Lady Bird Lake rooftop restaurant slated for late-summer opening​

Round Rock location of Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar opening planned Sept. 13
The first Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar location in Round Rock will open in September, according to the company. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar will open to the public in Round Rock on Sept. 13, according to a company representative. A former Mellow Mushroom location at 2600 N. I-35 is being renovated to accommodate the cocktail bar and restaurant. In November, representatives of Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar told Community Impact Newspaper there were too many factors at play to state when construction will start or finish, estimating that the restaurant would open in the spring.
Via 313 Pizza to open Round Rock location Aug. 15
Via 313 Pizza will open its first Round Rock location in Rock Creek Plaza this August. (Courtesy Via 313) The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, will open Aug. 15, according to a company representative. It will occupy a shared building with Tumble 22 Nashville Hot Chicken in the Rock Creek Plaza shopping center. The restaurant specializes in Detroit-style pies and serves pizza, salads, appetizers, desserts and houses a full bar. www.via313.com.
Amy's Ice Creams Cedar Park location now open
Amy's Ice Creams opened a Cedar Park location May 6. (Courtesy Giant Noise Public Relations) Amy’s Ice Creams opened at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. J200, Cedar Park, on May 6. The shop is located in the 1890 Ranch shopping center where Gigi’s Cupcakes was previously. The Cedar...
Dove Springs getting a new trail: Donde Corre el Agua
By Willow Higgins In the summer of 2020, in the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic, Dove Springs community members began to wonder how they could better use a section of the local greenbelt that had become neglected. The unmarked trail, which is overgrown and enclosed by a 10-foot flood wall, was once actively maintained and a go-to river access point for residents in the mood for a stroll or a swim. Last week, project partners presented their proposal for a revamp of a section of the East Williamson Creek Greenbelt–which they’ve named Donde Corre el Agua (Where the Water Runs)–to...
roundtherocktx.com
Save the Date for the Round Rock Chalk Walk Arts Festival
SAVE THE DATE FOR ARTS FUN: We’re looking forward to celebrating creativity and community with you at this year’s Round Rock Chalk Walk Arts Festival in October. Visit our official festival website for more info, plus you can find our online applications for vendor/performer/chalk muralist/sponsorship: www.chalkwalk.org.
A New Korean Egg Toast Restaurant Opens in Austin
A new Korean egg toast restaurant opened in Brentwood earlier this summer, taking over the former Ola Poke space. Egg Bomb debuted on June 8, taking over the former Ola Poke space at 6808 North Lamar Boulevard, Suite, B110. Egg Bomb's menu focuses on Korean egg drop sandwiches, with scrambled...
Kona Grill opens ghost kitchen
The One Group Hospitality Inc., which owns Kona Grill and Bao Yum, is opening a delivery and carry-out only location in Austin through its partnership with Reef Kitchens, an operator of virtual restaurants, logistics and proximity hubs in North America. "This is the first time The One Group is partnering...
Ask Eater: Where Can I Find Prime Rib in Austin?
Dear Eater — I am and have been on the hunt for quite some time for one of those old-school slabs of prime rib. Not a prime rib sandwich, not a prime rib taco, but a thick medium-rare slab of prime rib and a baked potato...maybe a salad bar.
Seven Oaks tenants protest at property management office in Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It's a situation KABB/WOAI has been following at a local apartment complex - the tenants at Seven Oaks are now fed up with little to no repairs being made to leaking pipes and moldy walls. Monday they took their fight to Austin to get answers from...
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers
If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
Lakeline Mall location of Taconmaye Mexican restaurant now open in Cedar Park
Taconmaye offers authentic Mexican food and recently opened in the food court of Lakeline Mall. (Courtesy Taconmaye) Mexican restaurant Taconmaye opened a third location in Cedar Park at Lakeline Mall on July 1. Taconmaye is known for its authentic Mexican fare, which includes al pastor tacos, diablo and Cali burritos,...
Dog Dies After Swimming In Toxic-Algae Infested Creek
A dog died within an hour of swimming in a Texas creek where toxic algae has been found, according to officials. Austin officials warned locals about possible toxic algae located in a creek at Barking Springs, in the area of Barton Creek near Barton Springs Pool. The warning was emitted after the dog died on Sunday, July 10 after swimming in the water, according to Fox News.
You & Your Friends Can Stay In A Houseboat-Yacht On A Blue Texas Lake For Cheap
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. If you are looking for a unique Texas getaway to share with friends there are plenty of options in the Lone Star State like glamping or renting a cabin on a lake.
Raising Cane’s breaks ground on first dog park in Texas
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Raising Cane’s is partnering with Copperas Cove City Park to open its first dog park in Texas to provide a safe, active spot for dogs and dog-owners. The chicken-finger franchise native to Louisiana expanded to 470 locations worldwide. Soon, it will expand its dog...
Plans to address crisis at Mexic-Arte Museum were in place but then dismissed, documents show
Only the first floor of Mexic-Arte Museum’s distressed building is legally permitted to host the public. Artists and a curator have paused plans for an exhibition, citing concerns for whether their art would be properly managed. And the board of trustees is in disarray over questions of leadership. These...
Austin dog stores and salons report string of burglaries
Pet grooming salons and dog supply stores have seen a rash of at least seven burglaries over the last month, bringing store owners together to try and put an end to the repeated crime. The break-ins started in late June and have continued every few days at different locations around the city, according to the Austin Police Department and Austin/CentralTexasGroomers Facebook group. Victims have started sharing their security videos via Facebook, with a nearly identical story each time: A gloved man uses a rock to break through a glass door or window in the early morning hours, takes the cash drawer and splits. Barkin’ Creek Dog Kitchen & Bath co-owner and CEO Jeff Springer has had two of his four locations hit. Springer said he’s not only out a few thousand in stolen cash but also keys and checks from inside the drawers, plus several thousand dollars in repairs.
HEB Cutting Grocery Lines: When Will Killeen, Texas See New Tech?
You can probably relate to my least favorite thing about grocery shopping: standing in line to pay. Wait, you say. What about curbside? You can order it online and just have them bring it to you, right? Well, you can, but I'm not really a fan. It's fine for getting staples like paper towels, milk, or detergent, but I like to be the one picking out my groceries. I'm old-school, okay?
