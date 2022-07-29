ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Matt Lauer Is Reportedly Eyeing a Comeback & ‘No Longer Feels Shame’ About Sexual Misconduct Allegations

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2eZD_0gxm11x600
Matt Lauer Jason Merritt/Getty Images.

It’s been almost five years since former Today Show host Matt Lauer was fired from NBC after a female colleague, Brooke Nevils, accused him of sexual assault during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. The TV personality feels like he’s done plenty of time in exile away from the public eye and is ready to return to the spotlight

Lauer isn’t just reportedly ready to get back to work, he’s “clamoring for a comeback,” according to an Us Weekly source. He’s made peace with the fact that his career on-camera “is over,” but he hopes to dip his toes back into the media landscape by signing a podcast deal. The reason he feels like now is the right time is because he “no longer feels shame about the scandal.” That sounds like an emotion that is convenient for him, but it certainly does not take any of the survivors into consideration.

The 64-year-old former journalist has been anything but contrite when it comes to the allegations, which were heard from more than just one NBC employee. Lauer was downright angry after he was the subject of Ronan Farrow’s Catch and Kill book and made his thoughts known in a May 2020 Mediaite post. “On October 9, 2019, I was falsely accused of rape,” he wrote. “This accusation was one of the worst and most consequential things to ever happen in my life, it was devastating for my family, and outrageously it was used to sell books.” He believed his encounter with Nevils was “consensual, yet inappropriate” and scolded the world for their swift “rush to judgment.”

Farrow doubled down on his reporting and stated via Twitter, “All I’ll say on this is that Matt Lauer is just wrong. Catch and Kill was thoroughly reported and fact-checked, including with Matt Lauer himself.” Lauer may want to take a step back and get a feel for how receptive people might be to his return because we gather Farrow won’t back down if he returns to the limelight.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Downey Jr
Person
Ronan Farrow
Person
Matt Lauer
Person
Armie Hammer
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Nbc#Us Weekly#Violent Crime#Hammer
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
SheKnows

SheKnows

61K+
Followers
7K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy