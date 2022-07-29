Randolph Co arrest made for failure to appear in court

www.lootpress.com
Related
Lewis County Deputies searching for home confinement escapee
LINN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who they say cut off his ankle monitor to escape home confinement. In a press release Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said Danny Joe Helmick, 44, left his Ellis Road residence in Linn, and deputies are asking anyone with information on his […]
The Recorddelta
French Creek man arrested following domestic incident
BUCKHANNON — A French Creek man was arrested on Tuesday, July 26, following a domestic incident that occurred on Marion Street in Buckhannon earlier that month. According to court documentation, Buckhannon Police Sergeant Marshall O’Connor responded to the above location after a victim reported a male subject allegedly and unlawfully entered her residence before committing acts identified as domestic violence. Sgt. O’Connor arrived at a residence to speak to the alleged victim.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Give Warrant Scam Warning by Way of Telephone Taking in Place in Two State Counties
On July 31 2022 Bridgeport Police were made aware that someone was making phone calls to West Virginia residents in Randolph and Mercer Counties stating that officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were wanting to speak to them at our office about warrants. The phone number displayed on the caller...
Metro News
Three arrested, drugs and guns confiscated in Harrison County pursuit
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A partially obstructed license plate resulted in a high speed pursuit, discovery of drugs, cash, a weapon and three arrests. Reports indicate police attempted to stop a car driven by Doryian Williams, 22, of Braddock, Pennsylvania, on Route 50 for the plate violation when he sped up and got onto I-79 northbound traveling at speeds of over 100-miles per hour.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metro News
Bicyclist charged in accident
MILL CREEK, W.Va. – Deputies from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department have charged a bicyclist after police say he caused an accident Friday night on Beechnut Drive in Mill Creek. Police began an investigation into a car-bicycle accident at around 9 p.m. Friday and observed both with damage....
WDTV
Three men charged after pursuit, searching for firearms thrown out during chase
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Three men have been charged in Harrison County after officers said two of them fled on I-79 and another was helping search for firearms thrown out of the vehicle during the chase. On Saturday, July 30, officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle...
Elkins man accused of trying to burn own home down arrested
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Elkins man accused of attempting to burn his own house down who the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office warned was at large last week has been arrested and charged with first degree arson. The fire happened on June 14. According to the criminal complaint against Timothy Roy McDonald, responding […]
wajr.com
Suspected intoxicated bike rider charged in accident
MILL CREEK, W.Va. – Deputies from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department have charged a bicyclist after police say he caused an accident Friday night on Beechnut Drive. At 9 p.m. police began an investigation into a car-bicycle accident and observed both with damage. Police learned the unidentified bike rider was in the middle of the street with no safety equipment for riding at night. The driver told police he did not see the rider until it was too late to avoid a collision.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 arrested after high speed pursuit
On July 30, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department observed a vehicle bearing a Pennsylvania registration on W.Va. Rt. 50 which failed to maintain its lane and/or signal lane changes, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Bridgeport Police warns of phone scam showing PD’s phone number
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is warning people about a recent scam that displays the police department’s phone number. The Bridgeport PD was made aware of a scam on Sunday that someone was making phone calls to residents in Randolph and Mercer Counties saying that officers were wanting to speak with them about warrants.
WDTV
RCSO cites man for causing an accident while riding bicycle
MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says a man was cited for causing an accident while riding his bicycle. The accident happened around 9 p.m. Friday on Beechnut Drive in Mill Creek, according to deputies. Officers arrived on scene and saw a car with windshield...
Elkins woman arrested for trespassing
DAILY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Elkins woman was arrested on Tuesday following a trespassing incident in Daily. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Dep. L. R. Elbon and Cpl. S. D Kyle were dispatched to Daily on Tuesday, 7/26/22 regarding a trespassing complaint. The caller,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LA man sentenced for role in TX-to-Morgantown drug ring
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Los Angeles man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for his role in a Texas-to-Morgantown methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation Wednesday. Francisco Chanes was one of 25 people indicted back in 2020. He pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled […]
UPDATE: Search for missing Morgantown man suspended
UPDATE, AUG. 1, 4 P.M.: The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Monday announced in a press release that it has suspended the search for John Lawson Magruder. The Sheriff’s Office said search parties have gone through 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park and have spent 1,000 manhours searching for him. Though the search is suspended, […]
UPDATE: Elkins arson suspect arrested and charged
UPDATE, AUG. 1, 1:55 P.M.: McDonald has been arrested and charged with first degree arson. Click here for the latest. ORIGINAL, JULY 29, 03:54 P.M.: ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office (WVSFMO) is searching for an Elkins man accused of attempting to burn his own house down. The WVSFMO said […]
Man arrested after repeat visits to juvenile’s place of work
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Tuesday after the violation of a protective order at the Elkins Sheetz location. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, authorities were dispatched at approximately 6:59pm on 7/25/22 to the Elkins Sheetz in response to a call from the store manager.
Metro News
Police kill shooter who had taken 2 lives at Summersville business
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A man who police say shot and killed two people at a Summersville business Thursday evening was shot and killed by local police. The shootings occurred at Jos Nails and Spa in the Merchant Walk Shopping Center at about 6:38 p.m. Summersville police said. A video...
WDTV
Man wanted in Randolph County arson
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said an Elkins man remains at large after allegedly attempting to burn down his own home. A fire happened on July 14th at Timothy Roy McDonald’s home, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire, which resulted in approximately $17,000 worth of...
Pocahontas County shooting suspect claims victim shot herself
BUCKEYE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly shooting a woman at a residence in Pocahontas County. On July 16, deputies with the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a reported shooting incident on Burks Road in Buckeye, according to a criminal complaint. When deputies arrived, they were advised that a […]
POLICE: Craigsville man opens fire in grocery store
CRAIGSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Sheriff William Nunley of the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department confirmed details regarding a shooting involving a Craigsville man and deputies in a U-Save Food Store yesterday, July 27, 2022. Nicholas County Emergency 911 received complaints of a man acting disorderly around 11:30 p.m. in a local grocery store in Craigsville. The […]
Comments / 0