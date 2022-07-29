Felon lodged after shooting

www.examiner.org
Pursuit on July 30, 2022
On July 30, 2022, the Sidney Police Department received notification that a white Dodge Charger with Ohio license plate PCTWLV3 had fled from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) around the 111 mile marker (MM) on I-75 southbound. The vehicle had traveled at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.
Ohio inmate dies two days after being booked into jail
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old Ohio inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware […]
Two land in jail after traffic stop
Jacqueline S. Edmister, 49, at large, and Aaron M. Mertz, 42, of 520 Eastern Ave., were arrested Friday after a 5:50 p.m. traffic stop. An officer of the Bellefontaine Police Department observed Mertz driving a northbound sedan from Elm Street onto eastbound Sandusky Avenue, traveling into the center lane rather than the curb lane.
West Carrollton man charged with murder in machete attack
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man suspected in a fatal attack near a park in Dayton was charged Monday. According to court records, 23-year-old Daniel Anderson, of West Carrollton, was arraigned on three counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault. Police were called to the incident in the 2400 block of Ridge Avenue […]
Traffic stop leads to felony drug arrest
A traffic stop lead to a felony drug arrest Friday evening just before 6 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police observed a vehicle make an improper turn from North Elm Street onto West Sandusky Avenue. A traffic stop was initiated. Officers identified the driver as Aaron Mertz, 42, of Bellefontaine. He told authorities...
Police investigating shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — Police are investigating a shooting in Dayton Monday evening. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to the shooting in the 600 block of Yale Avenue. The shooting was reported shortly before 7:15 p.m., according to initial reports. Dispatch was unable to confirm how...
$50K reward offered in fatal Reynoldsburg shooting
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — There is a $50,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Reynoldsburg in 2017. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers said on Saturday, April 22, 2017, Reynoldsburg police responded to the Miracle Car Wash on the 600 block of Lancaster […]
Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County
LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
Pursuit ends in crash near Piqua
Deputy Yates’ mother, Sheriff Burchett speak during visitation
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Lisa Yates stayed strong as she talked about her son, Deputy Matthew Yates. She lost her baby last Sunday, but now she is remembering what an amazing man he was. “I’m so proud of Matthew and everything that he has done, and all the love that the community have gave him […]
Community reflects on Deputy Yates's procession and burial
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hundreds from across Ohio and the region poured out to say their final farewells to Deputy Matthew Yates. Highways and roads throughout Springfield were lined with people showing support and paying their respects as Yates made his way to Ferncliff Cemetery. Red, white and blue flashing...
Father of son fatally shot in Franklin County: 'Please just turn yourself in'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The father of a man who was shot and killed in Franklin County last month wants justice for his son's death. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call on the evening of July 7 for a report of shots fired in the area of Cross-Key Apartments on Chatterton Road.
'A hero in the community': Funeral held for Clark County deputy killed in standoff
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio — More than a thousand people showed up to First Christian Church in Springfield to pay their respects to a Clark County deputy who was killed in the line of duty during a standoff last week. The sheriff's office responded to a report of a woman...
1 dead after crash at intersection in southwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash in Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Mound Street and Harrisburg Pike. One vehicle was involved in the crash, police said. The victim was pronounced at...
12-year-old bicyclist transported after being struck by car
Lucas C. Chamberlin, 12, of Huntsville, was transported by BMRT EMS to Lima Memorial Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries sustained after his bicycle was struck by a car Saturday morning. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office report Lucas was operating a northbound bicycle about 11 a.m. in...
Woman hit, killed by car on I-270 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a serious crash on I-270 eastbound near Columbus. Around 5 a.m. Monday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to reports of pedestrian-involved crash on I-270 eastbound near State Route 104 in southern Franklin County. A Columbus man was traveling eastbound on I-270, just east […]
Police investigating after speed trailer vandalized in Covington
COVINGTON — An investigation is underway after a speed trailer was vandalized in Covington. According to Covington police, on the early morning of Thursday, June 30, a speed trailer was vandalized to the point that it is unusable. The speed trailer was on North Main Street south of West...
Three shootings in 15 minutes: One woman dead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several people were shot on Friday night in Columbus and Whitehall, and one of those has been taken to an area hospital in critical condition, and has since died. According to Columbus Division of Police, the call came in at 11:35 p.m. on Friday night to the 2000 block of Fairwood […]
Two dead, three injured after shooting at Far South Side bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead and at least three others injured Monday night after a shooting at a bar on the Far South Side. According to Columbus police, the shootout-style shooting, with multiple shooters, was reported outside of the Old Landmark bar on the 100 block of Rumsey Road at approximately 9:40 […]
Dayton commercial building catches fire
Dispatch reported that crews saw heavy flames coming from the roof of the building on arrival.
