Abilene man accused of planning to kill stepchildren found incompetent to stand trial

 4 days ago
An Abilene man who allegedly tried to hire a coworker to kill his stepchildren has been found incompetent and was committed to a maximum security inpatient state facility.

Judge James Eidson of 42nd District Court in Taylor County issued a ruling Friday that Johnny Wayne Wright Jr. currently is incompetent to stand trial for a charge of first-degree capital murder (conspired). The basis for the ruling included medical and psychiatric evidence, according to a court document, and the prosecution agreed with the defense on the defendant's incompetent status.

Wright was found by the court to be a danger "to himself and others and may not be safely treated on an outpatient basis," Eidson stated in his ruling.

The objective of the commitment, which is not to exceed 120 days, is for the defendant to attain competency to stand trial.

Wright was arrested Dec. 7 after one of his coworkers reported to Abilene police that Wright had offered him $1,000 to kill Wright's stepchildren, according to a previous court document.

Wright also had a specific plan for the crime that included the coworker breaking into Wright's house, the document said.

"The coworker took the offer seriously because Wright has been reporting problems in his marriage and making disturbing statements about his stepchildren," the document said.

The coworker told police he walked away after hearing Wright's request. Wright allegedly later returned to the coworker and stated he, Wright, was going to purchase a firearm to kill the stepchildren and then the coworker, the document said.

During the investigation, a detective learned that Wright had arranged the purchase of an AR-15-style rifle in another county.

Wright has been in Taylor County Jail since his arrest, with a bond set at $250,000. A Taylor County grand jury indicted him March 3.

