Buncombe County has an average new construction value of $247,573

Overnight closures coming to I-26 in Henderson County
Press release from N.C. Department of Transportation:. Sections of Interstate 26 in Henderson County will close three straight nights starting tonight for operations related to a traffic shift and drainage improvements as part of the I-26 widening project. Tonight: I-26 East will close from Exit 44 (U.S. 25 Business) to...
County, city strategize on opioid settlement spending
In November 2017, Buncombe was the first county in North Carolina to file a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid epidemic. Counties and municipalities nationwide later consolidated lawsuits into multidistrict litigation. This years-long battle concluded in February with the final approval of the National Opioid Settlement, ending litigation in federal and state courts between companies in the opioid supply chain and 3,300 communities nationwide.
Public invited to comment on plan for Tropical Storm Fred federal recovery funds
Press release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) is inviting public feedback on a draft action plan for spending $7.9 million in HUD Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding for Tropical Storm Fred recovery. North Carolina received the grant to implement disaster recovery assistance in areas of western North Carolina that were federally designated as Most Impacted and Distressed (MID) due to impacts from the storm.
Development roundup: Enka Commerce Park requests change of plans
The public will be able to provide input on the South Slope Vision plan and five zoning map amendments at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
Asheville City Council approves funds for annual street resurfacing project
City Council, during their July 26 meeting, unanimously approved $659,654.00 plus a 15% contingency of $98,948.10 ($758,602.10 total) for the Fiscal Year (FY) 22 in funds for the Asphalt Preservation Contract. Funding for this contract has already been budgeted in the General Capital Projects Fund as part of the Capital Improvement Program (CIP). This is the second contract and second set of roads to be addressed under this funding.
wgxa.tv
Rep. Steven Horsford says corporate investors are pricing renters out of the market
Pictured: The Retreat at Hunt Hill Apartment Homes in Asheville, NC - A report by national apartment listing firm RentCafe posted in July 2022 says Asheville is one of the best cities to find an “amply” spaced 932-square-feet rental, for $1,500 a month. But those seeking units along with those managing properties say otherwise. (Photo credit: WLOS Staff)
Mountain Area Workforce Development hosts work/life-balance job fair
Press release from the Mountain Area Workforce Development Board. Mountain Area Workforce Development will be holding a Work/Life-Balance Job Fair on Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm at the WNC Agricultural Center’s Expo Building (Gate 5), 775 Boylston Highway, Fletcher, NC 28732. The Gate 5 entrance is located across from the Asheville Regional Airport. This job fair will feature over 90 local employers who are offering flexible scheduling, education & training support, paid leave, health, and wellness benefits as well as many other opportunities to help employees enjoy a work-life balance. This job fair will also feature over 2,000 jobs paying more than $19 per hour. To learn more visit Work Life Balance Job Fair – Mountain Area Workforce (mountainareaworks.org)
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina taxpayers to assist electric boat manufacturer with $1M plus of incentives
(The Center Square) — North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize electric boat manufacturer Forza X1’s new plant in McDowell County by more than $1 million, an investment some believe is unnecessary. Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday touted the state’s latest development deal that will award Forza X1 $1,367,000 over...
WNCAP to host Monkeypox vaccine clinic, Aug. 5
Press release from Western North Carolina AIDS Project:. WNCAP will host a one-day Monkeypox (MPXV) vaccine clinic in partnership with the Buncombe County Health Department. Supplies are limited and restricted in North Carolina to those meeting the criteria below. WNCAP. 554 Fairview Road. Asheville NC, 28803. Friday, August 5th. 12...
The Post and Courier
Rural Greenville subdivision denied again after 19th-century home demolished
GREENVILLE — After a land developer knocked down a historic house in rural southern Greenville County following rejection of a subdivision plan earlier this spring, his plan returned again to the Greenville County Planning Commission. The new request was materially the same plan that was previously rejected. Once again,...
my40.tv
'More COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,' WNC doctor says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “We probably have more COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,” AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said. The statement comes as students prepare to head back to the classroom in the coming weeks, which could result in more community spread.
Florida electric-boat maker building North Carolina plant
A Florida-based company planning the production of electric-powered boats has decided to build a plant in western North Carolina, creating 170 jobs, officials announced on Thursday. Forza X1 Inc., which is developing recreational boats that are powered by electric outboard motors and lithium battery packs, plans a $10.5 million investment...
Helen's Bridge: Abandoned stagecoach bridge leads to century-old mountaintop castle
Asheville, N.C. — Hiding atop a mountain near downtown Asheville are the century-old remnants of an abandoned, overgrown bridge. Known today as Helen's Bridge, it was built in 1909 as a stagecoach bridge for the mountaintop castle of Zealandia. If you brave the twists and turns of Beaucatcher Mountain,...
Scholarships awarded to two Asheville students for outstanding commitment to the community
Two Asheville students have won scholarships for demonstrating a commitment to building a stronger community. Nicole Allen and Tyler Leik were among 35 students who received a $1,000 scholarship from Self-Help Credit Union, a financial organization that works nationwide to create and protect home ownership and economic opportunity for all.
Letter: Choice rally offers self-defeating option
I was a participant in downtown Asheville on Friday, June 24, of the rally and demonstration against the radical Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe that had codified a woman’s right to choose as the law of the land. It was a powerful and unifying experience on many accounts, and the overt anger was justifiable. The loss of a right to privacy, basic autonomy and the placing of an undue burden into the lives of millions of women are unacceptable prejudices.
Asheville Habitat ReStore invites entries into 11th annual ReUse Contest
Press release from Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity. The much-anticipated ReStore ReUse Contest is officially open for submissions. Now through September 30th, residents can show off their creativity and talent for a chance to win in the 11th annual contest. Fabulous furniture make-overs, remarkable renovations, or unique art…if you recently took on a DIY project using predominantly reused building materials, the Asheville Habitat ReStore wants to know. There are six categories this year + Best in Show, and all entries must be submitted electronically. For guidelines and entry form, visit ashevillehabitat.org/restore/reuse-contest.
bpr.org
HCA Healthcare faces lawsuit #3 in WNC, along with a letter from NC's AG
A joint class-action lawsuit filed by the City of Asheville and Buncombe County is the latest legal action against HCA Healthcare, the Nashville-based corporation that bought the nonprofit Mission Health System in 2019 . The lawsuit filed in federal court federal on July 27 is similar to the one filed in June by the City of Brevard. It’s the third lawsuit against HCA in less than a year. The first was filed in August by a group of WNC residents in Buncombe County Superior Court.
The Post and Courier
Fairy tale house for sale in Upstate SC nabs 'wild' online attention
INMAN — A Spartanburg County home that looks straight out of a fairy tale hit the market in June and a month later gained wide attention from a popular real estate Twitter account. The single-family home at 26 Coastline Dr. in Inman, near state Highway 11, backs up to...
my40.tv
Visitors head to Henderson County apple orchards for opening day
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Farmers in Henderson County are celebrating a bumper crop of apples this year. Now, they're inviting you to visit and pick! And many people were happy to oblige on what was opening day for many orchards. Grandad's Apples on Chimney Rock Road was buzzing with...
FOX Carolina
NCDOT: Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down highway in Polk Co.
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said an overturned tractor trailer has caused U.S. 74 west to shut down Tuesday morning. Officials said the driver of the 18-wheeler was trapped but crews were able to get them out. The driver was flown to a hospital in Spartanburg County.
