Souderton Nonprofit Dedicated to Inclusivity Awareness Receives Donation from Pa. Tourism Office

Image via Souderton Area for All.

Souderton Area for All (SAFA), a grassroots nonprofit dedicated to spreading inclusivity awareness, recently received funding from the Pa. Tourism Office. Jon Campisi covered the recognition in the Montgomeryville-Lansdale Patch.

According to the website of the 501(c)(3) organization, it was born in June 2021.

Its founders were simply area parents who often gathered casually to discuss evidence — both statistical and anecdotal — of issues including school performance as related to race. They also lamented school environments becoming “less welcoming, less safe, and less tolerant.”

From a collective desire to move the needle on these issues, SAFA emerged.

The underpinning of the group is the assertion that the community is strongest when it:

Recognizes and celebrates its diverse multicultural community

Engages in critical self-reflection and lifelong learning

Collectively advocates for justice and equity through direct action

Commits to building and maintaining an equitable public education system

The $1,500 from the Pennsylvania Tourism Office will help SAFA in these areas, the cornerstones of its mission statement.

The award was announced by the office of Montgomery County State Rep. Steve Malagari, whose statement in response read: “It’s great to see the community come together to ensure everyone feels welcome.”