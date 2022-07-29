ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jewish Women’s Foundation awards $75,000 to Essex County agencies

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Jewish Women’s Foundation of New Jersey, a giving circle of the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater MetroWest NJ, has awarded $75,000 in competitive grants to three local nonprofit organizations that are working to impact women and girls. Since its formation in 2007, JWFNJ has awarded grants to more than 70 organizations in New Jersey and Israel, totaling more than $1.3 million.
Arrest made in drug death of Newark fire captain

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced July 29 that Eliasel Baez, 42, of Kearny, was arrested for causing the drug-induced death of Newark Fire Capt. Carlos Rivera. Baez is charged with strict liability drug-induced death for distributing a controlled dangerous substance that caused...
Studio Montclair presents ‘It’s Academic’

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Studio Montclair highlights its art academy by displaying the artistry of 12 faculty members in “It’s Academic,” on exhibit from July 30 to Aug. 26 at Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Ave. in Montclair. An opening reception will take place on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Montclair man seriously injured following hit and run in East Orange

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, along with the East Orange Police Department, is investigating a hit-and-run collision that occurred in East Orange on Sunday morning, July 31, and left a pedestrian seriously injured, according to an Aug. 1 press release from the ECPO. The...
Glen Ridge School District works to get schools ready for September

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — In preparation for another academic year, maintenance and renovation projects are underway at Glen Ridge district schools, according to Superintendent of Schools Dirk Phillips and district buildings and grounds supervisor John Baumann. At Central School, which serves students from preschool through second grade, the district...
Sandwich shop celebrates grand opening in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange leaders helped the owners of PrimoHoagies in the Essex Green shopping center cut the ribbon on the new Italian specialty sandwich shop on July 28. The new store’s employees were joined by members of the West Orange Chamber of Commerce, as well as members of the Seton Hall University basketball team, who were signing autographs.
