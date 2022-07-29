ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elevated flood risk expected in Colorado as monsoonal rains roll in

By Tamera Twitty
 4 days ago
Photo Credit: Dimitris66. File photo. (iStock).

As another round of monsoonal rain rolls through Colorado, the National Weather Service is warning of elevated flood threats, especially over the state's burn scar areas, on Friday.

A flood watch is in effect in portions of southern Colorado through 10 PM. The effected areas include Las Animas, Baca, Springfield, Bent, Prowers and Lamar counties.

Heavy and persistent storms will impact these areas throughout the day. Due to consistent rain over the last few days, the soil has been saturated and softened. As a result, flash flood risk is elevated.

"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas," the service said.

The service is also warning of flash floods and mudslides at or near the Grizzly Creek burn scar area.

"Residents near the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars," the NWS said.

Never drive through flooded roadways. Avoid flooding-prone areas including canyons, rivers, and burn scars, before, during, and after rainfall.

To find the most up-to-date information about flood risk, visit both the Colorado Flood Threat website and the National Weather Service website.

CBS Denver

Flash Flood Warnings go into effect for parts of Colorado

There were two separate Flash Flood Warnings in effect for different parts of Colorado on Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service in Boulder confirmed. According to NWS, there was a Flash Flood Warning for the eastern portion of the Cameron Peak Burn Area until 3:45 p.m. in Larimer County, which included Masonville. This had the potential to effect roughly 216 people. Another Flash Flood Warning impacted the East Troublesome Fire Area until 4 p.m. in Grand County. This included Grand Lake and Highway 125. This had the potential to impact almost 500 people and one school.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Official forecast calls for August to be cooler and wetter than normal

After a hotter and drier than normal July, the official government forecast for August suggests the opposite could be true this month.July is usually the hottest month of the year and last month was even hotter than normal with an average temperature of 78 degrees. That is almost 3 degrees above normal which from a climate standpoint is significant. More than 75% of the days in July were warmer than normal.Last month was also more than 1 inch below normal with precipitation but it should be noted the vast majority of days in July had at least of trace of...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Hot start to August with more monsoon storms expected

The month of August will kick off Monday with hot weather for Denver and the eastern plains of Colorado as highs climb well into the 90s. Some areas could even reach the low 100s. It will be a bit cooler in the mountains and on the western slope thanks to afternoon cloud cover associated with monsoon storms.We'll see several rounds of monsoon storms in the week ahead with an ongoing potential to see flash flooding on burn scars. The storms will be more concentrated across western and southern Colorado on Monday with higher chances on the plains and in the northern mountains toward the end of the week.We could see some wildfire smoke drift through the northern half of Colorado during the day on Monday due to several large fires burning in states like California, Idaho and Montana. In addition there is an Ozone Alert in effect for Denver, Boulder, Greeley and Fort Collins until at least 4 p.m. on Monday.Tuesday will be another hot day for Denver and the plains but temperatures will come down a bit during the middle of the week and again over the weekend thanks to anticipated surges of monsoon moisture.
DENVER, CO
Yana Bostongirl

Colorado's Million Dollar Highway is One of the Deadliest Roads in the US

There are many stories about how Colorado's Route 550 got its moniker as the Million Dollar Highway. Some claim it came from an early traveler who stated she would drive the cliff-hugging road again only if she was paid a million dollars. Other stories claim the nickname finds its origins in the million-dollar views of the San Juan mountains and yet another suggests it could be due to the high cost of building the road.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

10 highest Colorado rain totals reported to CoCoRaHS this week

Several places from the mountains to the plains have recorded between 2 and 4 inches of rain this week thanks to a robust surge of monsoon moisture. The following is a list of the 10 largest rain totals reported to the Community Collaborative  Rain, Hail and Snow Network based in Fort Collins. Rain totals are from 7 a.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. on Friday.4.09" - Stratton .25 WNW in Kit Carson County3.77" - Larkspur 7.1 ESE in Douglas County3.68" - Stratton 0.1 N in Kit Carson County3.66" - Cope 0.3 SSW in Washington County3.46" - Walsh 20.1 SSE in Baca County3.45" - Akron 0.5 W in Washington County3.42" - Liberty 15 SW in Kit Carson County3.14" - Littleton 6.9 WNW in Jefferson County3.10" - Pagosa Springs 4.6 NNW in Archuleta County3.07" - Fort Collins 0.7 ENE in Larimer County
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Increasing chance for storms on Sunday.

