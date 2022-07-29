ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Jeffersonian

Sheriff: Large amounts of drugs, cash seized during raid

By Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41mT6q_0gxlxrMj00

Guernsey County deputies and detectives along with the CODE Task Force executed a search warrant shortly before 4 a.m. Friday, at a Klass Road residence.

The search warrant stemmed from an investigation by CODE investigators from Sheriff Jeffrey Paden's office due to suspected drug trafficking out of the home.

The sheriff’s office SRT was used to execute the search warrant and two men were taken into custody following the entry into the residence.

Investigators reportedly seized a very large amount of suspected cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin, LSD and pills as well as cash and firearms. A vehicle owned by one of the residents was impounded.

Both men, ages 54 and 57 of Cambridge, remain in the Guernsey County Jail pending the filing of formal felony charges. Paden, who was on the scene and assisted added, “If drug traffickers think my office is not going to continue to be proactive to rid these dangerous drugs from our community, we can discuss it further in my jail.”

Comments / 3

Related
sciotopost.com

Athens County – Man who Refused to Comply Arrested

Athens – A man was arrested after a family member flagged down the sheriff’s department after the man had made threats. According to the Athens police department the Athens County Sheriff’s Office was flagged down by a motorist who advised deputies that they were following a family member who was under the influence and had.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Man Changes Plea on Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Other Charges

Nick McWilliams reporting – Stemming from a 2020 fatal accident in Dover, a man has entered a guilty plea in the Tuscarawas County Court of Common Pleas. From Uhrichsville, 28-year-old Larry Short was driving a vehicle before going through a stop sign, hitting the side of another car, causing injuries to one of his passengers and the driver of the other vehicle.
DOVER, OH
WHIZ

Two Arrested in Guernsey Co. Drug Bust

Two men were taken into custody following a search warrant in Guernsey County Friday morning. The search warrant was executed before 4 a.m. at a Klass Road residence that stemmed from an investigation by CODE Task Force and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office said...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Man Causes Two Crashes, Cited for Fifth DUI

Nick McWilliams reporting – A man from Richland has been taken into custody, causing two incidents, and sending two to the hospital. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol New Philadelphia Post, 39-year-old Chad Cordwell was driving a GMC pickup Saturday, which was reported stolen out of Mansfield earlier in the afternoon.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Heroin#Firearms#Law Enforcement#The Code
sciotopost.com

Nelsonville – 6 Beers and 3 Loaded Guns Sends Man to Jail For OVI

Nelsonville – A man has been arrested in Nelsonville after drinking and driving with guns. According to the police 11:44AM Officers performed a vehicle stop on Franklin Ave. Additional Officers were requested to the scene for assistance. A Taurus handgun was taken off the male and seized for Officer safety. Two additional handguns were recovered from inside the vehicle. The driver admitted to drinking 6 beers, the most recent approximately 20 minutes prior. A valid and sober driver arrived on scene to take possession of the vehicle and K9.
NELSONVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Fatal crash in Noble County

CALDWELL, Ohio–The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Noble County. It happened at 6:29 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 77 in Noble Township. The State Patrol said 84-year-old William Stone of Cambridge was traveling southbound on I-77 near milepost 29 when he crossed...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

CPD: Canton Man Loses Vehicle to Teen Carjackers

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 27-year-old Canton man was robbed of his car early Sunday morning near his home along Smith Avenue NW. The man says a gun was placed against his head, and three teenagers wearing masks ordered him out of the vehicle. They made...
CANTON, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Fire destroys two Parkersburg homes

PARKERSBURG — Area volunteer fire departments were called out about 5:40 p.m. Monday to a trailer fire on School Street off Core Road in Parkersburg which resulted in the destruction of mobile homes at the location. Waverly VFD arrived on scene first and was followed by Wood County Sheriff’s...
PARKERSBURG, WV
greatlakesecho.org

Ohio man pleads guilty to illegally shooting bald eagle

An Ohio man who admitted fatally shooting a bald eagle will be banned from hunting for five years and has agreed to pay $20,000 as part of his sentence. Half the money will go to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, a nonprofit funder of conservation projects, as restitution. The other $10,000 is a fine.
DOVER, OH
Your Radio Place

Cambridge Police seek Suspect in alleged theft from WalMart

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Cambridge Police Department is currently investigating an alleged theft which reportedly took place at WalMart. Pictures of the suspect, who is wanted for questioning, and the vehicle he left in are available on our website, YourRadioPlace.com. Anyone knowing the identity of the suspect is asked...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Man Arrested at Adena After Destruction of Hosptial Room

CHILLICOTHE – Police had to arrest a man who was acting combative while possibly under the influence at Adena hospital. According to Ross County Sheriffs office, on July 28, 2022 Deputy Kidwell responded to Adena Regional Medical Center to assist their security department with a combative patient. When the deputy arrived he made contact with security and medical staff. Security reported that the patient, Michael Leeth became combative with hospital staff and was destructive to one of the hospital rooms he was in. Security had to restrain him in a.
Lootpress

Wheeling man arrested for possession with intent

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Wheeling man was arrested Tuesday after a substantial amount of illegal substances were discovered on his person. Reports from the Wheeling Police Department indicate that, around 11:00am on Tuesday, officers were serving an arrest warrant for a parole violation to an individual on River Road.
WHEELING, WV
sciotopost.com

Athens County Incident Reports for 7/28/22

Incident Date/Time Case # Case Type Disposition Location. 07/28/22 10:02 05-22-04219 PROPERTY RECOVERED Closed 1850 HEBBARDSVILLE RD, ALBANY,. Deputies assisted with the recovery of a vehicle in the Albany area per a court order out of Athens Common Pleas Court. Incident Date/Time Case # Case Type Disposition Location. 07/28/22 11:26...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County authorities arrest six accused of trafficking fentanyl

PARKERSBURG — Six Ohio residents were recently arrested by local law enforcement in connection with an alleged ongoing drug case in Wood County. In a press release issued Thursday, the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force reported that in recent months, the PNTF began a lengthy in-depth investigation into subjects from Akron, Ohio, traveling to Parkersburg to distribute fentanyl.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
whbc.com

OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Lincoln Way Crash

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly Massillon man was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Lincoln Way East in Perry Township Sunday afternoon. The Canton post of the state patrol says 79-year-old Edward Matako drove left of center, striking two other drivers head on. It’s...
MASSILLON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man gets jail for selling meth

WHEELING- Johnnie Lee Harris, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced to 12 months and one day of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Harris, also known as “Jay,” 42, pled guilty in October 2020 to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1000 Feet of Protected […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Accident on Fort Henry Bridge 1-70 westbound

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department confirms there is a vehicle accident on I-70 westbound on the Fort Henry Bridge Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred on the on ramp from Main Street. You can see the scene on the Wheeling Tunnel traffic cam here. Officers are on...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Marshall County woman admits to meth charge

MARSHALL COUNTY- Loretta Jean Minor, of Moundsville, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Minor, 44, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Minor admitted to having methamphetamine in January 2022 in Marshall County. Minor faces up to 20 years of incarceration […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

1K+
Followers
953
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cambridge, OH from The Daily Jeffersonian.

 http://daily-jeff.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy