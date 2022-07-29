Elevated flood risk expected in Colorado as monsoonal rains roll in

Photo Credit: Dimitris66. File photo. (iStock).

As another round of monsoonal rain rolls through Colorado, the National Weather Service is warning of elevated flood threats, especially over the state's burn scar areas, on Friday.

A flood watch is in effect in portions of southern Colorado through 10 PM. The effected areas include Las Animas, Baca, Springfield, Bent, Prowers and Lamar counties.

Heavy and persistent storms will impact these areas throughout the day. Due to consistent rain over the last few days, the soil has been saturated and softened. As a result, flash flood risk is elevated.

"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas," the service said.

The service is also warning of flash floods and mudslides at or near the Grizzly Creek burn scar area.

"Residents near the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars," the NWS said.

Never drive through flooded roadways. Avoid flooding-prone areas including canyons, rivers, and burn scars, before, during, and after rainfall.

To find the most up-to-date information about flood risk, visit both the Colorado Flood Threat website and the National Weather Service website.