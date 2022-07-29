Former Monmouth College Record-Setting QB Alex Tanney Earns a Coaching Promotion from the Philadelphia Eagles

977wmoi.com
Browns Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn ACL
The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver room has reportedly taken a big hit. According to a report from cleveland.com, Browns rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. Weston, a rookie, had reportedly been having an extremely promising training camp. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an...
Carson Wentz Having A Rough Practice: NFL World Reacts
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly having a rough go of it at Monday's practice. According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, "[Carson] Wentz threw back-back picks, first to Kendall Fuller and then to Kam Curl. On the second one, Wentz overthrew 6-5 TE Cole Turner before Curl caught it."
Saints Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent Tight End
The New Orleans Saints already have a crowded tight end room, but that won't stop them from adding more talent to that position group. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Saints are expected to sign tight end Chris Herndon IV. Herndon spent the 2021 season with the Minnesota Vikings,...
Arizona Cardinals activate WR Marquise Brown from non-football injury list
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown began his return Tuesday from a hamstring injury that landed him on the active/non-football injury list to start training camp. Around the time the Cardinals announced that Brown was activated off the NFI list, he took part in a pre-practice walk-through....
Fisher cancels varsity football this fall
FISHER (WCIA) — Fisher won’t field a varsity football team this fall, only playing a JV schedule, the school announced on Monday. Fisher athletic director Cody Diskin cited low numbers behind the move, with only one senior and five juniors on the current roster. The high school football season kicks off next Monday, Aug. 8 […]
Who is the Browns’ starting QB for the first six games?
Jacoby Brissett is a name Cleveland Brown fans have familiarized themselves with this NFL offseason. And that's because he'll be the team's starting quarterback in Week 1 when the Browns travel to take on the Carolina Panthers. It's not a job Brissett is expected to hold all season. Brissett is...
Cardinals sign OT D.J. Humphries to new contract through '25
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed starting left tackle D.J. Humphries to a new contract that will keep him with the team through the 2025 season. The dependable veteran — who protects franchise quarterback Kyler Murray’s blind side — made his first Pro Bowl last season and has started 48 of 49 regular-season games over the past three seasons. Financial terms of the deal weren’t immediately disclosed. The 28-year-old was the team’s first-round pick in 2015 out of Florida. Humphries was entering the final season of a three-year deal he signed in 2020. The 6-foot-5, 307-pounder helped Arizona’s offense finish in the NFL’s top 10 in passing yards (4,619), rushing yards (2,076) and rushing touchdowns (23). He’s been a team captain in each of the past two seasons and is popular among teammates with his easy smile and good humor.
Cardinals activate WR Marquise Brown
The Arizona Cardinals activated wide receiver Marquise Brown off the non-football injury list on Tuesday. Brown was nursing a hamstring
Browns Activate Conklin; Add Wide Receiver Dillon
Jack Conklin could return to the football field today, just in time for the Cleveland Browns‘ second public session. The team moved Conklin off the PUP list and announced the signing of wide receiver Derrick Dillon. Conklin entered camp in the final stretch of rehab from a serious knee...
Texans Reportedly Meeting With Former Packers Quarterback
The Houston Texans reportedly worked out former Green Bay backup QB Kurt Benkert on Tuesday, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. Following the release of Kevin Hogan earlier this week, the Texans' quarterback depth chart consists of starter Davis Mills and backups Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel. Houston won't sign...
Saints fans at Dome will be able to order food from their seats via new app
The next time you’re in the Caesar’s Superdome watching the Saints, you won’t have to stand in line to order concessions. It’s thanks to a partnership between the stadium and the Waitr app, soon to be known as ASAP.
Illinois Basketball: Top 20 recruit set to take Illini visit
Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood and his coaching staff will be hosting one of the most talented young prospects in the nation on Monday. 2025 four-star combo guard Bryce Heard announced to Twitter on Saturday that he will be taking an unofficial visit to the Illini on August 1.
