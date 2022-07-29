Appalachia Rises: How you can help Eastern Kentucky

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a one day “refreshing” reprieve from the summer muggies a renewed push of humid tropical air is set to return on Sunday. Naturally with this new injection of moist air will come the risk of downpours. While the ground has benefited from a drier 24-36 hour stretch, any new downpours will pose the risk of stream rises.

