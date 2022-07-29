Top 12 Golf Resorts & Destinations to Celebrate National Golf Month

www.justluxe.com
Windmills, bakeries, and gnomes are all things that come to my mind when I think of Solvang, a town that’s been coined as the Danish capital of America. Solvang literally translates to sunny fields in Danish and rain or shine, this charming Danish village does resemble a bit of Denmark, which happens to be the name of one of the restaurants here. When I was in my late teens, I had the opportunity of visiting Denmark. I fell in love with the country and the Scandinavian way of life, while Solvang is fuelled by tourism and a bit exaggerated and in some ways culturally inaccurate of present-day Denmark. It still brings a hidden charm and a unique notion of feeling like you’ve stepped into an entirely different world. During the Christmas holiday, I came with my family and decided to take a few trips to the center of Solvang. I had a lot of fun immersing myself in the town and revisiting places that I have been fond of since my early childhood.
Heading to sunny California for a much-needed getaway? California is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes and cultural epicenters in the United States. While Los Angeles might be the crown jewel of the Golden State, there are several other cities within the state that may be more convenient if you’re planning on visiting — especially if you want to maximize your time exploring. Ditch the round-the-clock traffic of LA this time and opt for one of the many Californian cities you can explore by foot. Consult this ultimate list of the most walkable cities in California, ranked by their walk score.
I’d seen the pictures of Half Moon Bay while researching my trip, so I knew it would be beautiful. And yet, I was still awed by the steep and rocky cliffs perched high above the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean. And when the fog sets in (which it does regularly) it creates a moody scene reminiscent of Scotland.
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
An Insider reporter attended the four-day event and shared the things that most surprised her, like the long lines and the number of pesky mosquitoes.
Californians hoping to walk into a GEICO insurance office for their needs are out of luck.
HOMELAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 29, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new-home communities at the company’s highly desirable Countryview master plan in Homeland, California. The new neighborhoods feature a total of six decorated model homes and are situated just north of Highway 74 and close to Interstate 215, providing easy access to Riverside County’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment. Poppy and Sage are also walking distance to area schools and Marion V. Ashley Community Center and Park, which offers a gymnasium, park, children’s playground, fitness trails and baseball fields. Homeowners will appreciate the community’s future amenities, which will include multi-use sports fields, children’s play areas, basketball courts and a baseball field. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005107/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new-home communities at its highly desirable Countryview master plan in Homeland, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
Cities where home prices soared the highest during the pandemic housing rush are “most likely to see the effects of a housing downturn amplified and home prices decline” if the U.S. economy hits a recession. That’s according to a new report from Redfin, which scrutinized the areas that...
Explosive growth of the deadly McKinney fire was driven by a perfect storm of extreme heat, dry vegetation, steep terrain and erratic winds.
Los Angeles County residents have been removing their lawns to save money and water during the megadrought.
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that Virgin Voyages is deploying an end-to-end Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) network to deliver world-class, premium experiences aboard all four of their inaugural fleet of “lady ships.” Working with DeCurtis Corporation, Virgin Voyages set out to create an extraordinary, technology-enabled cruise experience. Headquartered in Plantation, Florida, Virgin Voyages is a joint venture between the Virgin Group and Bain Capital. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005471/en/ Virgin Voyages is deploying an end-to-end Aruba ESP network to deliver world-class, premium experiences aboard all four of their inaugural fleet of “lady ships.” (Source: Virgin Voyages)
“It used to be part of the Singer sewing machine estate. This part of the house was actually the gardener's cottage,” explains listing agent Sandra Quinn, with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “It was one of the first houses in the desert to have a second story on it. Nobody ever had two floors.”
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
