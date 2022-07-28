On Saturday afternoon, many drivers were slowed down on FM 407 because of a boat that came to a rest in the middle of the westbound lanes. According to Highland Village police, a driver failed to yield right of way while turning onto FM 407 from The Highlands at Flower Mound shopping center and struck two vehicles, including one that was towing the boat on a trailer. The boat was dislodged from the trailer and came to a rest in the westbound lanes. That direction of 407 was shut down by police until the boat could be removed.

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO