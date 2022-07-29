ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

This Sweet And Grieving Faithful Dog Insists On Staying For His Adoptive Mother’s Funeral Until The Last Moment

dailyphew.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
dailyphew.com

Comments / 14

Moonynite
1d ago

Rehoming is a very stressful experience for dogs. It's common for dogs to undergo lot of depression and anxiety.

Reply
9
Mandy Ellis
2d ago

Unconditional love. I hope the sweet pup was taken in by family or friends.

Reply
20
Related
dailyphew.com

“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible

Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
ALABAMA STATE
dailyphew.com

Dog Cries When Dad Has No Choice But To Drop Him Off At Shelter

Blue Bear had lived at his father’s house for the last 11 years, but last week, owing to events in his life, everything changed. Blue was forced to leave his adoptive father at the Trenton Animals Rock shelter because he had nowhere else to go. Blue began barking because...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue Adoption#Grieving#Pet Lover
Lefty Graves

Church lady gives 13-year-old friend’s daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

Mystery over how a happy five-year-old girl died in hospital a day after she showed 'flu-like' symptoms on her birthday - as her distraught family plead for answers

A devastated family are looking for answers as to how their five-year-old daughter died while waiting for medical transport in a Canberra hospital. Rozalia Spadafora's death on July 5 at Canberra Hospital has been referred to the ACT Coroner who will decide if an inquest is needed. On learning the...
WORLD
dailyphew.com

This Couple Sees A Homeless Dog Waiting Outside Their Door And They Let Him In, Now He’s The Happy New Member Of Their Family

A worried corgi was pacing back and forth in front of his door as Lauren Alondra’s boyfriend approached his house. The small dog appeared frightened and perplexed, and he was peering through the door as if he were trying to enter the home. The man immediately dialed her girlfriend from the car to let her know what was going on, and Lauren instructed him to open the door to check whether the dog entered. Fortunately, the dog did.
PETS
Upworthy

Cop who shielded injured dog from scorching sun during heatwave ends up adopting the pup

Kaye Fiorello was driving down a Tennessee highway on a scorching hot day last month when she noticed a highway patrol officer parked just off the road. Although she didn't think much of it at the time, this observation proved helpful within minutes as she spotted something else that gave her pause. "About a mile up the road, this little dog's head popped up on the side of the road," Fiorello told The Dodo. "She looked like she'd been there for some time." Moved by the stranded pup's sorry state, Fiorello wanted to help her and immediately knew who she could approach.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Lobster Fisherman Hauls in Terrifying Wolf Fish That Wants to Bite His Face Off: VIDEO

In bizarre outdoor news, lobster fisherman Jacob Knowles posted a video on Instagram of a wolf fish he hauled up in one of his lobster traps. To me, the uninitiated, this looks less like a fish and more like a claymation rendering of what someone thought something called a “wolf fish” might look like. It’s gross, terrifying, and fascinating. I can’t look away, even though I really want to.
ANIMALS
thehappypuppysite.com

Is the Deer Head Chihuahua a Purebred Dog?

The deer head Chihuahua is one of two types of the breed. They are both affectionate, loyal and as any Chi owner will confirm, packed with personality. Both Chihuahua types can be purebred or pedigree dogs. Deer head Chihuahuas have a head shape similar to a deer or hound. They are often bigger than their apple head cousins and have longer legs and larger ears. Some people call them reindeer Chihuahuas! Today we’ll take a look at the pros and cons of bringing home a deer head Chihuahua vs an apple head Chihuahua. We’ll compare the two types in terms of appearance, health and personality. Sharing tips to help you to pick the right dog for your family, home and lifestyle.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy