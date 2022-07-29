50% Rally Sees Ethereum Classic Becomes 19th Largest Cryptocurrency

bitcoinist.com
How Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Helps the Crypto Community
Charles Hoskinson, the 34-year-old co-founder of Ethereum and founder of Cardano, is one of those rare crypto leaders actively working to help the cryptocurrency community. In this article, we wanted to examine him, his work on Cardano, and how he constantly shares his opinions with the public, all to bring crypto closer to the masses.
Impending Closure Of Monero Largest Mining Pool Sparks Decentralization Debate
Monero is the most popular privacy token in the space, and investors have flocked to it due to the anonymity it provides. Its community is widespread with a lot of miners, but one mining pool has dominated the hashrate of the privacy coin in the past. Minexmr, which is the largest mining pool, has, however, announced that it will be shutting down operations, triggering various debates in the space.
Ethereum Vs Bitcoin: Vitalik Buterin Calls Michael Saylor A ‘Total Clown’ – Here’s Why
Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin doesn’t take criticisms lightly. Michael Saylor, the chief executive officer of MicroStrategy – and one of the most notable personalities in the cryptocurrency industry, has apparently incensed Buterin with his assertion that Ethereum is “inherently unethical” because its creation violates biblically-based securities laws.
Experts Still Think Bitcoin Mining Is Profitable, What Does That Mean?
The dramatic bearish movement of digital tokens has brought doubts to the minds of several crypto and Bitcoin investors and traders about the market. As a result, some traders and investors are still skeptical about selling off or holding their digital assets. Moreover, there have been different challenges for crypto investors throughout this year. A notable instance is a massive crash in profits.
How to Earn Passive Crypto on CeDefi Exchanges
Trending now in the Crypto space is an easy way out of the bearish market with profits in hand. Some cryptocurrency enthusiasts and veterans have turned to other means of earning crypto, while they wait out the unfortunate events unfolding in the crypto market. One of such ways involves earning passive income on CeDeFi exchanges.
Top 3 cryptos with interesting utilities: Mehracki (MKI), Solana (SOL), and Stellar (XLM)
Mehracki (MKI) is a new cryptocurrency currently available on presale. It will help the tourism industry process payments easily and quickly. Along with Stellar (XLM), and Solana (SOL), it could yield potentially huge profits in the future. All three coins have interesting and unique use cases and are coming up with new innovations in the blockchain space. Read on to learn more about these 3 cryptos and why you should consider investing in them.
3 Altcoins With The Most Potential: Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Degrain (DGRN)
Many crypto investors argue that the ship has sailed as far as investing in crypto, and its major players no longer present as tantalizing an ROI as they used to. However, many up-and-coming projects with as-yet low market capitalizations offer massive potential for growth, with cryptos like Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) being living proof of how life-changing fortunes can still be made in the bear market – with yet ample room to grow. But one altcoin trumps them all: Degrain (DGRN). Let’s explore how.
Ground-Breaking Burn Feature Likely to Give Uniglo.io (GLO) Huge Positive Price Action Versus Ethereum (ETH) and Avalanche (AVAX)
If you have been loyal to the big names of the cryptocurrency market, perhaps it is time to widen your horizon and get to know Uniglo.io (GLO). Uniglo.io is a new decentralized finance (DeFi) solution that introduces a burn feature that is ground-breaking, bringing a hyper-deflationary model to the table.
The Diamonds In The Crypto Rough: Uniglo (GLO), Synthetix (SNX) And Thorchain (RUNE)
If you’re looking for the next big crypto find that could go on to huge things, you’re in the right place. The crypto space might have had a tough few weeks, but there’s still tons of potential in the scene. That’s because while some coins are struggling, some are still performing really well. And these coins that perform well now show a huge amount of bullish potential for the long-term. Just imagine how much they could surge once wider economic conditions fix themselves. But it’s not as easy to make profit on any old coin in the current bear market. You can’t just pick a memecoin and ride it to the top, you have to pick one with solid fundamentals, one that you’ve researched carefully, and one that experts highly recommend. That’s why this article could be a huge help for you. Analysts are predicting big things for the following few crypto coins, and they could be great additions to your portfolio right now. Let’s have a look at them:
‘Bitcoin Valley’ Opens In Honduras Town In Hopes Of Attracting Tourists
Honduras has broken grounds for “Bitcoin Valley,” a project in the country’s booming town of Santa Lucia, in an effort to attract crypto investors from around the globe. Honduras is the most recent Central American nation to promote a municipality’s use of cryptocurrency as a payment method. According to a report by Reuters, a variety of Santa Lucian companies now accept Bitcoin as payment.
