This Sweet And Grieving Faithful Dog Insists On Staying For His Adoptive Mother’s Funeral Until The Last Moment

Moonynite
1d ago
Rehoming is a very stressful experience for dogs. It's common for dogs to undergo lot of depression and anxiety.
Mandy Ellis
2d ago
Unconditional love. I hope the sweet pup was taken in by family or friends.
“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible
Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
When This Woman Found A Dying Homeless Man With A Dog, He Told Her His Last Wish And It’s Heartbreaking
On a cold December day in Fresno, California, Jenine-Lacette DShazer noticed a sad homeless man with a white dog curled up in his arms. When the woman started talking with him, what she found out was heartbreaking…. His name is Clifford James Herbert. Once a farm worker and the owner...
Dog Cries When Dad Has No Choice But To Drop Him Off At Shelter
Blue Bear had lived at his father’s house for the last 11 years, but last week, owing to events in his life, everything changed. Blue was forced to leave his adoptive father at the Trenton Animals Rock shelter because he had nowhere else to go. Blue began barking because...
'I Adopted a Rescue Dog—Days Later I Made a Heartbreaking Discovery'
Beau was a sweet and obedient yellow lab mix, a rescue who instantly won my heart.
Dog left in shelter hides in a corner until she meets new owner: "She was confused and heartbroken"
A dog who was left in a county shelter was so scared and confused about losing her home that she didn't want to leave a corner. She kept looking everywhere in case the people she loved came back for her, but it didn't happen. And the German shepherd mix was getting lonely and stressed, not to mention feeling cold as time went by.
Bengal cat kicked and slapped by its celebrity owner: Guess what the abuser’s punishment was
Earlier this year a Bengal cat was physically abused by a famous football player Kurt Zouma. The footballer's brother filmed the disturbing episode of animal cruelty and posted it online. In 40-second footage, the distressed pet was seen chased by angry Zouma, kicked in the stomach, thrown a pair of...
Church lady gives 13-year-old friend’s daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
The bear that returned to kill a woman after she scared it away showed rare 'predatory' behavior. Here's the best way to avoid any bear attack.
A woman was killed last year in Montana in a rare grizzly bear attack after first scaring it away. A grizzly management specialist said the bear likely returned to the camp because there was food. Properly securing food is a reliable way to decrease the likelihood of drawing in a...
XL Bully dog that grabbed mother-of-two, 43, around the throat before mauling her to death had 'snapped and turned mad in the heat', family say
A mother-of-two was mauled to death by her pet American Bully XL dog after it 'turned mad in the extreme heat'. Joanne Robinson, 43, died at the scene of the attack at a house in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, on Friday night. She is understood to have been the owner of...
Mystery over how a happy five-year-old girl died in hospital a day after she showed 'flu-like' symptoms on her birthday - as her distraught family plead for answers
A devastated family are looking for answers as to how their five-year-old daughter died while waiting for medical transport in a Canberra hospital. Rozalia Spadafora's death on July 5 at Canberra Hospital has been referred to the ACT Coroner who will decide if an inquest is needed. On learning the...
Mother Mare Valiantly Fights Off A Large Number Of Wild Stallions To Protect Her Newborn Foal
The brutality of nature at its finest. We often times don’t have to see what mothers have to go through in the wild, constantly fending off predators in an effort to keep her and her children safe. That’s why you’ll see mother bears go berserk when she feels like...
Rare Footage Shows Three Killer Whales Killing Great White Shark To Tear Out Liver
Incredible footage captured the moment three killer whales ripped a great white shark to pieces. Have a look:. The savage attack was filmed just off the coast of South Africa, and is set to be shown as part of Discovery Channel's 'Shark Week'. In the short clip, which is the...
Dog's Reaction to Being Told Off on Pet Cam Has Internet in Hysterics
Most dog owners agree that pet cameras are a marvelous invention. Not only useful for keeping your furry friend safe when home alone, pet cams can help you to solve mysteries (such as why is my dog's head wet?) or catch bad behavior in the act. One greyhound got the...
This Couple Sees A Homeless Dog Waiting Outside Their Door And They Let Him In, Now He’s The Happy New Member Of Their Family
A worried corgi was pacing back and forth in front of his door as Lauren Alondra’s boyfriend approached his house. The small dog appeared frightened and perplexed, and he was peering through the door as if he were trying to enter the home. The man immediately dialed her girlfriend from the car to let her know what was going on, and Lauren instructed him to open the door to check whether the dog entered. Fortunately, the dog did.
A family lost their beagle. Later that day she came home wearing a dog show ribbon.
Dog lovers Paula Closier and her husband Peter were terribly worried after Bonnie, their 5-year-old beagle mix, escaped from their yard on Sunday, July 10, the BBC reported. Paula was especially upset because they live near a main road and feared that Bonnie might get hit by a car. “Bonnie...
Cop who shielded injured dog from scorching sun during heatwave ends up adopting the pup
Kaye Fiorello was driving down a Tennessee highway on a scorching hot day last month when she noticed a highway patrol officer parked just off the road. Although she didn't think much of it at the time, this observation proved helpful within minutes as she spotted something else that gave her pause. "About a mile up the road, this little dog's head popped up on the side of the road," Fiorello told The Dodo. "She looked like she'd been there for some time." Moved by the stranded pup's sorry state, Fiorello wanted to help her and immediately knew who she could approach.
Indiana Canine Shelter Seeks Loving Home For Dog – Surrendered Because Owner is Now in Nursing Home
Monique is our Pet of the Week from It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue. MO is 8 years young and unfortunately, she was surrendered when her lifetime human went to live in a nursing home. She is a sweetheart once she has time to warm up so whoever gets lucky...
Lobster Fisherman Hauls in Terrifying Wolf Fish That Wants to Bite His Face Off: VIDEO
In bizarre outdoor news, lobster fisherman Jacob Knowles posted a video on Instagram of a wolf fish he hauled up in one of his lobster traps. To me, the uninitiated, this looks less like a fish and more like a claymation rendering of what someone thought something called a “wolf fish” might look like. It’s gross, terrifying, and fascinating. I can’t look away, even though I really want to.
Dog's Horrified Reaction to New Puppy Goes Viral: 'No Need for Words'
""My oldest still hates the newest after two years," joked a fellow dog owner in the comments of the video, which has over 2 million views.
Is the Deer Head Chihuahua a Purebred Dog?
The deer head Chihuahua is one of two types of the breed. They are both affectionate, loyal and as any Chi owner will confirm, packed with personality. Both Chihuahua types can be purebred or pedigree dogs. Deer head Chihuahuas have a head shape similar to a deer or hound. They are often bigger than their apple head cousins and have longer legs and larger ears. Some people call them reindeer Chihuahuas! Today we’ll take a look at the pros and cons of bringing home a deer head Chihuahua vs an apple head Chihuahua. We’ll compare the two types in terms of appearance, health and personality. Sharing tips to help you to pick the right dog for your family, home and lifestyle.
