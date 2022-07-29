ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California aims to make its own insulin brand to lower price

By ADAM BEAM
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BagFS_0gxlx3l000
California-Insulin Insulin is displayed at Pucci's Pharmacy in Sacramento, Calif., on Friday, July 8, 2022. Hoping to reduce the rising cost of insulin, California plans to make its own insulin brand.The state Budget includes $100 million to develop three types of insulin products and invest in a manufacturing facility. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) (Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — A vial of insulin cost $25 in 1995, back when Chris Noble was 5 years old and just learning how to manage his Type 1 diabetes with the help of his parents and his doctors.

Nearly three decades later, Noble says that same vial of insulin costs more than $300 — a 12-fold increase for something he and millions like him can’t live without.

“It’s as essential as water,” Noble said.

Health care advocates have bemoaned for years that insulin, while inexpensive to produce, is held hostage by a U.S. health care system stubbornly resistant to reforms as companies monopolize and maximize profits.

Now, with several insulin patents nearing their expiration dates, California is looking to disrupt that market by making its own insulin and selling it for a much cheaper price. Last month, after a few years of study, state lawmakers approved $100 million for the project, with $50 million dedicated to developing three types of insulin and the rest set aside to invest in a manufacturing facility.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers still have many details to work out, including contracting with a private company to do most of the work. But the budget was a put-his-money-where-his-mouth-is moment for Newsom, who has been calling for the state to launch its own brand of generic drugs to lower the overall price of medication.

“Nothing epitomizes market failures more than the cost of insulin,” Newsom said in a video posted to his Twitter account. “California is now taking matters into our own hands.”

This wouldn't be the first time California has made its own medicine. In 1990, about half of all cases of infant botulism — a rare illness that affects the large intestine — were in California. The California Department of Public Health got a federal grant to develop and test a treatment. The treatment won federal approval in 2003, and California has been making it ever since.

But the market for infant botulism treatments is small, with about 110 cases reported each year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One course of California's botulism treatment costs more than $57,000, according to a legislative analysis.

Meanwhile, about 7 million people in the United States require insulin to manage their diabetes. The human body converts most of the food we eat into sugar. The pancreas then produces insulin, which converts that sugar into energy. People who have diabetes don't produce enough insulin. People with Type 1 diabetes must take insulin every day to survive.

Insulin was first discovered in 1920s by a team of Canadian scientists. They sold the patent to the University of Toronto for just $1, hoping the school would license the product to multiple companies to prevent a monopoly that would lead to high prices.

But over time, the insulin market was slowly cornered. Today, just three companies produce most of the world's insulin. In the United States, the line between an insulin manufacturer and a patient is not straight. It zigs and zags between insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers — third parties that managed prescription drug benefits for health plans.

It's that system that has kept the cost of insulin much higher in the United States than other countries, as more companies benefit from the higher price tag, said Kasia Lipska, an associate professor at the Yale School of Medicine.

“It creates this really weird incentive,” Lipska said.

California will try to break that incentive. The reason more companies haven't entered the insulin market is because if they did, the established manufacturers would just undercut them, making it impossible to recoup their investment, said Anthony Wright, executive director of Health Access California, a consumer advocacy group.

But California is in a different position because aside from selling insulin, it also buys the product every year for the millions of people on its publicly funded health plans. That means if California's product drives down the price of insulin across the market, the state would still benefit.

“That's why California's market power matters,” Wright said. “To a Wall Street investor, driving down the cost of insulin means you might not be able to get your investment back. To California, driving down the price of insulin is a real savings to both taxpayers as well as to our residents.”

Still, there's no guarantee California's plan will work. For one thing, insurers and pharmacy benefit managers might not cover California's insulin products, making it more difficult for patients to get them.

Sarah Sutton, director of public affairs for the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, said a better idea would be for California to focus on “commonsense solutions” to address the role pharmacy benefit managers play in insulin pricing.