DENVER(CBS)-  More monsoon moisture will be pushing northward from Arizona and New Mexico on Sunday. This will bring in a better chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms for most over what many saw on Saturday. Showers and storms will develop in most mountain areas by noon Sunday with storm over the Denver metro and eastern Colorado any time after 2pm.Monday and Tuesday will see drier and warmer air take over the start of the new month. Temperatures will be kicking up into the mid 90s for many over eastern and western parts of Colorado. Chances for showers and storms will be lower again across the state with the drier air.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Hail piled up like snow in Estes Park during severe storm

Hail piled up like snow in Estes Park during the severe storm that rolled through Colorado on Wednesday night. The storm hit one neighborhood in Estes Park, trapping cars in the street and leaving standing water. The hail was so deep the city used heavy equipment to clear the street. A number of basements also flooded. The storm caused damage in other parts of the state, including flash flooding and hail damage to homes, businesses and vehicles. On Thursday, the First Alert Meteorologists have declared a First Alert Weather Day because of the danger of flash flooding from severe storms. There is a Flash Flood Watch for about three quarters of the state from late morning through late evening on Thursday. The watch includes the entire I-70 mountain corridor and all of southern Colorado.The large scars left behind by recent wildfires like East Troublesome, Camron Peak, and Grizzly Creek have an "elevated" threat for flash flooding. I-70 through Glenwood Canyon could be forced to close if thunderstorms move near the Grizzly Creek scar. For Denver and the Front Range, the best chance for thunderstorms producing heavy rain and possible street flooding on Thursday will be after noon and before midnight.  
ESTES PARK, CO
CBS Denver

Northern Colorado preparing another night of flash flooding potential

In terrain filled stunning beauty the mission is to hold the water back through whatever means is possible. The area below the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar is especially dangerous when the skies unload. Susan Yarrington, a Streamside resident explained, "The ground is baked about 12-14 inches down so when we get some heavy rain up here there is no vegetation to stop it."' Just outside of Glen Haven in Larimer County the recent downpours have flooded roads and wiped out some culverts. Further east hail has damaged crops leaving corn production in doubt. The culprits,...
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

3 Gorgeous Colorado Destinations You Could (And Should) Access by Vehicle

Ever wanted to enjoy the majesty of the Centennial State’s wilderness vistas without having to use your legs? You’re not alone: Overlanding, the Instagram-era name for exploring the backcountry as far as any road—and street-legal vehicle—will take you, is one of the fastest-growing automotive trends, according to the Specialty Equipment Market Association. That growth will be on full display in Loveland this month at the annual Overland Expo Mountain West (August 26 through 28; day passes start at $25). The event includes seminars and classes, but the main attraction is ogling the latest gear and tricked-out adventure rigs, some of which can run well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. “That’s the great thing about overlanding,” says Bryan Rogala, host of Outside magazine’s beginner overlanding video series, The 101. “You can travel deep into the wilderness and make your camp as luxurious and comfortable as you can imagine.” But don’t be fooled into thinking you need to spend big to enjoy the outdoors on four wheels. These Colorado starter routes should be a regular Sunday cruise in just about any four-wheel-drive SUV.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Mandatory evacuations ordered due to fire in Colorado

Update: The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. "Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary...
5280.com

These Voracious Goats Might Be the Next Best Tool for Battling Colorado Megafires

Be it scrubby, brushy, leafy, prickly, or even poisonous, chances are Lani Malmberg’s goats will eat it. Guided by her border collies and portable electric fencing, Malmberg’s 1,500-strong herd roams the West munching through overgrown brush up to eight feet high (while standing on their hind legs), filling their bellies while protecting Colorado and other states from wildfires.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

"Luck" plays role in rescue that left Colorado hiker seriously injured on cliffside ledge

According to Dolores County Search and Rescue, both skill and luck were notable factors in a successful mission on one of Colorado's highest mountains over the weekend. At about 10 PM on Sunday, July 31, Dolores County Search and Rescue responded to a climber with a broken leg at about 14,020 feet of elevation, near the summit of 14,175-foot El Diente Peak – typically a class three climb. The climber...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Crews perform technical rescue on Colorado Mountain side

Crews from the Summit County Rescue Group performed a technical rescue on Thursday, after a hiker got cliffed-out on Mount Royal. The hiker fell while ascending and tumbled to a stop on a rock ledge, according to the rescue team. She suffered a few scratches and bruises from the fall, but was otherwise uninjured. "This is a call we get routinely every year or two, when someone mistakes a game...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
COLORADO STATE
US News and World Report

Drought, Irrigation Expected to Drain 2 Colorado Reservoirs

DENVER (AP) — It’s open season with no limit on walleye, saugeye, crappie, perch, wiper and catfish at two Eastern Plains reservoirs. As severe drought spikes demand for irrigation water on the plains, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is dropping angler limits at the South Platte River-fed Jumbo Reservoir near Julesburg and the Arkansas River-fed Queens Reservoir north of Lamar. The agency expects both reservoirs to soon run dry and lose all fish.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Tornado packing 115 mph winds hits northwestern New York

JAVA, N.Y. (AP) — A tornado packing winds of about 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) touched down in upstate New York on Thursday, leaving downed trees and power lines and a destroyed barn in its wake. The National Weather Service said it struck the town of Java, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Buffalo, at about 10:40 a.m. and moved about 10 miles eastward on the ground for 15 minutes before petering out. The funnel’s maximum width reached 200 yards (meters), according to the weather service. The tornado hurled some trees onto residences and a barn suffered extensive damage, with a portion displaced by about 30 yards. Photos posted online showed a barn with most of its upper portion gone and the rest barely standing. Its owner, Sam Marlett, said cows and horses were in the barn at the time but weren’t harmed as the wind and rain passed through.
JAVA, NY
Colorado State
