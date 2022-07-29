ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene's Retro World Arcade takes players back to the coin-op world of the 1980s

 4 days ago
In the dim-lit wonderland of Abilene's Retro World Arcade on a recent Friday night, David DeFoore guided Nintendo's plucky plumber named Mario on a quest to rid the city's pipes of pests.

After a bout of flipping turtles, crabs and other critters, DeFoore stepped away from the 1983 "Mario Bros." machine, one of dozens of classic arcade cabinets lining the Pine Street business owned and operated by Emmanuel and Candy Huerta.

"I love it," he said of the classic '80s-style arcade, reflecting a sentiment that seemed to resound with just about everyone, young and old, that walked through the business' doors.

Visiting the business for the first time, DeFoore, 45, said it was a treat to get to revisit classic arcade titles such as iconic space-shooter "Galaga" while reminiscing about how much he enjoyed visiting the Magic Door arcade that graced the Mall of Abilene in years past.

"I loved that place, and this reminds me of it," he said.

Cynthia DeFoore, 36, and Paige Perez, 42, were having fun, too, enjoying the stand-up arcade version of Nintendo's "Super Mario Bros," which took home players by storm on the wildly popular Nintendo Entertainment System, better known as the NES, in 1985.

"It brings back old memories," Cynthia DeFoore said, her face illuminated by the dim glow from the rows of Cathode Ray Tube monitors. "I think it's really cool that we're able to share these games with another generation, including our kids."

New blood

Among the younger set, Ashley Henry, 14, was having fun with her youth group from North Park Baptist Church.

The group was enjoying a night out as a reward for memorizing the books of the New Testament, said Pastor Joe Grizzle.

"I wanted them to see what I saw when I was young," Grizzle said. "I remember all these games in the arcade."

Henry said the precise appeal of the place was that everything available to play was decades older than her.

"They're old, and you don't see them anymore," she said of the collection, adding her favorite game on the floor was iconic 1980 quarter-muncher Pac-Man, though she found the small arcade had "a lot of good games."

That's the exact sort of thing Emmanuel Huerta loves to hear.

"I'm wanting to now share my collection with others," he said. "It's not about just keeping them restoring them and fixing them up. It's about wanting to see other people enjoy what I grew up with."

Arcade wonderland

All the games are set to free play, meaning new players such as Henry will never know the shame of having to beg pocket change off mom and dad for a round of "Dig Dug" or "Karate Champ."

Players pay a single fee at the door, depending on age.

A look around finds most, although not all, of the big names from the classic arcade era available, from power couple "Pac-Man" and "Ms. Pac-Man," to "Donkey Kong" (featuring Mario's first appearance as merely "Jumpman").

One will find a crew of creatures, including include 1981 Atari trackball-equipped shooter "Centipede," Sega/Gremlin's 1981 "Frogger," which later inspired an episode of "Seinfeld," and the somewhat more obscure 1982 "Kangaroo," featuring a boxing glove-wielding mother kangaroo whose joey has been kidnapped by monkeys.

Fighting fans have plenty of options, including multiple versions of the bloody "Mortal Kombat" game series and 1991's iconic "Street Fighter II," both of which launched their own multimedia juggernauts, along with titles such as 1994's "Primal Rage," in which dinosaurs and giant apes battle for supremacy.

Pinball fans have a couple of choices, while those looking to purchase classic home games and systems also have an in-house option. Snacks and drinks flow freely as iconic '80s tunes punch through speakers, intermingling with often familiar blips and bloops.

Younger players often find themselves bewildered by it all, said Candy Huerta.

"They just come and are like, 'What do you even do? How do you play this?" she said, laughing.

But they soon learn, and for those more familiar with the scene, like Erricka Parker, 33, and Chad Parker, 46, it's second-nature.

"We've been here a couple of times, and it's just so fun for me," Erricka Parker said, after celebrating a 1980s-themed day at her job. "It brings back nostalgia for when I was a kid. ... In the in the crazy, hectic, daily life we live now with cell phones and the internet, it's nice to reset and come back to the good days."