“That would bring real relief to patients right now,” she said.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, said he hopes a state as large as California making its own insulin would significantly diminish the role of pharmacy benefit managers in insulin pricing.

If successful, Ghaly said he thinks the price of California-branded insulin would be so competitive that patients could buy it off the shelf cheaper than going through their insurance plan.

“We expect to save hundreds of millions of dollars for California because of this,” Ghaly said. “This gives us an opportunity to create a blueprint for healthcare affordability that has been so far out of reach for states and, frankly, the federal government, and it's really exciting to see where it can go.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4

YREKA, Calif. — (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences...
YREKA, CA
WHIO Dayton

In towns plagued by raw sewage, EPA promises relief

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. — (AP) — When there's heavy rain, human waste from the pond of sewage across the street from Charlie Mae Holcomb’s home covers her front yard in rural Alabama. She can’t remember how many times she’s had to rip the flooring out of her small brick house because raw sewage backed up out the pipes.
HAYNEVILLE, AL
WHIO Dayton

California’s McKinney Fire: Photos, videos capture devastation as blaze scorches 80 square miles

YREKA, Calif. — The McKinney Fire has become California’s largest blaze of the year, growing to about 80 square miles since it began Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest, according to The Associated Press. The wildfire, which prompted evacuation orders for about 2,000 people, remains 0% contained, Cal Fire said in an update Sunday evening.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
WHIO Dayton

NY fines Robinhood Crypto $30M for skirting banking rules

NEW YORK — (AP) — The crypto division of the online brokerage Robinhood will pay a $30 million penalty to New York state for failing to comply with regulations governing money laundering and cybersecurity, the state's Department of Financial Services announced Tuesday. The department said an examination of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Sutton
Person
Gavin Newsom
WHIO Dayton

Intensive bat survey coming to Five Rivers MetroParks this month

MIAMI VALLEY — For the first time in Ohio, an intensive ecological survey into bats is coming to parts of Five Rivers MetroParks this month. The survey, referred to as a “bat blitz,” will look at bat species in multiple MetroParks and will include a number of researchers from organizations across Ohio and Indiana.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Some Appalachia residents begin cleanup after deadly floods

PRESTONBURG, Ky. — (AP) — Some residents of Appalachia returned to flood-ravaged homes and communities on Saturday to shovel mud and debris and to salvage what they could, while Kentucky's governor said search and rescue operations were ongoing in the region swamped by torrential rains days earlier that led to deadly flash flooding.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHIO Dayton

Floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship

JACKSON, Ky. — (AP) — Evelyn Smith lost everything in the floods that devastated eastern Kentucky, saving only her grandson's muddy tricycle. But she's not planning to leave the mountains that have been her home for 50 years. Like many families in this dense, forested region of hills,...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insulin#Diabetes Care#Type 1 Diabetes#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
WHIO Dayton

Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky

HINDMAN, Ky. — (AP) — Damage to critical infrastructure and the arrival of more heavy rains hampered efforts Sunday to help Kentucky residents hit by recent massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said. As residents in Appalachia tried to slowly piece their lives back together, flash flood warnings were...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHIO Dayton

1 dead, 4 critical after stabbing on Wisconsin’s Apple River

SOMERSET, Wis. — A Minnesota teenager was killed, and four other people were critically injured late Saturday afternoon in a knife attack on Wisconsin’s Apple River. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson confirmed to the Star Tribune that a 52-year-old man from Minnesota was arrested in connection with the attack that killed a 17-year-old boy.
SOMERSET, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
WHIO Dayton

Seeing red: Michigan zoo welcomes red panda cub

LANSING, Mich. — A zoo in Michigan has a tiny, fluffy, squeaking new arrival. An endangered red panda cub was born July 21 at Potter Park Zoo, the zoo said in a news release. This is the second successful litter that the zoo’s female red panda, Mahila, has birthed.
MICHIGAN STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
90K+
Followers
117K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy