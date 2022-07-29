Holyoke police report missing 71-year-old man has been found

UPDATE // Holyoke police told 22News Maurice Dufresne has been found safe.

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a man.

Holyoke Police said 71-year-old Maurice Dufresne has not been home in at least 30 hours and neighbors are concerned for his well-being. Maurice lives alone and may be driving a blue/green 2003 Toyota Sienna with plate number 72C180.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900.

