What 'The Bear' Says About Moving on From Grief

'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 Recap: Everything You Need to Know Before Season 3
This original comedy series premiered in April 2020 on Netflix. Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever is the story of Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) who is navigating life in high school in southern California. She is the child of Indian-American immigrants Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) and Mohan (Sendhi Ramamurthy). When Mohan dies suddenly, Devi’s life is changed forever and her already strained relationship with Nalini is damaged further as they both struggle with their grief. Devi also regularly visits her therapist, Dr. Ryan (Niecy Nash) to try and cope with the loss of her father. Eventually, Devi’s cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) comes to stay with them as she studies at Caltech.
Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito Tease Murder, Full Frontal Nudity and More in 'Little Demon'
If you’re looking for a new adult animation series that doesn’t hold back in the least, might I suggest the upcoming FXX series, Little Demon?. The show features Lucy DeVito voicing a young girl named Chrissy Feinberg who finally learns who her father is on her very first day of seventh grade. It’s Satan (voiced by Danny DeVito). Turns out, 13 years ago, Chrissy’s mother, Laura (voiced by Aubrey Plaza), had a daughter with the devil and has been trying to keep her from him ever since. However, now that Chrissy’s hit the point where she can access her own powers, there’s no hiding anymore.
'The Sandman's Executive Producer Reveals Season 2 Scripts Are Being Written Ahead of Netflix Renewal
Netflix’s The Sandman hasn’t premiered yet, much less got renewed, but the series writers' room is already working on the scripts for a possible Season 2. As executive producer, David S. Goyer, revealed to the Den of the Geek, writing on the second season is also going smoother than the first one, giving fans hope that Netflix will adapt the entire run of Neil Gaiman’s beloved comic book series.
“Trials and Tribble-ations” Remains a Star Trek Crossover Dream-Come-True
Who doesn’t love a crossover? In whatever shape or form, news of an impending crossover is exciting. At SDCC 2022, it was announced that the live-action show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will cross over with the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Details are sparing, but we envision some “Scoobynatural” shenanigans for the Enterprise crew, and Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid could be donning cool wigs to bring Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler to life in live-action.
From 'Klaus' to 'Dolemite is My Name': 10 Underrated Netflix Original Films Worth Watching
The success of Netflix is something no one could have foreseen. Over the past few years, the streamer has become one of Hollywood’s most successful studios, rivaling the output of the likes of Disney, Warner Brothers, and more. They have brought out film after film, with a selection that ranges from mainstream rom-coms like To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before to critically acclaimed indie award winners like Roma. It’s safe to say that when it comes to movies, there’s something for everyone on Netflix.
How to Watch 'Industry' Season 2: Where to Stream the Finance Drama
There are lots of TV shows that have given us a glimpse into various professional settings. Mad Men showed us what goes on in the world of advertising, Suits took us into courtrooms, Grey’s Anatomy showed us how to open people up (literally and metaphorically) and in 2020, Industry showed us the world of finance through the eyes of four young graduates. Industry follows the journey of young graduates in banking and trading, who are trying to make their way in the financial world following the 2008 collapse as they all compete for a limited set of permanent roles at Pierpoint & Co, a prestigious investment bank in London.
'Tales of the Walking Dead' Review: This Wacky Anthology Series Is The Franchise's Weirdest Yet
In the seemingly ever-expanding universe of the long-running story of The Walking Dead, whose original series is heading into the second half of its eleventh and final season, spinoffs are continuing to sprout off. There is Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, both of which have taken their relatively distinct stories in different directions with mixed results. Then there is the upcoming Isle of the Dead as well as a yet untitled Rick and Michonne series that both will expand beyond the current main show once it concludes this Fall. If this sounds like it is stretching things a little bit too far for you, then it is understandable why one could easily write off the six-episode anthology spinoff Tales of the Walking Dead. However, if you were to do so, you’d be missing out on the franchise at its most bonkers yet.
Classic Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward Movies to Watch After 'The Last Movie Stars'
The recently released six-part documentary The Last Movie Stars on HBO Max chronicles the lives and careers of iconic show business couple Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. It’s a fascinating look at the complexities of keeping a marriage together over decades and a deep dive into the art of acting. Ethan Hawke, who directed the documentary, has assembled clips that not only showcase their best work, but also illuminate their personal lives. The following is a choice selection of some of their finest films, but this list could easily contain 10 more titles.
'The First Lady' Cancelled After One Season at Showtime
Despite viewers wanting more of the one-hour drama anthology series, The First Lady will not be picked up for a second season with Showtime. The decision against moving forward with the star-studded series comes a little over six weeks after its Season 1 finale aired on the network. A spokesperson...
'Devotion' Poster Teases the Bond Between Wingmen in America's "Forgotten War"
Movie fans are slowly gearing up for a jam packed fall film season. One of the more intriguing films coming out this November is the Korean War film Devotion starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell. Sony Pictures just released a new high-flying trailer for the film and, along with it, they also dropped a new poster teasing the tense action of the adventure.
‘Bullet Train’ Review: Brad Pitt’s Assassin Movie Is Big, Absurd, and a Lot of Fun
In Bullet Train, the latest absurd action spectacle from Atomic Blonde and Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch, Brian Tyree Henry plays an assassin with the codename Lemon, who is partnered with his “twin brother” Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). Almost as a point of pride, Lemon states that everything he learned came from watching Thomas the Tank Engine, going so far as to compare everyone he meets to various characters from the show, and even keeping a sticker book of characters to illustrate his point. In the middle of the insanity that is Bullet Train, Lemon mentions that Thomas says “simple is always better,” almost as if writer Zak Olkewicz (adapting the novel “Maria Beetle” from Kôtarô Isaka) is poking fun at how convoluted and wild this film is going to get. While Thomas might be right most of the time, it’s the ridiculousness and twisty nature of Bullet Train that makes this film such a wild ride.
