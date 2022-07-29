Long Island lynx on the loose found in Central Islip

Lynx captured on Long Island 00:31

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. -- An exotic cat that was roaming around parts of Long Island has been captured.

Suffolk County police responded to a 911 call about a cat on the loose at around 3:30 a.m. Friday on Hawthorne Avenue in Central Islip .

Police, the SPCA and Strong Island Animal Rescue League worked together to capture the big cat, which has been identified as a lynx.

We're told the animal was taken to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown.