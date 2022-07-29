These Shelter Pets Were Taken On A Field Trip To Meet Their Exotic Relatives At The Local Zoo

dailyphew.com
It’s Time for Free Family Night at The DoSeum
Starting at 8 a.m., families can register for free evening tickets to The DoSeum. Held each first Monday of the month, kids and their caregivers can explore the museum’s interactive exhibits, including Earth Matters, a special exhibition that closes Sept. 5 and looks at sustainability. Monday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. 2800 Broadway.
San Antonio Humane Society offering discounted dog adoptions for DOGust
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Humane Society is partnering up with other organizations to celebrate DOGust by offering discounted adoptions throughout the first week of August. SAHS, North Shore Animal League America and Baby Doge are partnering up and offering $25 adoptions for all adult dogs that are...
H-E-B recalls ice-cream due to mislabeling
SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B voluntarily issues a recall for their H-E-B ice cream brand due to mislabeling, according to a press release. The release says the half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is on a recall due to an undeclared allergen. The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the produce label.
Mystery illness keeps Texas father hospitalized, out of work
LIVE OAK, Texas — A New Braunfels woman is relying on doctors for answers on her 47-year-old husband's declining health over the past year. However, Ali Telfer said her husband Adam's illness continues to be a mystery for physicians. "He was perfectly healthy before his COVID diagnosis in August...
'We have to bring our baby home': Husband of missing Spring Branch woman speaks out
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - It has been 10 days since 45-year-old Spring Branch woman Shana DiMambro was reported missing by her husband. On Tuesday, July 19, Chris Antos says he left the couple’s RV for work around 7 a.m. "When I left I asked [DiMambro] if she would just...
K9s For Warriors saving veterans, shelter dogs
"It changed my life, that's for sure with him." The bond between Sam Hampton and Jax was immediate. "Immediately jumped up and licked me, I was like yup this is going to be ok," Hampton said. Hampton served 17 years in the Marine Corps. Jax was a stray dog rescued from a kill shelter. 'K9s For Warriors' brought them together. "Part of our core beliefs and our core mission is saving two lives. We save the warriors life, yes, but we also save the dogs life," Rob Gunsel with K9s For Warriors said. "It comes to a beautiful companionship of...
HEB is Testing New Tech that May Forever Change Grocery Check Out Lines
An exciting possibility for the future of grocery store check-out is being tested at one HEB Plus! Store down in Schertz, Texas. For those who are already big fans of the Texas-based HEB Grocery Company, you may be excited to hear about this new check-out technology that would enable you to simply roll your full grocery cart through a special lane that would then scan your entire basket of groceries at one time.
Why the Bracken Cave is a smelly situation
SAN ANTONIO — The Bracken Cave Preserve, about a 40-minute drive from downtown San Antonio, is home to the world's largest bat colony, where millions of bats will emerge and grow in population beginning in late-July, according to their website. Since the Bracken Cave is the largest known bat...
It's becoming common for people to pick up COVID-19 two or three times, health expert says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This far into the pandemic, we know or have heard of someone who was reinfected with COVID-19. 3NEWS caught up with a local health expert on why reinfections might happen and how common it is for the second or third time to look different. 3NEWS'...
Texas man recalls finding possible remains of missing Spring Branch woman
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - Human remains were found less than 200 yards from where Shana DiMambro was reportedly last seen. "But it was over two different fence lines and all that was private property," Search and Support San Antonio Vice President Eric Herr said. Herr has been involved in search...
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom townhome at San Antonio's Alamo Ranch
It's single-family home living with apartment amenities.
Looking for authentic Italian food? This San Antonio restaurant has House Chicken Piccata, pasta bowls | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — If you've been on the hunt for traditional, authentic Italian food, there's a San Antonio restaurant that is serving up everything from House Chicken Piccata to an extra cheesy mozzarella appetizer. On Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we visited Tiu Steppi's Osteria on 9910...
Horror-themed selfie spot opening at San Antonio’s Rolling Oaks Mall next weekend
Boys and ghouls with a penchant for the paranormal may want to scope out a forthcoming selfie spot that soon will be haunting San Antonio's Rolling Oaks Mall. The horror- and gore-themed Horrific Pix Horror Studios is set to open Saturday, Aug. 6, the San Antonio Express-News reports. According to the attraction's website, it will feature 13 interactive scenes for photo and video shots, selfies and private parties.
Borderlands: Arrive Logistics opens San Antonio office, 350 jobs possible
Arrive Logistics opens San Antonio facility, adding up to 350 jobs. Arrive Logistics has expanded in Texas with the opening of a 27,000-square-foot office in San Antonio that can accommodate up to 350 employees. The Austin, Texas-based freight brokerage and transportation management services provider said the new location is a...
Watch restored footage of San Antonio streets in the late 1940s
A YouTuber has enhanced footage of in mid-century San Antonio.
Here's Where To Get The Best Lasagna In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the top ten restaurants that serve lasagna in the city.
What San Antonians need to know about the Texas Mega Million lottery
SAN ANTONIO — Do San Antonians feel lucky?. Friday night is the last night San Antonians can buy a ticket to play the Mega Millions and seize their chance at winning $1.28 billion. It's the second largest Mega Millions Jackpot in 20 years, according to their website. The record...
Buzz grows around $1.2 billion Mega Millions lottery drawing
SAN ANTONIO – Someone may wake up a billionaire on Saturday morning. The winning numbers for the third largest Mega Millions lottery jackpot were announced Friday night. Friday night’s Mega Millions numbers are the following: 13, 36, 45, 57, 67, 14*. So far, the $1.2 billion prize has...
#MayahStrong | Final Uvalde shooting survivor discharged from San Antonio hospital
UVALDE, Texas — The 10-year-old Uvalde victim who remained in the hospital for more than two months after being injured in the school shooting walked out of the hospital Friday with nothing less than a smile on her face. Mayah Zamora went into University Health San Antonio on May...