First 'Bullet Train' Reactions Call It Wild, Chaotic, and a Ticket to Fun
David Leitch, the man that has given audiences epic action films like Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, is back and directing the highly anticipated adaptation of Kōtarō Isaka's novel Bullet Train. After a handful of screenings, reactions are pulling into the station this morning as critics are sharing whether the Brad Pitt-led action film is primed for a smooth ride or a train crash.
At Its Heart, 'Nope' Is a Tribute to Classic Blockbuster Filmmaking
Editor's note: The following includes spoilers for the film Nope. A new film by Jordan Peele has been released, and with it comes the inevitable flood of thinkpieces. As with Get Out and Us before it, Nope has been greeted with critical acclaim, box office success, and feverish social media analysis; it’s a great big cannonball right into the pool of The Discourse. People prepared their weighty interpretations of the film’s themes - spectacle, Hollywood, wild animals, trauma, capitalism, etc. - and presented them as though they were professors at a symposium. They compared and contrasted it with the franchise films that dominate the modern big-budget landscape. They argued over the purpose of the killer chimpanzee flashbacks. They roasted Logan Paul for not liking it, and roasted the guy who did that “let people enjoy things” comic for liking it too much. Even the first weekend’s box office numbers - a solid but not earth-shattering $44 million - became the subject of debate whether it could be considered an underperformance. In a way, it reinforced Nope’s theme of the spectacle: it was seen, but more importantly, it was talked about.
Taika Waititi, Jordan Peele, & Over 500 Male Creators Push for Reproductive Safety From Major Studios
Following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 24, over 400 creators and showrunners, all women, sent signed letters to the top executives of Hollywood's biggest studios with specific demands regarding the very basic human right of access to healthcare. According to Variety, in an effort to secure the employment and safety of any and all employees under companies such as Netflix, Disney, Apple and more, the letters outlined a list of expectations for productions in states with anti-abortion laws. Joining those women now are a list of over 500 men, including names like Jordan Peele, J.J. Abrams and Donald Glover, who sent letters up to the same companies, doubling down on these expectations.
'The Fall Guy': David Leitch Reveals What We Can Expect From Ryan Gosling Action Flick
While talking about his latest movie release Bullet Train in an interview with Collider, film director David Leitch took a little time to give some love to his upcoming action flick The Fall Guy, which stars Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man) as a Hollywood stuntman who doubles down as a bounty hunter. Production is set to begin filming in Australia soon.
Cyndi Lauper Joins 'Horror of Dolores Roach' Series at Prime Video
One of Cyndi Lauper's next roles will be as a private investigator. According to Variety, Lauper has been cast in the upcoming Prime Video series The Horror of Dolores Roach. Lauper will play Ruthie in the series, a Broadway theater usher who also works as a private investigator. Lauper's previous...
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Star Xochitl Gomez Shares What's Next For America Chavez
In a recent exclusive interview to Collider, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez talked about her experience in the set of the Marvel blockbuster. In the movie, she plays America Chavez, a girl who can jump between universes. Her life gets endangered after a major character decides to capture her in order to explore her dimension-traveling powers.
The Ever-Broadening Scope of Jordan Peele's Movies, From 'Get Out' to 'Nope'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Jordan Peele's Nope.Jordan Peele is the kind of filmmaker that needs only his name and résumé to consistently put butts in movie theater seats. His latest picture, Nope, was released amidst ravenous hype, a fact all the more impressive considering that until its premiere, the film's story was completely shrouded in mystery. If you’ve seen the first official trailer, you know: there was next to nothing about the premise or plot that was made clear. There’s a family of horse trainers, an ominous dark cloud, and Steven Yeun clad in a cowboy fit—practically everything else is a mystery. Yet, audiences still flocked to see Peele’s film, scoring it the highest-grossing launch for a movie based on an original screenplay since his last movie, Us. With Get Out, he proved himself a natural craftsman, a student of cinema who isn’t afraid to write his own rules while paying attention to those set out by his predecessors. As Peele continues to make more movies, his ambition continues to aim higher and higher, and the scope of his work—both technically and thematically—just keeps on widening.
'American Horror Stories' Works Best When Using Legacy Characters in Small Doses
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 2 of American Horror Stories.American Horror Story is no stranger to featuring recurring characters. Asylum's Sister Mary Eunice (Lily Rabe) makes a cameo appearance in Freak Show, while Murder House's Billie Dean Howard (Sarah Paulson) pops up again in Hotel — not to mention that Apocalypse is a direct continuation of the witches' story from Coven. After 10 seasons, the FX show hasn't been shy in displaying the connective tissue that binds each season's plot and characters together, and the same can be said of its spinoff series, American Horror Stories.
Michael Mann Teases 'Heat 2' Is Right Around the Corner
After the announcement of Michael Mann's collaboration with author Meg Gardiner on the director's novelized sequel/prequel to his 1995 heist thriller Heat, rumors have swirled about a follow-up film. Fans doubled down on this prospect when Al Pacino, who plays the dogged Lieutenant Vincent Hanna in the film, announced at Tribeca that he would love to see Timothée Chalamet portray his character's younger self if ever the novel were greenlit for the big screen. Finally, on July 30, the writer and director himself confirmed that Heat 2 is not only an intention — it's coming, and soon.
