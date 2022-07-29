New York Attorney General Letitia James Sues CVS

kissbinghamton.com
Can New York State Courts Legally Choose Who Gets Pets In A Divorce?
It's always sad when a once-loving couple splits up, but sometimes love just doesn't work out the way we want. According to a report by the United States Census, New York's divorce rate was 6.1 in 2019, while the marriage rate was 14.3 the same year. Generally, when couples get divorced, the courts will decide who gets to keep certain assets and custody of the children, if couples cannot mediate the split themselves. But what about shared pets?
46,618 New Yorkers Moved to This State in the Last Year
My family is one of the hundreds in the Twin Tiers who live in Pennsylvania but work just across the border in New York and it looks like the number of people doing the exact same thing might be growing. According to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the state has seen...
Why Are New York Gas Prices The Same Or Cheaper Than Pennsylvania?
So, is everyone happy that gas prices have now fallen for the past seven weeks, according to AAA Gas Prices? Yea, not so much. Don't get me wrong, I am happy that I'm not paying $5 dollars per gallon, but my gas budget has had to increase by at least 50 percent over the past year or so, even with this current slide in price.
Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]
August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
Over 20 New York Counties Under Drought Conditions
It looks like the start of August will be the same as much of July for New York State, hot and dry. According to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, 21 counties in New York are under a drought watch heading into the month of August. The "Watch" is the first...
New York Businesses Being Charged to Pay Back Federal Loans
A report by Anne McCloy of ABC 13 WHAM has revealed that New York businesses are receiving surcharges from the New York State Department of Labor to pay back federal loans the state took out to cover the unemployment benefits it had to pay during the Covid-19 pandemic. The letter...
HAVE YOU SEEN THEM? The Faces of the 35 Children Missing From Upstate New York
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, between January and December of 2020, 2,500 children were reported missing in New York. By the end of 2020, 143 were still missing. As of August 2, 2022, there are now an estimated 220 children missing in the state of New York and 35 of those children are from the Upstate area.
How Many Of New York State’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?
Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?. New York State is full of exciting attractions that you’ll have to see to believe. These attractions are scattered all over the state. Let's be real, New York is pretty large state. You'll find major cities, amazing scenery, natural landmarks, and so much more. If you truly want to fall in love with New York, explore all the regions of the state to get a genuine appreciation of all it has to offer.
Weed Smokers Approved To Puff New York State Fair
A report by CNYCentral.com has indicated that the New York State Fair will allow visitors to smoke marijuana at the fair again this year despite a recent ban from Governor Kathy Hochul on smoking anything in public parks. If you're worried about the smell of Marijuana overtaking the fairgrounds, you...
New York State Removing Taxes On These Essential Items
New York State continues the battle against inflation by removing taxes on certain items. Earlier this year, New York State waived the taxes on gasoline to help ease the cost of a gallon of gas, and it has saved New Yorkers about 16 cents per gallon since the Gas Tax Holiday went into effect across the state.
Uh-Oh! New York Records First US Polio Case In Nearly 10 Years
Most of us thought this was a thing of the past but to my surprise a case of polio has been detected in New York State. It's the first case of polio in almost ten years but it's not that close to Broome County. First Case Of Polio In New...
Gas Prices Continue To Drop Across New York State
There is good news for drivers all across New York State. The price of gas continues to drop. Usually, in the summertime, we see the price of a gallon of gas go up since it takes the gas companies more money to produce the summer blend of gas. Due to high inflation rates, New York State launched a "Gas Tax" Holiday that removed the state gas tax on every gallon of gas sold in the state.
New York State Offers To Pay Your Federal Loans
Once you have a diploma and have completed the courses necessary to graduate college, it is one of the most rewarding and best feelings of accomplishment and relief. But soon after, reality moves in and so do the student loan bills. OUCH! There can be some serious shock over what the monthly payments are and the mountain of debt that you might be looking at. But before you get overwhelmed, there are options.
Upstate NY Senator Proposes Protection Plan Following Lee Zeldin Incident
A New York State Senator says the state should consider assigning Troopers to provide a protective detail for gubernatorial candidates following an incident last week where Lee Zeldin was accosted at a campaign event near Rochester. Senator Joe Griffo has written Governor Kathy Hochul urging the state to consider providing...
2 New Yorkers Win a Million, Mega Millions Jackpot Now Over Billion
No one won the third highest Mega Millions jackpot in history at $830 million. But there were 9 second place winners who scored $1 million, two in New York. And now the jackpot is over one billion bucks. No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday, July 26 – the...
YES! There Are Wolves in New York State, DNA Test Proves it
Wait, hasn't the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation long denied the presence of wolves in New York?. For many years the NYSDEC has told anyone that has reported that they have seen a gray wolf in New York that it wasn't possible. Most times the sightings were said to be only part wolf, lots of times they would be classified as coyotes.
Earthquake Rattles Upstate NY While You Were Sleeping! Did You Feel It?
Experts say that earthquakes below magnitude 3 or so are rarely felt, however, some of the smaller quakes starting at magnitude 2.0 can be felt by people if the quake is considered "shallow". Did you feel the earthquake on Wednesday morning?. A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in upstate New...
$3M Mega Million Winner Sold in Upstate – Store’s 5th Jackpot of the Year!
It's "news" enough that a second-place winning Mega Millions ticket was sold to one lucky patron in Upstate New York over the weekend, but the real story here may be the interesting sidebar convo about the convenience store that sold the ticket. Smokes 4 Less in Fishkill, NY is the...
Can You Pass This Upstate New York Pronunciation Test on Tik Tok?
I've been doing my absolute best to learn the ins-and-outs of being a Capital Region resident. As is the case with any region in the country, there are certain things about the Albany metropolitan area (and beyond) that won't make sense to someone unless you live here for a while.
Wiffle Ball Stadium Considered for West Endicott’s Grippen Park
Broome County may develop a wiffle ball stadium as part of a major improvement project being planned for Grippen Park in the town of Union. County Executive Jason Garnar said he's "really excited" about the plans that now are being developed for upgrading the recreation area in West Endicott. The...
