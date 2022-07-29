ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Jewish Women’s Foundation of New Jersey, a giving circle of the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater MetroWest NJ, has awarded $75,000 in competitive grants to three local nonprofit organizations that are working to impact women and girls. Since its formation in 2007, JWFNJ has awarded grants to more than 70 organizations in New Jersey and Israel, totaling more than $1.3 million.

