Randolph Co arrest made for failure to appear in court

MILL CREEK, W.Va. – Deputies from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department have charged a bicyclist after police say he caused an accident Friday night on Beechnut Drive. At 9 p.m. police began an investigation into a car-bicycle accident and observed both with damage. Police learned the unidentified bike rider was in the middle of the street with no safety equipment for riding at night. The driver told police he did not see the rider until it was too late to avoid a collision.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO