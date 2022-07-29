City lifts water restrictions, moves out of Stage 1 drought contingency plan

The combination of a strong community response and welcome rain has moved the city of Amarillo out of Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency Plan, the city announced Friday.

The city moved into Stage 1 about a week earlier, on July 22. Stage 1 consists of a voluntary outdoor watering schedule, which was part of the Drought Contingency Plan the Amarillo City Council approved in 2019, according to a news release.

“The Amarillo community responded to the Stage 1 recommendations of the Drought Contingency Plan,” said COA Assistant City Manager Floyd Hartman. “We want to thank the community for recognizing the need to conserve our water supply. The recent rain the city has had the past few days was certainly a positive factor as well.”

Stage 1 of the plan is implemented when demand or normal operating condition results in a drawdown of the reservoir to or below approximately 60 percent of its capacity or when total daily water demand equals or exceeds approximately 70 percent of the available water production capability for five consecutive days.

Residents can monitor Amarillo’s daily water usage online at bit.ly/3Ppql83 .

The resolution approving the city’s 2019 Drought Contingency Plan can be found at www.amarillo.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/23835 .

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.