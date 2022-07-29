ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula Man Assaults His Father With a Guitar and Screwdriver

On July 30, 2022, around 10:34 am, Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a reported assault at a residence on East Mullan Road. Upon arrival, a deputy observed an older adult male, John Doe, sitting in a recliner. Doe was covered in blood. A deputy observed two large lacerations on Doe’s head, on the top of his scalp, and another on the back of his head. There was also a large abrasion on the left side of his back.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Alt 95.7

Man Doing “Whippets” Causes Crash on Highway 93 in Missoula

On July 23, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a two-vehicle accident near mile marker 89 on Highway 93. Dispatch notified the deputy that one of the involved drivers, identified as C.S., had contacted 911 and reported that her son 41-year-old Justin Stovall had broken the windshield from the passenger’s seat while she was driving, which caused her to crash. She also told dispatch that Stovall was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula, MT
Alt 95.7

Father and Daughter Assault Man at a Missoula Gas Station

On July 21, 2022, at approximately 12:31 am, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a reported disturbance at a gas station on North Reserve Street. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Burton Bertsch and Julie Bertsch were arrested for aggravated assault after physically besting up a victim and causing...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana

We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Semi tipped on its side near Elmo

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a semitruck that rolled on its side near Elmo around 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Sheriff Don Bell says the driver was injured and taken to the hospital. There were no other vehicles involved. Officials say there is...
ELMO, MT
NBCMontana

Duncan Fire burns in the Rattlesnake, causes power outages

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the upper Rattlesnake, north of Duncan Drive near Rattlesnake Creek Sunday afternoon. Officials say the fire is about acre sized. Missoula City Fire Acting Battalion Chief Mark Ekstrom said the grass fire was caused...
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

An Open Letter to Missoula’s Graffiti Taggers

No one has a more inflated sense of their own abilities than Missoula's graffiti taggers. When I think of the graffiti "art" around Missoula, some words come to mind. Ugly, basic, cliché— that's all I can tell you without cussing. There's more creativity in a single Facebook status update than in all of Missoula's taggers combined. There's more beauty in an eviction notice than there is in any of Missoula's spay-painted surfaces. So here's a few reasons to think twice next time you feel like vandalizing our city.
MISSOULA, MT
yourbigsky.com

Montana Wildfire Update for August 1

Wildfire activity increased over the weekend, with an additional fire that has burned close to 13,000 acres of land in Montana near Flathead Lake. A public meeting to address wildfire concerns is set for August 1 at 7 pm. The National Weather Service in Billings tweeted on Saturday that smoky skies will be apparent due to the fire activity in Montana and Idaho.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

12 more women join Title IX suit against University of Montana and MUS

A dozen more women joined a lawsuit alleging gender discrimination against the University of Montana and Montana University System, bringing the total number of plaintiffs to 16 current and former employees. The amendment to the suit was filed on Friday in U.S. District Court, just before the July 30 deadline...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,287 Cases, Six Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 296,599 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,287 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,654 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,518,837 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 570,384...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Red Flag Warning issued 2-9 p.m. Sunday

MISSOULA, Mont. — The National Weather Service in Missoula says Red Flag Warnings are in effect in parts of west-central and southwest Montana Sunday afternoon and evening. Posted areas include the Flathead Reservation, East Lolo, Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forests. The warning runs from 2 to 9 p.m. Red...
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Evacuations in Elmo as wildfire burns west of Flathead Lake

A wildfire burning on the west side of Flathead Lake led to evacuation orders and warnings in the Elmo area Friday night. The fire had grown to an estimated 7,000 acres by Saturday afternoon, according to Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire Spokesperson C.T. Camel. On Saturday afternoon,...
ELMO, MT

