body in shape.
@tamikataikato/ CATERS NEWS
“Everyone who knows me knows how much I eat,” she said.
@tamikataikato/ CATERS NEWS

To help balance her diet, Taikato makes an effort to exercise several times during the week to stabilize her high metabolism.

She added that her peers encouraged her to make a TikTok about her eating habits since she loves fats food so much.

“My friends and family aren’t surprised at all because everyone who knows me knows how much I eat but it was actually them who encouraged me to make the videos,” she said.

Fast Food#Junk Food#Vegetables#Curing#Hangover#Food Drink#Tiktokker Tamika Taikato#Kentucky Fried Chicken#Mcdonald
