Holyoke Police find missing man

GoFundMe aims to cover funeral costs for Rafael Martinez and Luz Martinez, Springfield residents killed in Chicopee crash Friday
The family of a 75-year-old woman and her 55-year-old son, both killed Friday in a car crash in Chicopee, began a grassroots fundraising effort in recent days in hopes of paying for a funeral for their departed family members. Rafael Martinez, 55, died at the scene of the crash on...
westernmassnews.com
Pittsfield Police searching for missing man
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Lee Walter Meisenheimer, 69, was last seen sometime around July 13. Police describe him as having salt and pepper colored hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing brown pants. Anyone...
westernmassnews.com
Driver arrested in connection with deadly Chicopee crash
Concerned viewers, frustrated about the high electric bills they are getting right now, reached out to Western Mass News looking for answers. Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site to remain open until March 2023. Updated: 4 hours ago. With President Biden’s rebound case of COVID-19 and the BA.5 subvariant still in...
Crash involving pedestrian on State Street in Springfield
Springfield police are investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on State Street Tuesday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee Police crack down on speeding after fatal accident on Memorial Drive
Tenants of Springfield Gardens’ buildings are still experiencing issues with their living conditions. Amherst College fighting to keep race as a factor in admissions process. Amherst College filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court this week in support of Harvard College and the University of North Carolina as they fight to keep race as a factor in their admissions process.
westernmassnews.com
New Hampshire State Police detective takes stand in Zhukovskyy trial
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy continued in a New Hampshire courtroom Tuesday. The West Springfield truck driver is accused of driving into a group of motorcyclists, killing seven of them and injuring several more. Taking the stand Tuesday was a New Hampshire State Police detective who...
fallriverreporter.com
Family and friends remember 21-year-old Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash
Family and friends are remembering a 21-year-old Massachusetts man that was killed in a motorcycle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:25 p.m. Friday, Troopers from the State Police-Springfield Barracks responded to a motorcycle crash on route 391 south, at the Exit 3 on-ramp, in Chicopee that resulted in the fatality of the operator.
Chicopee man dead after I-391 S motorcycle crash
A 21-year-old man from Chicopee died after a motorcycle crash on I-391 South in Chicopee Friday evening.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to serious motor vehicle crash in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Easthampton responded to Northampton Street Tuesday evening for reports of a serious motor vehicle crash. According to Easthampton Police, Northampton Street will be closed indefinitely from West Street to Florence Road while crews work to clear the scene. Police advise drivers to seek alternative...
Texas man charged in connection with deadly crash of two people in Chicopee
A man from Texas is being charged in connection with the deaths of two people after a crash in the area of Montgomery and Grattan streets Friday.
Duo allegedly steal phone, drag victim behind car
A Facebook Marketplace exchange almost turned deadly in late July, after a Massachusetts woman and an underage boy stole the cell phone they were being sold, officials said.
Massachusetts Couple Arrested For Kidnapping, Robbery (PHOTOS)
As you're well aware, Berkshire County, it's crazy out there. The details in this latest crime caper almost sound like the plot of a movie. A Massachusetts couple was recently arrested in New Hampshire after an armed robbery eventually turned into a high-speed car chase which then resulted in a home invasion/hostage situation.
westernmassnews.com
GoFundMe set up to help with funeral costs for victims of Chicopee crash
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged about Friday’s crash on Memorial Drive in Chicopee. We now know two people died when the car they were in was hit by a truck and the driver is accused of excessive speeding. The driver of the truck, 24-year-old Demian Ward...
Authorities identify 2 people who were killed in rollover crash in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Authorities have identified two people who were killed in a rollover crash in Worcester over the weekend. Troopers responding to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of Route 290 near Exit 25 around 7 a.m. Saturday found a 2001 Nissan Frontier that rolled over after being struck by a 2009 Toyota Matrix, according to Massachusetts State Police.
whdh.com
Dog attacks man, is shot dead by Lunenburg Police
LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Lunenburg Police shot and killed a formerly stray dog after it would not let go of a man’s arm. Just before noon, officers and Lunenburg Rescue responded to the Department’s Animal Control facility for a report of a dog attacking a man. The dog reportedly had bitten the victim several times, and the dog wouldn’t let go of the victim’s arm.
westernmassnews.com
Zhukovskyy trial continues into second week with testimony from Agawam firefighter
RANDOPLH, N.H. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has learned new information about the West Springfield man accused of crashing into and killing seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire three years ago. The second week of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy’s trial began Monday with an Agawam firefighter and paramedic taking the stand. Paul...
Blowtorch used to remove weeds causes Pittsfield house fire
Firefighters quickly put out a fire at a home in Pittsfield Monday evening that was caused by a blowtorch while removing weeds in the yard.
Fire on Greenwich Street in Springfield
Firefighters are working to put out a fire near Main Street in Springfield.
Sturbridge police seek public’s help on identifying hit & run suspect
Sturbridge Police seek the public's help in identifying a suspect in a hit and run that occurred on July 23. The incident took place at 7:10 p.m. that day in the area of Sturbridge's town common.
Pittsfield, MA Police Asking for Public’s Help in Locating Missing Person
The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man who hasn't been seen for over a week. In a post on social media, Pittsfield Police say that 69-year-old Lee Walter Meisenheimer has been reported missing. Meisenheimer was last seen sometime around July 13, 2022.