Childhood memories

Born in 1986 and raised in Abilene, Emmanuel Huerta said video games have stuck with him since his childhood – and that he’d always wanted to own an arcade machine.

Home console video games were a big part of his development, but Huerta said his own forays into the hobby were a bit behind the times.

“All my other friends and family, they had the new game systems,” he recalled. “I always had the Atari. I grew up, I guess, on the hand-me-downs. The older stuff.”

As he got older, he got to hang out with neighborhood friends who had newer game systems.

But a miniature version of the original Donkey Kong arcade game was a tremendous part of his life.

"That, to me, represented my childhood," he said.

Like many formative tales, it ended in tragedy.

“Long story short, my brother broke it,” he said. “It got thrown away.”

But though his interest faded some in later years, the game bug never exactly went away.

A dream emerges

Emmanuel Huerta recalled waking up in the middle of the night years later and telling his then fiancée that he’d love to own an arcade.

She told him he needed to go back to bed.

But Huerta used connections he’d made with a friend in San Angelo, who had a small arcade game room, to buy his first game.

Next weekend, he bought another. And then more. And more.

Eventually, his collection in the living room began growing. In time, machines started sprouting up in the kitchen.

"It just started piling up in our living room, our kitchen, our bedroom," said Candy Huerta of the emerging collection. "... I pretty much thought he was going crazy."

After a few months, those game cabinets spilled out into a storage unit. That got full.

A few months later, the Huertas had to acquire a second unit.

Within a year, that unit was full.

“So, we had to then acquire a building, which is here,” Emmanuel Huerta said.

Now, he estimates his collection weighs in somewhere around 115 machines, with around 50 in the Pine Street location itself.

A new challenger

The business, which opened Oct. 31, has primarily grown through social media, whether it be Facebook, Instagram or TikTok posts.

Huerta uses social media to give people an insight into what it’s like to be an arcade game collector/business owner, including what its like to find and bring new games home.

“These games come from all over Texas,” he said. “I kind of give (people) an inside glimpse into what it’s like.”

Word of mouth is also important, he said, and the business also does a lot of work with schools, churches and more.

He’s learned to repair the internals of the classic machines, calling such knowledge a “must.”

While there are alternatives, he likes to keep everything as original as possible, he said.

“Keeping the CRT monitors alive is a task on its own,” he said, while all of his machines have the original arcade boards inside of them.

“If you were to emulate it, it just wouldn’t play correctly,” Huerta said. "It's just not the same."

Level up

In addition to listening to customers and trying to find games they want, Huerta tries to keep things interesting.

For the competitive-minded, and most gamers are, every month there's a high score contest on a particular game, the winners receiving prizes.

"We do things like T-shirts, gift cards, things of that nature," he said.

Every collector has one “Holy Grail,” and for Huerta it would be a copy of Williams’ infamous 1983 space shoot-em-up "Sinistar."

A rarer title these days, it features a giant, fanged space station built by worker aliens that roars and taunts the player once it awakens with a rumbling, still frightening, “BEWARE, I LIVE.”

Huerta said he's enjoying introducing families and others to the world of the classic arcade − and that the current Retro World location is just the “tip of the iceberg.”

A second location in another part of Abilene is planned for next year, if all goes well.

“We definitely have the inventory to do so,” he said. “I’d like to be able to share all of my collection. ... We really want to keep bringing the classic arcade experience back to the Big Country.”

“This is for all ages, all families to come together,” he said. “We just wanted to bring back the retro arcade experience to the Big Country.”

Retro World Arcade

Where: 1109 Pine St.

Cost: Adult admission $12 plus tax; children 6-13 $10, plus tax; 5 and under free.

Hours: 7:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Tuesdays; 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 7:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 7:30 p.m.-midnight Saturdays. Closed Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays.

