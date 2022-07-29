ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Midlander charged with assaulting pregnant woman

By Erica Miller
 4 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after police said he assaulted his pregnant partner. Alfred Arzaga, 21, has been charged with assault of a pregnant woman.

According to an affidavit, on July 26, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate after a woman called 911 to ask for help. Dispatch said the call was disconnected midway through and that the phone went unanswered when operators tried to call back.

When officers arrived at the apartment building, they found a woman crying; she reportedly told investigators that Arzaga punched her in the head and the stomach while she was holding her baby. The woman, who is 19 weeks pregnant, was then checked by paramedics because she was concerned about belly pain.

While the woman was with paramedics, officers spoke with Arzaga who said he and the victim had gotten into an argument over the television remote. He claimed he never got physical with his partner and stated she was the one who assaulted him. He said he had video of the incident, but investigators stated Arzaga only started recording once the victim had locked herself in the bathroom.

Officers then spoke with the victim again and she explained that she and Arzaga began arguing and that things escalated when he pushed her and hit her head against the wall. She reportedly had bruises on her arms, legs, and head from where Arzaga hit her. She also said Arzaga choked her, but ultimately, she said she didn’t want to press charges against him. However, officers said the State would press charges on her behalf.

Arzaga was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on an unknown bond.

Quinton Walton
4d ago

Keep him in jail. Cause she will take him back. An if he ok with hitting her pregnant. He dang sure will do it again!

