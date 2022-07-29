Google sends out first update for the just-released Pixel 6a

For those Samsung Galaxy phone users worried about having the personal data on their handsets stolen while the phone is being repaired by a third-party. Samsung has announced a "Repair Mode" feature that it has started to disseminate in South Korea. The company said, "'Repair Mode' is a function that allows you to selectively disclose data when repairing a smartphone, and fundamentally blocks concerns about access or leakage of personal information that may occur during the repair process through some private companies."

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO