EDINBURG, Texas – DHR Health’s 16th Annual “Fishing for Hope” Tournament is ready to set sail. The annual event is the largest non-profit fishing tournament with proceeds benefitting the Hope Family Health Center in McAllen, Texas. HOPE provides free medical care and counseling to the uninsured in the Rio Grande Valley. Local volunteer physicians and medical staff donate their time and services to ensure that patients without access to health care or medical insurance receive free, quality treatment.
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The results are in for Best of the RGV: BBQ Edition. ValleyCentral asked the public to find the best BBQ in the Rio Grande Valley and you delivered. The #2 spot goes to The Bullpen Smoke House in Brownsville. Owner Luis Muñoz opened the restaurant just four months ago and quickly […]
Texas Department of Public Safety reported a one-vehicle fatal accident that took place on Sunday night. The report also detailed that the incident took place around 8:16 PM on Border Avenue in Donna.
SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Santa Rosa football team kicked off the 2022 season with a midnight practice. The school’s band and fans were in the stands while players were scattered all over the field taking part in a variety of drills. “Something that was done here...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Border Patrol sector announced they arrested Nelson Garcia-Flores in a ranch south of Hebbronville. When agents checked his record, it showed Flores was an active gulf cartel member. Records indicted he had over a dozen prior arrests from various cities in south Texas including Brownsville,...
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Driscoll Health System is looking for Neonatal Registered Nurses to join the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit team at Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley. “We are looking for nurses who are passionate about caring for our most fragile patients,” said Laura Meister, Chief Nursing Officer for Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande […]
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County lost nearly $12 million on renter assistance from the U.S Department of the Treasury. The funding was intended to help residents who could not afford to pay for rent or utilities because of financial problems caused by the pandemic. Jaime Longoria, the Executive Director of the Hidalgo County Community […]
If you drive around Texas you are destined to find something abandoned! Texas is so big that NOT everything is going to be occupied and if something is left alone it will probably be abandoned and maybe forgotten. So, when this VIDEO jumped into my recommendation feed I just had to share what they are calling the Top 10 Abandoned Places in Texas! Are these the Top 10 abandoned places? Which places would you add to the list? I'm sure there are many more here in Texas.
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen City Commission’s recent decision to give the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District two years to develop its own police department has residents in disagreement about what is best for the safety of their children in schools. The Harlingen City Commission was to discuss whether to continue a memorandum of […]
The two largest cities in the Rio Grande Valley have implemented mandatory water restrictions as water levels in two reservoirs hit near-record lows due to an ongoing drought.
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Utility announced water restrictions for residents and businesses. The water restrictions will be implemented under Stage Two. This stage restricts sprinkler system irrigation to only two days a week. The City of McAllen Water Conservation Plan has five stages. Stage 1 is completely voluntary, and Stage 5 is […]
El Paso, TX, July 28, 2022 – Charlie Clark, founder of Charlie Clark Automotive Group with thirteen locations in Brownsville, Harlingen, El Paso, McAllen, Mission and Laredo and star and Executive Producer of the film Green Ghost & The Masters of the Stone, was presented with proclamations by Cameron and El Paso Counties. The film was entirely shot in Texas and supported local crafts and filmmaking.
PHARR, Texas – The City of Pharr’s eagerly anticipated, blazing fast, fiber internet service will be available in neighboring cities in the not too distant future. This was confirmed by the city’s information technology director, Jose J. Peña, at last week’s “Bridge Connect” seminar, hosted by the Pharr Bridge Board and held at the Pharr Development & Research Center in south Pharr.
A popular independently owned supermarket in Texas recently announced that they would close by mid-August or as soon as they run out of inventory, whichever occurs first. Foy's Supermarket in Mission has been a popular place for residents to buy groceries since it opened its doors in 1982.
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A whale shark was spotted by shrimpers off the coast of South Padre Island. A video posted on social media shows a large whale shark near the side of a boat. Pedro Morales, the captain of the shrimp boat who filmed the shark, said he has never seen a […]
A version of this story ran in the July / August 2022 issue. Michelle Vallejo, a 30-year-old congressional candidate and co-owner of a McAllen-area pulga, would like to be the rain on Republicans’ South Texas parade. Running to represent Congressional District 15—a top pickup target for a GOP hungry to gain ground along the Texas border—Vallejo emerged from a crowded March Democratic primary while running as the field’s most progressive candidate. In late May, she prevailed by a mere 30 votes in a runoff against a moderate opponent.
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Fire and Police Departments responded to a two-vehicle incident that left one car submerged underwater. At 11:07 p.m. Saturday, Brownsville Fire and Rescue received a call about a vehicle that was submerged in body of water near South Indiana Avenue and California Road. According to Assistant Fire Chief Padilla, two […]
The Weslaco Economic Development Corporation is helping revitalize and repair old storefronts in downtown Weslaco. French's Service and Repair has been in a Weslaco downtown building since 1979. "This is an old building," French's Service and Repair owner Kendall Hill said. "It requires a lot of upkeep and it can...
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hawaii-based Pasha Hawaii and Keppel AmFELS, announced the delivery of the MV George III. The MV George III is the first liquefied-natural-gas-powered vessel to fuel on the West Coast and the first to serve Hawaii, according to a news release from the Port of Brownsville. The 774-foot LNG-fueled containership is the first […]
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted individual. Police said on July 16 just after 10 p.m. McAllen Police officers responded to an assault reported at the 800 block of N. 24th St. Officers on the scene determined that Francisco Rodriguez-Acatitlan, 43 had forcefully entered […]
