Buncombe County, NC

Buncombe County has an average new construction value of $247,573

By Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress
 4 days ago
Mountain Xpress

Overnight closures coming to I-26 in Henderson County

Press release from N.C. Department of Transportation:. Sections of Interstate 26 in Henderson County will close three straight nights starting tonight for operations related to a traffic shift and drainage improvements as part of the I-26 widening project. Tonight: I-26 East will close from Exit 44 (U.S. 25 Business) to...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

County, city strategize on opioid settlement spending

In November 2017, Buncombe was the first county in North Carolina to file a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid epidemic. Counties and municipalities nationwide later consolidated lawsuits into multidistrict litigation. This years-long battle concluded in February with the final approval of the National Opioid Settlement, ending litigation in federal and state courts between companies in the opioid supply chain and 3,300 communities nationwide.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Public invited to comment on plan for Tropical Storm Fred federal recovery funds

Press release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) is inviting public feedback on a draft action plan for spending $7.9 million in HUD Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding for Tropical Storm Fred recovery. North Carolina received the grant to implement disaster recovery assistance in areas of western North Carolina that were federally designated as Most Impacted and Distressed (MID) due to impacts from the storm.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Development roundup: Enka Commerce Park requests change of plans

The public will be able to provide input on the South Slope Vision plan and five zoning map amendments at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Asheville City Council approves funds for annual street resurfacing project

City Council, during their July 26 meeting, unanimously approved $659,654.00 plus a 15% contingency of $98,948.10 ($758,602.10 total) for the Fiscal Year (FY) 22 in funds for the Asphalt Preservation Contract. Funding for this contract has already been budgeted in the General Capital Projects Fund as part of the Capital Improvement Program (CIP). This is the second contract and second set of roads to be addressed under this funding.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wgxa.tv

Rep. Steven Horsford says corporate investors are pricing renters out of the market

Pictured: The Retreat at Hunt Hill Apartment Homes in Asheville, NC - A report by national apartment listing firm RentCafe posted in July 2022 says Asheville is one of the best cities to find an “amply” spaced 932-square-feet rental, for $1,500 a month. But those seeking units along with those managing properties say otherwise. (Photo credit: WLOS Staff)
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Mountain Area Workforce Development hosts work/life-balance job fair

Press release from the Mountain Area Workforce Development Board. Mountain Area Workforce Development will be holding a Work/Life-Balance Job Fair on Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm at the WNC Agricultural Center’s Expo Building (Gate 5), 775 Boylston Highway, Fletcher, NC 28732. The Gate 5 entrance is located across from the Asheville Regional Airport. This job fair will feature over 90 local employers who are offering flexible scheduling, education & training support, paid leave, health, and wellness benefits as well as many other opportunities to help employees enjoy a work-life balance. This job fair will also feature over 2,000 jobs paying more than $19 per hour. To learn more visit Work Life Balance Job Fair – Mountain Area Workforce (mountainareaworks.org)
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

WNCAP to host Monkeypox vaccine clinic, Aug. 5

Press release from Western North Carolina AIDS Project:. WNCAP will host a one-day Monkeypox (MPXV) vaccine clinic in partnership with the Buncombe County Health Department. Supplies are limited and restricted in North Carolina to those meeting the criteria below. WNCAP. 554 Fairview Road. Asheville NC, 28803. Friday, August 5th. 12...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WFAE

Florida electric-boat maker building North Carolina plant

A Florida-based company planning the production of electric-powered boats has decided to build a plant in western North Carolina, creating 170 jobs, officials announced on Thursday. Forza X1 Inc., which is developing recreational boats that are powered by electric outboard motors and lithium battery packs, plans a $10.5 million investment...
MARION, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Choice rally offers self-defeating option

I was a participant in downtown Asheville on Friday, June 24, of the rally and demonstration against the radical Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe that had codified a woman’s right to choose as the law of the land. It was a powerful and unifying experience on many accounts, and the overt anger was justifiable. The loss of a right to privacy, basic autonomy and the placing of an undue burden into the lives of millions of women are unacceptable prejudices.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Asheville Habitat ReStore invites entries into 11th annual ReUse Contest

Press release from Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity. The much-anticipated ReStore ReUse Contest is officially open for submissions. Now through September 30th, residents can show off their creativity and talent for a chance to win in the 11th annual contest. Fabulous furniture make-overs, remarkable renovations, or unique art…if you recently took on a DIY project using predominantly reused building materials, the Asheville Habitat ReStore wants to know. There are six categories this year + Best in Show, and all entries must be submitted electronically. For guidelines and entry form, visit ashevillehabitat.org/restore/reuse-contest.
ASHEVILLE, NC
bpr.org

HCA Healthcare faces lawsuit #3 in WNC, along with a letter from NC's AG

A joint class-action lawsuit filed by the City of Asheville and Buncombe County is the latest legal action against HCA Healthcare, the Nashville-based corporation that bought the nonprofit Mission Health System in 2019 . The lawsuit filed in federal court federal on July 27 is similar to the one filed in June by the City of Brevard. It’s the third lawsuit against HCA in less than a year. The first was filed in August by a group of WNC residents in Buncombe County Superior Court.
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Post and Courier

Fairy tale house for sale in Upstate SC nabs 'wild' online attention

INMAN — A Spartanburg County home that looks straight out of a fairy tale hit the market in June and a month later gained wide attention from a popular real estate Twitter account. The single-family home at 26 Coastline Dr. in Inman, near state Highway 11, backs up to...
INMAN, SC
FOX Carolina

NCDOT: Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down highway in Polk Co.

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said an overturned tractor trailer has caused U.S. 74 west to shut down Tuesday morning. Officials said the driver of the 18-wheeler was trapped but crews were able to get them out. The driver was flown to a hospital in Spartanburg County.
POLK COUNTY, NC

