Raleigh, NC

After A Family Abandons Their Cat, He Walks Back 12 Miles Just To Be Rejected Again

 4 days ago
Annie
4d ago

That poor cat. He looks so sad. I couldn’t even read this but I hope someone took him in. Someone abandoned a cat in our neighborhood during one of the coldest winters in history. We took him in and he was the best!! Died from cancer about 9 years later and I miss him everyday

Ann Goodman
4d ago

People tend to believe that cats don’t have the loyalty and love that dogs do . This proved that to be incorrect. The cruelty of this should be punishable by law.

guest
4d ago

His previously family probably do not understand cat play. Cats get a high pitch sound when playing g that sounds like fighting to most people. They made big mistake and cruel one at that. I would never have give. Up one of mine. My two always sounded like thy were fighting when it was really just loud playing. Thankfully there are some kind people in this world. I’m glad to know this little sweetheart has a new home. Hopefully forever. If not please come back to this app and let us know I will adopt this little angel. I’m alone now and would like the company.

