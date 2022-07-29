ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Here are the graduation rates for each district, charter

By Jarek Rutz
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 4 days ago

Many First State districts had a graduation rate above 90%.

There are wide disparities among Delaware’s public school districts and charters in the percentage of seniors crossing the stage to graduate each spring.

Department of Education officials indicated that the most recent data is from 2021 graduation rates.

Recommended: Colonial’s dropout prevention program shows impressive results

This year’s data will likely not be published on the State Report Card until Spring 2023, according to Alison May, public information officer at the Department of Education.

That’s because students making up credits this summer can still graduate, so the data pool hasn’t closed yet even though the state’s class of 2022 graduation ceremonies are in the rear view mirror.

Here’s what the report card data shows:

Appoquinimink led the way among traditional public schools, with a 93.76% graduation rate.

Newark, Odyssey, Sussex, and Wilmington charters all had a 100% graduation rate.

Sussex Tech had the highest graduation rate for technical schools with 98.57%, but the other two high school tech’s were close behind.

Delaware Military Academy had all of its students graduate, and First State Military Academy had just over 90% graduate.

Here’s a list of every district’s most recent graduation rates:

Traditional Public Schools

District (County)

Graduation Rate

Appoquinimink (New Castle)

93.76%

Delmar (Sussex)

92.07%

Smyrna (Kent)

89.51%

Red Clay (New Castle)

89.04%

Woodbridge (Sussex)

88.89%

Brandywine (New Castle)

88.76%

Caesar Rodney (Kent)

87.76%

Cape Henlopen (Sussex)

86.35%

Lake Forest (Kent)

86.27%

Capital (Kent)

83.43%

Laurel (Sussex)

82.05%

Indian River (Sussex)

79.94%

Milford (Sussex)

77.56%

Colonial (New Castle)

77.15%

Seaford (Sussex)

73.8%

Christina (New Castle)

69.42%

Charter Schools

District (County)

Graduation Rate

Newark Charter (New Castle)

100%

Odyssey Charter (New Castle)

100%

Sussex Academy (Sussex)

100%

Wilmington Charter (New Castle)

100%

MOT Charter (New Castle)

96.40%

Early College High School at Del State (Kent)

90.43%

Freire Charter School (New Castle)

83.04%

Positive Outcomes Charter (Kent)

62.5%

Technical Schools

District (County)

Graduation Rate

Sussex Tech (Sussex)

98.57%

POLYTECH (Kent)

98.50%

New Castle County VoTech (New Castle)

95.11%

Military Charters

District (County)

Graduation Rate

Delaware Military Academy (New Castle)

100%

First State Military Academy (Kent)

91.18%

Jarek Rutz can be reached by email at jarek@delawarelive.com or by phone at (215) 450-9982. Follow him on Twitter @jarekrutz and on LinkedIn .

