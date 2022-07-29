ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fundraising page created for Vinland family that lost 8-month-old, home in semi crash

By Rebecca Loroff, Oshkosh Northwestern
 4 days ago
OSHKOSH - A fundraising effort has been created to help a family that lost an 8-month-old boy in a crash Monday when a semi veered off Interstate 41 and drove through their Vinland home.

The boy has been identified as Martin Stechner III by the law firm Daniels, McAvoy and Schoenbohm, which says it has been retained by the child's parents.

According to the fundraising page, the family also has three daughters.

Solutions Recovery, Inc., the nonprofit organization that set up the fundraising page, also said the family lost their home and "almost everything" inside, pledging that all of the donations would go to the family to "give them the tools they need to start rebuilding."

The semi truck driver, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, is a 63-year-old man from Little Chute, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Donations can be made online or sent by mail to Solutions Recovery, Attn: Mendoza/Stechner Fund, 621 Evans St., Oshkosh, WI 54901. Checks should be made payable to the Mendoza/Stechner Fund.

Contact Rebecca Loroff at rloroff@gannett.com or 920-907-7801.

