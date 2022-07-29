Drainage issues addressed

With the summer's savage heat and the state in the middle of a drought, drainage issues haven't been a problem for a while. But eventually, the rain will come, and as the old Morton's Salt ad says, "When it rains, it pours."

Through the General Obligation Bonds, the City allocates funds for drainage improvement projects, both named and unnamed.

"The named money is allocated for the five main drainage basins— Haikey Creek, Adams Creek, Broken Arrow Creek, Elm Creek, and Aspen Creek," Stormwater Division Manager Patrick Wilson said. "The unnamed funds can be spent on any basin and some smaller basins throughout the City."

Adams Creek has the largest per square mile of drainage area. And the Spunky Creek Basin in northeast Broken Arrow is an example of where some of the unnamed funds can be applied.

Broken Arrow voters approved Proposition 6 as a part of the 2018 General Obligation Bond, and it allows the City to spend public funds on private property.

However, there are two caveats to receiving this type of funding.

1. The City must have a vested interest in the project, such as an easement.

2. The project must have a public benefit.

Public benefit is not always easy to define, and that's where the Drainage Advisory Committee comes into play.

The Drainage Advisory Committee has seven members—five residents appointed by the City Council and two City Councilors. Mayor Debra Wimpee and At-Large Councilor Johnnie Parks are currently serving on the committee. The Drainage Advisory Committee is a recommending body to City Council, similar to a planning commission.

A citizen with a drainage concern can apply online for fund consideration to the Drainage Advisory Committee. The completed application will go to the Stormwater Division where it will be reviewed to determine if the project meets the criteria for consideration by the Drainage Advisory Committee.

If an application is not approved for submission to the Drainage Advisory Committee, Wilson works with the resident and explains why it wasn't approved for consideration.

"Usually, the request is denied because it is a private property issue," he said. "Sometimes our Action Center is a better option than going to the Drainage Advisory Committee."

The Action Center is an avenue for residents to make the City aware of non-emergency issues or concerns.

The meetings are typically held on the last Monday of every month and open to the public. For specific days, times, and locations for the Drainage Advisory Committee Meetings go to the City’s website. City staff presents the applications and makes recommendations to the committee at the meetings. The committee discusses the items and will ask the staff questions. It is the committee who will make a recommendation to the City Council who will approve or deny the application during a future City Council meeting.

City staff will then implement the project based on the City Council’s direction.