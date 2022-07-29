KPD: Pedestrian killed after car hit them on Kingston Pike

www.wbir.com
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Birth of African Lion Cub Celebrated at Knoxville Zoo as Wild Lions Remain EndangeredJohn M. DabbsKnoxville, TN
KPD: Man killed in stabbing at East Knoxville apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are investigating after someone stabbed and killed a man Tuesday morning. The Knoxville Police Department said officers arrived at 128 North Bertrand Street around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a call that a man had been assaulted and stabbed. Police found the victim inside...
Some local drivers concerned after KPD announces new policy on car crash response
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of the first things you do after a car crash is call the police. But starting Sep. 1, the Knoxville Police Department may not respond to all minor car crashes. The policy change does not mean they will not be there when drivers need them....
10Listens: TN law requires car crashes to be reported to the state, not for officers to be sent to all crashes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department announced Monday that starting on September 1, officers would not respond to most non-injury car crashes. Some viewers reached out and asked WBIR if the decision violated state law, specifically TN Code § 55-10-106 and TN Code § 55-12-104 which require car crashes to be reported to state leaders and for drivers to immediately notify local law enforcement agencies if they are involved in most crashes.
TBI investigating July incident in which man died after interacting with ORPD
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into what led to the death of a man during an encounter on July 24 with Oak Ridge police. The man has been identified as Tyler Jones, 39. On the afternoon of July 24, Oak Ridge Police Department...
TBI: 81-year-old Anderson County man found
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Charlie Wayne Bowen, the subject of a Silver Alert from the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation, was found safe, the TBI said. Bowen was located in another state, according to the TBI. Bowen was first reported missing from his Anderson County home around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
ETVCS: Public's help needed in locating man wanted for rape
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating a man wanted for the rape of a child, according to a Facebook post from the non-profit. Edgar Leonel Sanchez Rosales is believed to be in the Sevierville or East Tennessee area, the ETVCS...
'Unacceptable': Scott Co. sheriff suspends 2 deputies amid internal review of video
SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips announced he has suspended two deputies as his office conducts an internal review of a video circulating through the county involving three deputies. The sheriff said he suspended two deputies pending the conclusion of a "full and complete" internal review...
wvlt.tv
Semi-truck jack-knifed on I-40 West after multi-vehicle crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A semi-truck has jack-knifed on I-40 West near the I-40/I-75 split near Watt Road after it was involved in an accident involving multiple cars Friday afternoon. Fire and ambulance crews have been sent to the scene, but there are no reports of injuries, Knox County Dispatch...
TBI: Blount Co. man accused of raping vulnerable adult in his care has been indicted
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Blount County man accused of raping a vulnerable adult in his care has been indicted, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. According to a press release, in March, after receiving information from the Knoxville Police Department, special agents with the TBI Medicaid Fraud Control Division investigated allegations of sexual misconduct involving an employee of a home caregiver service in Knox County.
Family sues Ober Gatlinburg, saying boy suffered traumatic brain injury after falling off rock wall
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A family is suing Ober Gatlinburg after they said a 9-year-old boy was not properly attached to their 30-foot rock wall's safety system before climbing it. When he fell from the wall, the lawsuit says he received a skull fracture and a brain injury. According to...
Several reports of flooding across East Tennessee overnight
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for parts of Anderson, Knox and Sevier County overnight after severe storms and heavy rain moved through the region. The National Weather Service reported flash floods in the following locations:. Clinton Highway and Callahan Drive. Keck Road and Lacy...
NTPD: Man and woman arrested after police chase in New Tazewell involving several police departments
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. — A man and a woman from South Carolina were arrested Wednesday after a police chase in New Tazewell that involved more than four agencies with three helicopters. New Tazewell Police Department Chief Ben Evans that the chase started mid-afternoon on Wednesday. He said the Tazewell...
Anderson Co. Animal Shelter closing for two weeks due to parvovirus case
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Animal Shelter said they were closing their facility for two weeks after confirming a parvovirus case in the facility. "We suspected that parvovirus had presented on an intake, and confirmed with a veterinarian," they said on social media Monday. "While we recognize the hardship closing the facility will be for the public, we recognize a potentially larger problem for a healthy facility."
Powell homeowner pumps out water from backyard on a Sunday night
POWELL, Tenn. — It was Sunday night when Angela Holmberg, a Powell homeowner, had to pump out water that had flooded around her home because of the rain. It was not the first time and certainly not the worst. Still, Holmberg looked outside her window as the water was...
District Attorney report explores overdose fatality connections to criminal justice system
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Office of the District Attorney General in Knox County released a new report on Monday, revealing that 533 people died due to a drug overdose in 2021. It was a 29% increase compared to 2020. The Fatal Overdose Victims and The Criminal Justice System report...
KCSO: 2 former assisted living facility workers charged after vulnerable adult was dragged across driveway
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men are facing charges after the Knox County Sheriff's Office said one of the men grabbed a vulnerable man with cerebral palsy, scoliosis and a seizure disorder by his feet and dragged him across a driveway on his back. KCSO said Elbert Glennard Sharp...
Nonprofit asks for people's help as it stops working as Cocke County's animal shelter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As of Monday, the Smoky Mountain Humane Society will no longer be serving as Cocke County's animal shelter. Smoky Mountain served for years as the county's animal shelter. Cocke County would pay them in exchange for the shelter taking care of the animals the county animal control officers would bring in.
Loudon Co. and Lenoir City officers train together to protect students in active shooter situations
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Deputies from the Loudon County Sheriff's Office teamed up with officers from the Lenoir City Police Department to train in areas of school safety that aim at better preparing them for swift and tactical responses, according to LCSO. This two-day training event included officers from...
Budweiser Clydesdales to return for 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are set to make several appearances in the area, including two at the McGhee Tyson Airport for the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show, according to the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority. The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red...
How to help curb the increasing frequency of bear-human conflict
TENNESSEE, USA — As Tennessee's human population keeps growing, black bears are looking for ways to adapt, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. According to recent census data, Tennessee ranks eighth nationally among the fastest growing states as nearly 200,000 people have relocated to the volunteer state since 2019. TWRA said that 7 million people now call Tennessee home.
