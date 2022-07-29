ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Offset Reveals New Details About Upcoming Solo Album

By Tony M. Centeno
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

While Quavo and Takeoff are focused on dropping their own music, Offset has apparently been ten steps ahead. The Atlanta rapper recently revealed some new details about his second solo album.

On Thursday, July 28, Offset took the opportunity to answer some questions from his fans on Twitter. During the Q&A, the Migos rapper did not address the group's status. Instead, he responded to fans' questions about his upcoming album. He told his followers that he's dropping new music and visuals in August. Offset also shared that he plans to have 13 new songs on his second solo LP.

"Fun excitement realness," Offset tweeted in response to a fan's question about the vibe of the album. "More relatable subjects to right now and way more fun and turnt."

The album is also going to have some unexpected features he's excited about like "a r&b female going crazy" as well as production from Southside and Metro Boomin . He also reveals that a song with Burna Boy is in the works. When it comes to his wife Cardi B , Offset alluded to the possibility of the "Hot Sh*t" rapper appearing on the album.

"You know how we coming," Offset replied.

The rollout for the album will begin in August with his upcoming collaboration with Moneybagg Yo , which he revealed earlier this week. Offset confirmed the single was on the way during his discussion with fans. Don't expect it to be a continuation of his first LP Father Of 4 either. He also emphasized that he changed the title of his upcoming album.

Check out all of Offset's responses from his Q&A below.

