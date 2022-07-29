Blinken 'pressed' Lavrov to accept prisoner swap proposal in conversation

Hunter Biden may be indicted, but the public likely will never know the whole story, according to a prediction by a Republican senator. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who has led the charge in Congress to investigate the business dealings of President Joe Biden's son, made the assertion to Fox News host Dan Bongino, who asked if Johnson believes the "mainstream media" will turn on the commander in chief now because of his low poll numbers.

