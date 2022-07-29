Former Monmouth College Record-Setting QB Alex Tanney Earns a Coaching Promotion from the Philadelphia Eagles

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed starting left tackle D.J. Humphries to a new contract that will keep him with the team through the 2025 season. The dependable veteran — who protects franchise quarterback Kyler Murray’s blind side — made his first Pro Bowl last season and has started 48 of 49 regular-season games over the past three seasons. Financial terms of the deal weren’t immediately disclosed. The 28-year-old was the team’s first-round pick in 2015 out of Florida. Humphries was entering the final season of a three-year deal he signed in 2020. The 6-foot-5, 307-pounder helped Arizona’s offense finish in the NFL’s top 10 in passing yards (4,619), rushing yards (2,076) and rushing touchdowns (23). He’s been a team captain in each of the past two seasons and is popular among teammates with his easy smile and good humor.

