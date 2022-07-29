Blinken 'pressed' Lavrov to accept prisoner swap proposal in conversation

www.washingtonexaminer.com
'Forgotten' American Woman Jailed in Russia with Brittney Griner Tried to Flee with U.S. Help Before Arrest
When Russian human rights activist Yekaterina Kalugina arrived at a Moscow-area detention center on April 4 to speak with imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner, she wasn't expecting to cross paths with the only other American woman currently incarcerated in Russia. Unlike Griner, who was calm during her visit with Kalugina,...
NBA・
Washington Examiner
Anti-Trump dossier source says 'anti-Russian bias' could prevent a fair trial
The alleged main Russian source for British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s dossier has claimed anti-Russian bias could stop him from getting a fair trial. Igor Danchenko’s lawyer, Danny Onorato, raised the issue during a pretrial hearing on Monday. The lawyer backed up the claim, noting there are a number of Ukrainian flags around Alexandria, Virginia, amid Russia's invasion, which started in February.
Washington Examiner
Trading for prisoners held abroad like Brittney Griner is politically expedient, but ill-advised
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how agreeing to a prisoner swap with Russia might undermine the U.S.'s long-term national security interests.]. Last week, I wrote in the Federalist about Brittney Griner, a player for the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA, who was arrested in Russia in February for possession of a small amount of cannabis oil.
Washington Examiner
Pelosi's Taiwan trip exacerbates Biden's China headaches and leadership questions
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) expected trip to Taiwan is creating political and foreign policy problems for President Joe Biden as China responds to her travel plans with a rhetorical firestorm. The White House has tried to water down China's fire and fury, including threats to shoot down Pelosi's escort...
US sanctions Putin 'girlfriend,' more oligarchs for 'complicity' in Ukraine war
The United States blacklisted Russian President Vladimir Putin's purported girlfriend and the tycoon owner of the second-largest estate in London Tuesday in the latest round of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. The US Treasury announced sanctions on Putin associate and billionaire Andrey Grigoryevich Guryev, who owns the Witanhurst estate, the second-largest estate in London after Buckingham Palace.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Washington Examiner
'Pray' for Pelosi: Shock threat from Chinese mouthpiece ahead of speaker's Taiwan visit
A Chinese media commentator asked people to "pray" for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) ahead of her planned trip to Taiwan. A social media post from Global Times commentator Hu Xijin did not threaten Pelosi but did ask for others to wish her "a safe journey" on her expected visit. Top White House officials have expressed safety concerns about Pelosi's travel plans due to high tensions with China, which claims Taiwan is part of its territory, even though island leaders have maintained it is self-governed.
Washington Examiner
Pelosi set to scam Manchin the same way she scammed the Squad
Remember when Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wanted the House to pass President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act but the "Squad" insisted on Senate passage of Biden’s $3 trillion Build Back Better agenda first?. Eventually, the Squad caved, voting for the infrastructure bill in early...
Washington Examiner
'Whatever the voters choose': Manchin refuses to endorse Democrats keeping control of Congress
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) remained neutral when asked Sunday whether he hopes Democrats keep control of Congress after the 2022 midterm elections. Manchin, a centrist senator who sometimes frustrates his Democratic colleagues by opposing legislation favored by the liberal wing of the party, instead touted his ability to work with members across the aisle.
americanmilitarynews.com
Reports: Chinese fighter jets headed to Taiwan Strait as Pelosi lands
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Chinese fighter jets were reported flying toward Taiwan on Tuesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei. China’s state-run CGTN new channel reported Su-35 fighter jets were crossing the Taiwan Strait at around...
Washington Examiner
Sen. Ron Johnson expects 'deal' to conceal Hunter Biden indictment
Hunter Biden may be indicted, but the public likely will never know the whole story, according to a prediction by a Republican senator. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who has led the charge in Congress to investigate the business dealings of President Joe Biden's son, made the assertion to Fox News host Dan Bongino, who asked if Johnson believes the "mainstream media" will turn on the commander in chief now because of his low poll numbers.
Washington Examiner
Biden to address nation after 'successful counterterrorism operation'
Al Qaeda chief Ayman Al Zawahiri, the successor of Osama bin Laden, was killed in a strike in Afghanistan. President Joe Biden will address the nation to provide an update on "a successful counterterrorism operation," according to the White House. This would be the first known U.S. strike of its...
Washington Examiner
The strategic case against Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to consider how House Speaker Pelosi's planned trip to Taiwan might hurt the U.S.'s global standing and ability to counter China.]. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s, (D-CA), planned trip to Taiwan is a Rorschach test for U.S.-China watchers. Some believe Pelosi should cancel...
Washington Examiner
GOP senator accuses Biden of breaking campaign pledge for backing Manchin deal
The top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee is warning that millions of people making less than $400,000 annually will see tax hikes if Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-NY) energy and healthcare spending deal is passed. The Inflation Reduction Act — a scaled-back alternative...
Washington Examiner
Here are the Jan. 6 sentences that have been handed down as Trump charges hang in air
The vast majority of the 220 individuals who have been criminally sentenced for their participation in the Capitol riot have received light sentences ranging from fines, community service, probation, and a few weeks or months in prison. Only 15 individuals who have been convicted and sentenced for their participation in...
Washington Examiner
White House bristles at suggestion Biden successes come while 'working from home'
The White House objected to a reporter's suggestion Tuesday that President Joe Biden's recent string of successes had something to do with the fact that he has been out of the public eye since testing positive for COVID-19 in late July. The Washington Post's Tyler Pager asked White House press...
Washington Examiner
Biden administration offering $10K signing bonus to boost dwindling Border Patrol ranks
The Biden administration will roll out five-figure signing bonuses to new recruits who sign on for at least one year with the Border Patrol, the federal government announced Monday. Amid the worst illegal immigration crisis in U.S. history, staffing levels at the Border Patrol have taken a hit, prompting its...
Washington Examiner
Treasury slaps sanctions on Putin's alleged girlfriend and 12 others
Russian President Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend has been sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department in the latest round of sanctions on Russians since the start of the country's invasion of Ukraine. Alina Kabaeva, a retired Russian Olympic gymnast, was a key name on the list of people added to the...
Washington Examiner
Hellfire rains down on bin Laden’s successor. Does that vindicate Biden’s ‘over-the-horizon’ strategy?
NOT-SO-SAFE HOUSE: With the Americans gone and a friendly Taliban in charge, 71-year-old al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri felt comfortable enough to move back into the tony Sherpur area of downtown Kabul, into a “safe house” owned by a top aide to senior Taliban leader Sirajuddin Haqqani.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Old clip resurfaces of Bill Clinton disagreeing with Biden on inflation
A clip of former President Bill Clinton defining a recession as "two quarters in a row" of economic contraction has been circulating on social media, and Republicans are using it to take a dig at President Joe Biden. The video showed the then-president at the White House in December 2000...
