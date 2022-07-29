Google sends out first update for the just-released Pixel 6a

www.phonearena.com
Google Pixel 6a joins the Android Beta program
Google stirred the technology pot with its latest Pixel 6a launch, giving mid range phones something to worry about. The phone comes with some really interesting features, and the whole package is quite appealing (you can check out our full Pixel 6a review for more detail). Now, one of the...
Could the Galaxy Z Fold 4 share displays with the iPhone 14 Pro Max?
Despite all the brouhaha around foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold or Flip series, their display premise isn't all that different from that of "regular" rigid phones like the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max use Samsung's LTPO...
Google's tweaking of Android 13 could be behind delay in start of Samsung's One UI 5.0 beta
Google has been taking Android 13 out to test drive since February when it released the first of two Android 13 Developer Previews. In April, the beta program for Android 13 began, and sometime this month, the final version of the OS will be dropped for the Pixel 3a series and later. But an unplanned Android 13 beta release might have caused Samsung to delay its own One UI 5.0 beta program.
Xiaomi announces AR smart glasses with Snapdragon 8-series chipset
The augmented reality revolution is finally happening, years after the failed experiment called Google Glass. While we’re waiting for Apple to officially announce its own AR/VR glasses, Xiaomi has jumped the gun and announced a very interesting product - the Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera. These smart glasses combine the...
Spotify launches individual buttons for Premium users
Not a week goes by without Spotify launching a new feature for its customers. The music streaming service announced gains in both paid and free customers back in April, so the new often-released new features are meant to keep subscribers loyal and turn free customers into paying ones. The most...
Amazon brings back one of the best Samsung Galaxy S22+ deals ever
With your Prime Day 2022 memories still relatively fresh in your mind, we can totally understand if you wouldn't expect to see Amazon offer any decent deals on popular gadgets in the near future. But surprise, surprise, one of the very best phones out there is already deeply discounted... yet...
Xiaomi 12S Ultra: From an iPhone clone to a global powerhouse - the student becomes the master?
For those who don't know, Xiaomi is much more than just a smartphone company. Sort of like Samsung, the Chinese brand makes/produces home appliances, but it also has a bunch of "side hustles', like the Xiaomi Electric scooter (one of the best-selling electric scooters worldwide), and, more recently, a prototype EV set to be unveiled by the end of August.
OnePlus introduces budget-friendly earphones ahead of OnePlus 10T’s debut
We’re a couple of days away from OnePlus’ next big reveal and the Chinese company decided that it’s a good idea to introduce a minor product. Although this isn’t a worldwide reveal, the OnePlus Nord Buds CE could have been launched much earlier/later to avoid splitting customers’ focus.
WhatsApp working on a new feature for group admins
WhatsApp is constantly getting updates and new features, and we usually get a glimpse thanks to our friends at WABetaInfo. The app is working on a new voice note option for status updates, as well as the ability to hide your online status from prying eyes. Now there’s another slew...
'Very reputable' sources reveal pre-order and launch dates for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Made official almost three whole months ago, Google's next high-end smartphones are not yet fully detailed... for a fairly obvious reason. Although the search giant essentially tried to combat unauthorized leaks by showcasing the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in all their glory months ahead of their actual launch, said launch is still a while away.
Google leaves a clue telling us what month it will release the final version of Android 13
It was Mick Jagger who famously sang, "I'm not waiting for a lady, I'm just waiting on Android 13." Or something like that. When Google dropped Android 13 beta 4, which was a release candidate (RC) build last month, it appeared that we could see a much earlier release of Android 13 than expected. After all, last year's Android 12 wasn't made available to Pixel owners until October 19th.
Repair Mode, rolling out first on Galaxy S21 line, stops third-party repairmen from stealing data
For those Samsung Galaxy phone users worried about having the personal data on their handsets stolen while the phone is being repaired by a third-party. Samsung has announced a "Repair Mode" feature that it has started to disseminate in South Korea. The company said, "'Repair Mode' is a function that allows you to selectively disclose data when repairing a smartphone, and fundamentally blocks concerns about access or leakage of personal information that may occur during the repair process through some private companies."
Last year's Sony Xperia 1 III is less prohibitive than ever after $300 discount
Because old habits die hard and Sony doesn't exactly seem interested in truly competing against the likes of Apple, Samsung, or even Motorola as far as global smartphone sales are concerned, the ultra-high-end Xperia 1 IV is not shipping in the US several months after its announcement and will not begin to do so until September (at the earliest).
Next wave of flagships with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 could start arriving by November
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was something of a letdown, but that was probably down to Samsung's 4nm manufacturing process. Although a possibility was raised about Arm's design being somewhat responsible, the TSMC-made Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 is proof that Qualcomm made the right call by switching to a new foundry. The company is now working on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which could arrive much earlier than expected.
Nothing Phone 1 drops and bends with the best of them, but repairs will be tough
When JerryRig and PBK labor over Carl Pei's debut Nothing Phone 1 handset, you know that we are getting the granular teardown and durability treatment. Long story short, the unorthodox design makes it harder to repair, yet the Nothing Phone 1 proved a tough nut to crack. Unlike some other...
RedMagic 7S Pro gaming phone hands-on: turbofan, activate!
This story is sponsored by nubia. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!. Mobile gaming is growing. Steadily, mercilessly, and exponentially. And with the power of today’s smartphones, you can actually get some pretty high quality games in your pocket. Gamers want hardware controls...
Final pre-release OnePlus 10T 'deep dive' details the phone's insane charging specs
Is anyone more excited about tomorrow's OnePlus 10T New York City launch than Samsung's big August 10 announcement of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4? Well, maybe you should be, as despite what the non-Pro name might suggest, this T-branded bad boy is confirmed to improve on the company's latest flagship in a few key departments.
Take a look at the faster Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 charger
After leaking the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro prices, at least in Canadian dollars, tipster Snoopy Tech is now at it with their charger specs and images. It turns out that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will have a USB-C charging "puck" that is capable of 10W output that will bring the smartwatches to a 45% battery in 30 minutes.
A new mysterious device from Google just received its FCC certification
Google just gave us a new mystery to solve. A new device made by the tech giant has just received FCC certification (via 9to5Google). However, the listing itself gives us almost no information about what this new gadget will be. In the FCC database, the device is just labeled "wireless...
Xiaomi 12T specs pop-up online, revealing ultra chipset, 108MP camera
The ever growing Xiaomi family is about to get yet another member - the Xiaomi 12T. Unsurprisingly, the rumor mill has it that there will be two versions of this device, Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro, with the latter being equipped with 120W HyperCharge technology. The latest leak comes...
