These Shelter Pets Were Taken On A Field Trip To Meet Their Exotic Relatives At The Local Zoo

"It changed my life, that's for sure with him." The bond between Sam Hampton and Jax was immediate. "Immediately jumped up and licked me, I was like yup this is going to be ok," Hampton said. Hampton served 17 years in the Marine Corps. Jax was a stray dog rescued from a kill shelter. 'K9s For Warriors' brought them together. "Part of our core beliefs and our core mission is saving two lives. We save the warriors life, yes, but we also save the dogs life," Rob Gunsel with K9s For Warriors said. "It comes to a beautiful companionship of...

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO