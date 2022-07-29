ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

South Idaho Camper Allegedly Cited For Drunken Act With Pelican

By Greg Jannetta
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
95.7 KEZJ

Erect Rock Said To Be East Of Twin Falls Rivals Famous Utah Site

(Post contains mature content) A photograph of a phallus-shaped rock shared to a popular social media site recently has resulted in quite the conversation thread. Multiple viewers of the post claim to have identified a canyon 150 miles east of Twin Falls that has a rock formation that is comparable to a famous Utah sandstone that attracts a large number of tourists.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

A day in the life of a BLM fire fighter

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fire crews across southern Idaho have been busy responding to blazes across the region. KMVT’s Zach Bruhl talks to a crew that has been actively fighting incidents, like the Bray Fire, about how a busy start could impact the rest of the season.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Patriot Front members appear in Idaho court

COEUR d’ALENE — Three more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The trio are among the 31 Patriot Front members accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration on...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Outsider.com

Idaho Angler Accidentally Smashes State Catfish Record

Idaho angler Paul Newman was reportedly fishing for sturgeon when he caught a record-breaking catfish on C.J. Strike Reservoir on July 20. The reservoir is 7,500 acres of water that sits between the Snake River and the Bruneau River in southwestern Idaho. Newman’s catfish came in at 42.5 inches. This shattered the previous record of a 33-inch catfish that was caught on Lake Lowell near Boise.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

7 Sure Signs You Are Getting Old in Idaho

Growing up, many of us feel like we are untouchable. We can run decently fast, jump, we think we know everything, and we can eat without getting fat somehow. As you grow out of your teenage years and into your twenties, you continue to think you are untouchable as you become an adult and continue to eat and drink without gaining weight, be in decent shape, and stay up all night with ease. Life eventually goes on and catches up with you and you begin putting on weight, falling asleep during movies and shows, and even having mini versions of yourself running around the house. It isn't an exact science when it happens, but it is inevitable. You will get old and you will feel it and know it. There are a few signs that your prime has passed you by and you are beginning to decline and start feeling old. Here are a few signs you may be getting there or already there.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Local officials are looking into what can be done to highlight the dangers of one of Southern Idaho’s most popular recreation destinations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Saturday afternoon, a troubling trend at one of Southern Idaho’s recreation destinations continued. “If you look at the last 3 years, every year we’ve had a drowning down here at Centennial Park and all of those issues have involved Pillar Falls,” said Sgt, Ken Mencl of the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Firefighters battling 10-acre blaze west of Rexburg hours after Hamer fire

REXBURG – Firefighters are working to contain a fire west of Rexburg Monday evening. Assistant Fire Chief Nick White with Central Fire District in Jefferson County tells EastIdahoNews.com the 10-acre blaze started around 5 p.m. on ID Highway 33. It’s about 10 miles west of Rexburg near the shooting range.
REXBURG, ID
kmvt

Pillar Falls drowning victim identified

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The drowning victim at Pillar Falls has been identified by the Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office as 30-year-old Cory Grant Collard Peyson, UT. At about 1:30 pm on Saturday, Collard was pulled out of the water, at Pillar Falls, by family, and resuscitation...
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
buckrail.com

Third fatal car accident on Idaho HWY 33 this month

TETON VALLEY, Idaho — Just after noon on July 28, a Chevrolet Malibu traveling westbound on Highway 33 collided with a Mazda Sedan traveling southbound on Highway 32 when the sedan failed to yield and entered the roadway, according to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office. The collision caused...
TETON COUNTY, WY
News Radio 1310 KLIX

6 Reasons Why Twin Falls is Going to Hell Soon

What in the heck is going on in Twin Falls lately? Every day, there seems to be some odd behavior or story on the news, and people are showing odd behavior all over town. Each town and city in America has its share of problems, but it seems that more and more of it has been happening around Twin Falls lately. The world is more judgmental than ever, and while I typically try not to judge, it seems that some of the things happening around here have Twin headed in the wrong direction. With all the wild incidents and things taking place, it is fair to say that Twin Falls is headed to hell right now, and here are some of the reasons why.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

UPDATE: Truck Rear-ends Another Truck Near Gooding, Catches Fire

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-No injuries were reported following a Monday afternoon crash involving two semi-trucks near Gooding. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened on U.S. Highway 26, east of town at around 12 p.m. A Kenworth truck, driven by a 25-year-old Jerome man was headed east when it was rear-ended by Freightliner semi-truck driven by a 37-year-old Burley man. The Freightliner caught on fire. Local fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze. As of 3 p.m. the highway was still blocked by the crash. Video shared to social media via Youtube shows what appears to be a propane truck spewing flames and smoke while a milk truck appears parked not far from it along a highway. After several minutes an explosion can bee seen in the video.
GOODING, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

