KPD: Pedestrian killed after car hit them on Kingston Pike

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Animal Shelter said they were closing their facility for two weeks after confirming a parvovirus case in the facility. "We suspected that parvovirus had presented on an intake, and confirmed with a veterinarian," they said on social media Monday. "While we recognize the hardship closing the facility will be for the public, we recognize a potentially larger problem for a healthy facility."

ANDERSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO