John Carpenter's 'The Fog' Gets 4K UHD Release Full of Bonus Content

'Elvis' Dances Its Way to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and Digital Next Month
Fans of the "King of Rock and Roll" will soon be able to watch the story of his life and career at home. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced the digital and physical media release dates for director Baz Luhrmann's Elvis. Elvis will be available for Premium Digital Ownership and for Video OnDemand rental on August 9, and will later be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on September 13.
'The Exorcist' Reboot From Blumhouse Adds Ann Dowd
Casting for Blumhouse's The Exorcist reboot trilogy is well underway as Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale, Hereditary) boards the horror franchise according to The Hollywood Reporter. She's set to appear in the first film, joining star Leslie Odom Jr. and veteran of the franchise Ellen Burstyn who'll reprise her role as Chris MacNeil. With Halloween reboot director David Gordon Green at the helm, the film looks to kick off a modern resurgence for the horror classic on October 13, 2023.
From 'Night of the Living Dead' to 'The Shining': 9 Movies Like ‘Get Out'
Merely 5 years ago, Jordan Peele’s directing debut, Get Out, transformed our perceptions of what horror should and can be, inspiring condescending terms like “elevated horror” to describe horror movies that are both fun and “artistic.” Thus, especially with Peele’s latest film, Nope, in our immediate rearview, it’s worthwhile to revisit his original masterpiece while looking for other works.
Classic Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward Movies to Watch After 'The Last Movie Stars'
The recently released six-part documentary The Last Movie Stars on HBO Max chronicles the lives and careers of iconic show business couple Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. It’s a fascinating look at the complexities of keeping a marriage together over decades and a deep dive into the art of acting. Ethan Hawke, who directed the documentary, has assembled clips that not only showcase their best work, but also illuminate their personal lives. The following is a choice selection of some of their finest films, but this list could easily contain 10 more titles.
'Batgirl' Reportedly Won't Be Released, Despite $90 Million Production
HBO Max’s Batgirl starring Leslie Grace has reportedly been shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery according to a report from The Wrap. The movie, which cost $90 million dollars to produce, seems to have failed to please the audience in the first test screenings, potentially leading to Warner Bros. Discovery's decision to shelve the project and prevent it from becoming a huge flop. Collider has spoken to people who saw the unfinished movie who told us it was a huge disappointment and looked cheap in comparison to other films.
'Godzilla vs. Kong' Sequel's Working Title Teases an Origin Story for the Massive Monsters
The highly-anticipated sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is using “Origins” as a working title, teasing that the upcoming movie will explore the inception of the Titans and the ancient civilization that inhabited Hollow Earth. The Australian news report 7News Brisbane revealed the news just a few days after the sequel began filming. The news was also confirmed through a set photo released by the Twitter account KDM_Monsters.
Dolph Lundgren Responds to Sylvester Stallone's Criticisms of 'Rocky' Spin-off 'Drago'
Over the weekend it had seemed as though the on-screen feud between Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren's characters in the Rocky universe was extending to real life. Stallone had taken to social media to criticize the development of Drago, a spin-off to be centered on Lundgren's character Ivan Drago, and his son – Victor. While most of the criticism was directed at Rocky producer Irwin Winkle, the actor also expressed displeasure at Lundgren accepting a role in the spin-off behind his back. Lundgren has now come out to "set the record straight" clarifying that he was unaware of Stallone's non-involvement with the spin-off.
From 'Klaus' to 'Dolemite is My Name': 10 Underrated Netflix Original Films Worth Watching
The success of Netflix is something no one could have foreseen. Over the past few years, the streamer has become one of Hollywood’s most successful studios, rivaling the output of the likes of Disney, Warner Brothers, and more. They have brought out film after film, with a selection that ranges from mainstream rom-coms like To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before to critically acclaimed indie award winners like Roma. It’s safe to say that when it comes to movies, there’s something for everyone on Netflix.
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Directors The Daniels Sign Exclusive Deal With Universal Studios
It looks like Everything Everywhere All at Once is happening for the creative duo Daniels. Just after their film Everything Everywhere All at Once broke the $100 million dollar mark at the box office over the weekend, Universal Pictures today announced that they have entered into a five-year exclusive partnership Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the pair collectively known as the Daniels, along with their producing partner Jonathan Wang.
'House of the Dragon' Image Teases the Relationship Between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower
The countdown has officially begun. The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is coming soon and Empire Magazine has released yet another exclusive image. A couple of days ago we were introduced to an Iron Throne — the most desirable yet uncomfortable-looking seat in Westeros — which looked closer to the description present in George R. R. Martin’s books than the depiction present in the 8 seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones. And now, we have been presented with a seemingly wholesome scene between childhood friends Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.
From ‘Ice Age’ to ‘Anastasia’: 8 Chilly Movies to Help You Cool Off Mentally
Summer is in full swing, and it is hot outside. Of course, there are many ways to beat the heat – whether that’s swimming, loading up on ice cream, or holing up in air-conditioned spaces. But, sometimes, you need a mental respite from the heat as well as physically, and there's no better way than to watch some winter-themed movies that remind us what those faraway cold-weather months used to feel like. These chilly films will cool you off in more ways than one: they not only take place in cold climates but include relaxing, feel-good storylines as well. So take a break from the sweltering sun and look to the following films for an effective foray into some mental refreshment.
'The Driver' Casts Skeet Ulrich Opposite Giancarlo Esposito and Zackary Momoh
Riverdale star Skeet Ulrich has joined the cast of the upcoming drama series The Driver. Ulrich will star in a leading role of AMC's remake of the British drama series of the same name and will star opposite AMC alum Giancarlo Esposito. The series is set to arrive to AMC and AMC+ in 2023.
'Bodies, Bodies, Bodies' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Comedy Slasher
Bodies, Bodies, Bodies is the new modern-age slasher from the indie juggernaut A24. Fans of the sub-genre would argue that the 80s was the sub-genres pinnacle, having created some iconic franchises like Friday the 13th and Child’s Play. Although slasher films have become less pre-eminent recently, there are still some noteworthy movies gracing our screens. A24 has for years built up a reputation of being innovative, and the upcoming slasher flick Bodies Bodies Bodies is no different.
'The Curse of Bridge Hollow' Images Show Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson on a Spooky Adventure
The Halloween season is fast approaching, and with it comes a new original movie from Netflix. This October, get ready to head on a spooky adventure in the upcoming The Curse of Bridge Hollow. In it, Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson try to stop a poltergeist from wreaking havoc. Ahead of the premiere, Netflix has shared first-look images from the movie.
'The Resort': Luis Gerardo Méndez and the Cast Discuss the Key to Genre-Jumping and Navigating This Mystery
I’ll give you a brief synopsis of the new Peacock series, The Resort, but nothing will prepare you for the twists and turns this show takes throughout its eight-episode run. Created by Andy Siara, The Resort stars Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper as Emma and Noah, a married couple who head off to the Mayan Riviera to celebrate their anniversary. While there, they become aware of unsolved mysteries that took place 15 years prior and become obsessed with finding the truth. While that is very much the starting point of The Resort, that description barely scratches the surface of what Siara explores with this story, which is essentially a multi-generational tale of our relationship with time.
'Eric Larue': Alexander Skarsgard, Judy Greer & More Join Michael Shannon's Directorial Debut
Michael Shannon is an actor with tremendous intensity, theatricality, and range. He commands attention in a way few other performers can. Whenever he's on-screen, it's hard to direct your focus anywhere else. And while it's still too early to know what Shannon will be like on the opposite side of the camera, it's easy to see why the Oscar-nominated actor secured such an esteemed ensemble for his directorial debut, Eric Larue. While the Take Shelter star isn't expected to act, Shannon has acting heavyweights like Judy Greer, Alexander Skarsgard, Tracy Letts, Alison Pill, Kate Arrington, Paul Sparks, and Annie Parisse on board to frontline his much-anticipated film, which is in production in Wilmington, NC.
'The Flash': Michael Keaton Says He Returned as Batman to See How Fans Would React
Michael Keaton didn’t join the upcoming The Flash movie for fame or fortune, his reason was a lot more nuanced than that; he wanted to see how people would react to him coming back as Batman after 30 years. Speaking with Variety about the upcoming DC movie, Keaton discussed how superhero movies became a cultural phenomenon, making him curious about what it would mean to become Bruce Wayne again.
Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito Tease Murder, Full Frontal Nudity and More in 'Little Demon'
If you’re looking for a new adult animation series that doesn’t hold back in the least, might I suggest the upcoming FXX series, Little Demon?. The show features Lucy DeVito voicing a young girl named Chrissy Feinberg who finally learns who her father is on her very first day of seventh grade. It’s Satan (voiced by Danny DeVito). Turns out, 13 years ago, Chrissy’s mother, Laura (voiced by Aubrey Plaza), had a daughter with the devil and has been trying to keep her from him ever since. However, now that Chrissy’s hit the point where she can access her own powers, there’s no hiding anymore.
‘Heathers: The Musical’ is Bringing "Big Fun" to the Roku Channel Next Month
The Roku Channel has announced that it will be premiering a live capture of the West End stage show Heathers: The Musical next month. Ahead of the show's release on September 16, Roku has released a short trailer from the recording, showcasing the three mean girls (no, not those mean girls) central to the show's title.
Stephan James Searches For His Sister's Murderer in 'Delia's Gone' Trailer
Vertical Entertainment has released the trailer for its upcoming film Delia's Gone which showcases a thrilling murder mystery and a search for answers. The film will be released in theaters on August 19 and is directed by Robert Budreu who also co-writes the script with Michael Hamblin. The trailer, released...
