Accidents

Australian woman seriously injured after falling into geothermal sinkhole in New Zealand

By News.com.au
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HgGxb_0gxlx7Hu00

An Australian woman has been seriously injured after falling into a geothermal sinkhole in New Zealand.

The Perth woman, described as elderly, fell into the sinkhole near a tourist attraction in Rotorua, on the North Island, at 2:20p m on Thursday.

She was helped out of the hole by her husband, who was also injured.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman told NCA NewsWire the woman was in critical condition when she was taken to the hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kkxrq_0gxlx7Hu00
The woman was rescued by her husband who was also injured.
9 News Perth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RioxE_0gxlx7Hu00
The sinkhole opened up near a New Zealand tourist attraction.
9 News Perth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12plvS_0gxlx7Hu00
The woman was reportedly in critical condition following the fall.
Facebook.com/AukahaNews

“Two ambulances and one rapid response unit attended the scene. St John treated then transported one patient in a critical condition and one in a moderate condition to Rotorua Hospital.”

An official said the ground “opened up” at the Whakarewarewa Maori village.

“We are just keeping in communications with them and their families to monitor their wellbeing and recovery from the incident,” Whakarewarewa Village general manager Mike Gibbons told the New Zealand Herald.

Images from the scene showed a fuming square hole on a sidewalk.

