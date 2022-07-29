ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville man arrested for assaulting photojournalist investigating animal neglect charges

By Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
The Dispatch
The Dispatch
 4 days ago
A Thomasville man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a photojournalist for a local television station on Thursday who was covering a story of animal neglect at a local kennel.

Marshall Lee Everhart, 56, of Thomasville was charged with felony larceny; felony assault causing serious injury; felony common law robbery; felony second-degree kidnapping and two counts of misdemeanor injury to personal property.

According to the arrest warrant provided by the Davidson County Magistrates’ Office, Everhart allegedly struck the photographer in the jaw causing “severe injury to his mouth, including broken or loosened teeth and possibly a broken jaw”. The arrest warrant also stated he took the photographer's video camera and damaged it; restrained or trapped the photographer and damaged his vehicle.

According to FOX 8 News in Winston-Salem, their employee was assaulted by two men while shooting video outside of Pretty Paws Country Club in Thomasville. The news organization was investigating a report that the dog boarding facility has recently been fined by the State of North Carolina for animal mistreatment.

An April report from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Division stated Pretty Paws Country Club in Thomasville, owned by Kali Jump and Ryan Everhart, was given a $1,400 civil fine for violations following an investigation of complaints against the business.

The report states during an unannounced inspection in March, 12 dogs were outside unsupervised in an enclosure with one water bowl, which was overturned. There were 19 other dogs found unsupervised in another outside play area with one water bowl, which was empty. According to the report, Pretty Paws was cited by the state for similar violations in Jan. 2020.

According to the report, investigators also discovered a recent incident where a dog was taken from the facility by its owner to a veterinarian after it displayed “decreased mentation and other neurological signs”. The presumptive diagnosis was marijuana intoxication and OTC drug-screen came back positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana.

“Given the time of onset clinical signs for this kind of intoxication, the exposure was most likely to have occurred at the kennel,” the report stated.

Another incident included in the NC Department of Agriculture inspection report stated two dogs, who were “known not to be compatible” were placed in a kennel together and subsequently got into a fight, where one dog was seriously injured, but not taken to a veterinarian. According to the N.C. Department of Agriculture, the kennel was previously cited for a similar violation in March 2021.

To read the full report, go to https://www.ncagr.gov/vet/aws/BoardingKennelsandPetShops.htm

Following the alleged assault on the photojournalist on July 28, Everhart was given a $200,000 secured bond and an initial court date of Aug. 29 in Davidson County.

General news reporter Sharon Myers can be reached at sharon.myers@the-dispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter @LexDispatchSM.

