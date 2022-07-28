www.crosstimbersgazette.com
Highland Village removing dozens of pine trees from park, city hall
The city of Highland Village announced last week that it will remove several pine trees from Doubletree Ranch Park and the city municipal complex site due to beetle infestations. Certified arborists recently assessed the pine trees at both locations and found that many of them are infested with IPS beetles,...
Flower Mound implements retiming of traffic lights at FM 2499/407
The town of Flower Mound recently implemented new timing of traffic signals in the area of FM 2499 and FM 407. Matt Hotelling, senior engineering transportation manager for the town, said the retiming is meant to help address traffic congestion in the corridor, and it’s not the only plan in the works for the interchange. Town staff are now watching and tweaking the schedule to make for better traffic flow.
City of Lewisville creating nonprofit center
The city of Lewisville announced last month that it is providing funding assistance to help create a nonprofit center in Lewisville that will greatly increase the city’s capacity to help those in need. Lewisville City Council gave its approval to move forward on the plans for the new “Serve...
Loose boat closes down FM 407
On Saturday afternoon, many drivers were slowed down on FM 407 because of a boat that came to a rest in the middle of the westbound lanes. According to Highland Village police, a driver failed to yield right of way while turning onto FM 407 from The Highlands at Flower Mound shopping center and struck two vehicles, including one that was towing the boat on a trailer. The boat was dislodged from the trailer and came to a rest in the westbound lanes. That direction of 407 was shut down by police until the boat could be removed.
Liquorland opening soon in Highland Village
A new liquor store is expected to open in early August in Highland Village. Liquorland is moving into Bowery Park on FM 407. Smit Shah, director of real estate and development for Liquorland, said the high-end store will have a cigar room and a good collection of wine, craft beer and all kinds of liquors. It will be a similar store to the Corral City location, which opened last year west of Argyle and is already one of the top-selling stores in Liquorland’s system. Customers can go to the store to buy items or have them delivered via Instacart or Door Dash.
Some customers left high and dry as Flower Mound pool company closes
Bowen Pools LLC, a Flower Mound-based contractor, closed its doors a couple weeks ago, leaving some customers with unfinished business. Owner Chris Bowen, a well-known member of the community who ran for — and almost won — a seat on the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees just this spring, confirmed in a phone interview this week that the company is in the process of going out of business, and there are some unfinished projects. Bowen said the company was hit hard by price increases as inflation continues to soar, and the company couldn’t keep up.
Bull Bash returns to Denton County Cowboy Church Arena
The Denton County Cowboy Church will be holding its annual Bull Bash in its fully covered rodeo arena on Aug. 13, with cowboys and cowgirls of all ages and skill levels testing their grit against bucking stock, including sheep, calves, steers, junior bulls and open bulls. Starting Monday, entries can...
Extreme heat, lack of rain make for miserable month
There’s little to say about July in North Texas that you don’t already know. It’s hot and exceptionally dry, and likely to stay that way for another few weeks, maybe months. This past July might be the hottest and driest since reliable records were kept in Denton...
Flower Mound changes some crossing guard locations
The town of Flower Mound announced last week that it is changing several school crossing guard locations when kids head back to school next month. “Following analysis of all school crossing guard sites in Flower Mound, we learned several of the sites do not meet the minimum requirements and will no longer be staffed with a guard,” the town said in a news release.
Double Oak mayor resigns
Double Oak Mayor Von Beougher announced his resignation on Thursday, effective immediately. “In order for the council, citizens and staff to focus on the essential business of the town during this important budget cycle, I’ve decided to resign as the mayor of Double Oak,” the letter says. Beougher...
Northwest ISD breaks ground on replacement elementary school
Last week, Northwest ISD broke ground on a replacement campus for Hatfield Elementary School on Hwy 114 in far south Denton County. Voters in 2021 approved a Northwest ISD bond package that included new Hatfield Elementary School campus, because the current one, located next to Northwest High School, has a capacity of just 450 students, while the new one will have a capacity of 850 students, according to the fast-growing district. The current one opened in 1998 and is the only NISD elementary school that isn’t in or adjacent to a neighborhood. The replacement campus will be located about a mile west of the current campus in the Trails of Elizabeth Creek community on Hwy 114.
Denton County holds first of two transportation bond hearings
More than 75 people attended a Tuesday afternoon transportation bond workshop hosted by the Denton County Commissioners Court at the Denton County Courthouse, including officials from Double Oak, Hickory Creek and Shady Shores – to name a few. The workshop was held under the “committee of the whole” concept...
From the Firehouse — July 2022
With our region experiencing above average temperatures over the past month and numerous heat advisories, the Denton County ESD #1 would like to remind out community about the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Without prompt treatment, heat exhaustion can lead to heatstroke, which can be a life-threatening condition.
Weir: What activities are available in Flower Mound?
The Flower Mound Parks and Recreation Department (FMPRD) is responsible for acquiring, developing, and maintaining parks, with assistance from the Parks Board, the Community Development Corporation, and the Town Council. The FMPRD is also responsible for operating recreational programs, cultural arts, and organizing community-wide special events. The Town provides traditional park and recreational facilities, including 56 parks, a community recreation center, RV campground, and senior center.
Section of High Road to close for about 3 weeks
The town of Flower Mound announced Friday that a portion of High Road will be closed for about the next three weeks. Beginning Monday, the section of High Road between Arabian Circle and Stallion Circle will be closed to allow for culvert maintenance work, according to a town news release. Traffic will be detoured along Arabian Circle, Immel Drive and Stallion Circle. Residents in the affected area will be provided access to their homes.
Argyle calls for investigation into Town Hall incident
The Argyle Town Council held a special meeting Monday night to authorize a third-party investigation into an alleged incident involving Mayor Bryan Livingston and some staff members last month. On May 31, the majority of council voted to end Town Administrator Rich Olson’s contract, a decision with which Livingston strongly...
Weir: CEO of Ranch Hands Rescue discusses human trafficking
Ranch Hands Rescue (RHR), in Argyle, is a human and animal sanctuary founded on hope and healing for the long-term recovery of trauma victims, special needs animals, and male survivors of sex trafficking. The RHR Counseling Center specializes in treating more complex trauma cases, such as victims of severe and...
Foodie Friday: The Barrel
New to Bartonville is The Barrel, a wine and whiskey restaurant owned by Lantana resident, Brandon Bohannan and his partners. This new restaurant is exactly what Bartonville needs. It perfectly combines ambiance, hospitality, a bar selection, and a menu with unique offerings you won’t find anywhere else. You may...
The Arts: Looking back, looking forward
Flower Mound celebrated the arts this spring with several successful opportunities for town residents to participate, create and enjoy. To date, the arts represented have included music, dance, visual arts and performing arts. Chalk the Walk is a colorful spring and fall tradition. This spring we had many artists, from...
Texas Star Cafe now open in Flower Mound
A new breakfast spot with a country aesthetic recently opened in Flower Mound. Texas Star Cafe is located at 1901 Long Prairie Road, Suite 180, in the former Cicis Pizza on the southwest corner of FM 2499 and Flower Mound Road. The new restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch,...
