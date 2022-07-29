ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Sixteen dead in Kentucky flood, one of the 'most devastating' in state history

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
 2 days ago
Flooded House, Following a Severe Rainstorm BanksPhotos/Getty Images, FILE

NEW YORK — At least 16 people have been killed amid devastating flooding in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday, and he expects that number to "get a lot higher."

Two children are among the dead, according to the governor.

More than 294 people have been rescued from floodwaters in eastern Kentucky so far, and that number will likely rise, Beshear said.

Officials do not have a reliable number of people unaccounted for, he said.

On Thursday, Beshear called it "one of the worst, most devastating" floods in the state's history, and said he anticipates this will be one of the deadliest floods in Kentucky in "a very long time."

A flash flood emergency was issued in Kentucky late Wednesday as 2 to 5 inches of rain pounded the Bluegrass State.

The state is combating washed out roads, destroyed homes and flooded schools, according to Beshear.

Thousands of residents are expected to lose their homes, he said.

The water still hasn't crested in some areas, the governor said Friday.

As of Friday morning, central and eastern Kentucky remained under a flood watch, according to Beshear. An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected in eastern Kentucky through Monday.

"While rain totals are not expected to be as high, flooding still remains a concern due to saturated grounds," the governor tweeted.

President Joe Biden on Friday approved a disaster declaration.