Best Apps For Staking Crypto – Access Your Coins On The Go
The world is changing fast – especially the world of cryptocurrency. This requires crypto investors to make fast decisions. This article will tell you about the best app to stake crypto in 2022, including some of the best-known behemoths on the market as well as rising stars that offer great service with reduced fees.
TOP 5 DEXs in 2022
Nowadays, cryptocurrencies are moving into DeFi. It’s a good option to be the one who manages your digital capital and at the same time handles every decision. That’s why it’s necessary to choose the most reliable platform with helpful conditions. So let’s observe the top 5 DEXs, currently operating, and then compare their offers and capabilities.
Bitget Protection Fund Launches during Crypto Winter to Rebuild Traders’ Trust
Singapore, 1st August, 2022 – Leading global derivatives exchange – Bitget, is pleased to announce the launch of the US$200 million Bitget Protection Fund, as part of its continued efforts in prioritising security, ensuring its users’ assets are safeguarded. As crypto continues to dominate the digital asset...
The Feetback NFT Collection to Be Listed on XT NFT
The unique collection of feet NFTs of the Feetback project is soon to be listed on the XT NFT platform, making the 8888 NFTs discoverable to a wider global audience. This new listing is the fresh fuel needed to take the world of NFTs to the next level, elevating ever-demanding NFTs and metaverse enthusiasts on a worldwide scale.
How The SEC Uncovered A $300 Million Crypto Pyramid Scheme
According to a press release issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 1st, eleven people have been charged for their roles in creating and promoting Forsage, a fraudulent crypto pyramid and Ponzi scheme that brought up more than $300 million from millions of retail investors across the globe.
Memecoin Battle: Shiba Inu’s Monthly Gains Stand at 18% While Dogecoin Sees Only 2% Profits
The memecoins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are both looking to end the month in green, but SHIB’s gains have been significantly higher than DOGE’s so far. Shiba Inu Looking To End July With 18% Profits While Dogecoin Observes 2% Uplift. After going through months of downtrend, holders of...
Ethereum 2.0 Locked ETH Is Holding $15 Billion In Losses
Data shows the Ethereum supply locked in the ETH 2.0 staking contract was holding unrealized losses amounting to almost $15 billion just a few days back. Realized Price Of ETH 2.0 Deposits 44% More Than Normal Supply. As per a special report released by Glassnode and CoinMarketCap, the Ethereum locked...
How to Identify the Best Play-to-Earn Games?
Anyone fairly acquainted with the blockchain and gaming industry must have heard of Play-to-Earn games and the sway these hold amongst the community. Trends from the last few years indicate exponential growth both in terms of user base and revenue. And given the present market dynamics and the craze around NFTs, the Play-to-Earn space seems to be headed in the right direction.
How North Korea Infiltrated The Crypto Industry Using Fake LinkedIn Resumes
Per a Bloomberg report, North Korean-backed hackers might be stepping up their efforts and attack vectors against the crypto industry. Bad actors seem to be stealing resumes and information from major job listings websites to apply for jobs in the nascent sector. The report claims that attackers are taking legitimate...
Ethereum Creator Says Facebook’s Metaverse Attempt Will Fail
Even though the concept of the Metaverse is still in its infancy, the creator of Ethereum thinks that tech giants – like Facebook – would have a hard time laying its groundwork. Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum founder, expressed his opinion on Twitter Sunday, on the future of the nascent...
