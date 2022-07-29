5G Manufacturing Campus Opens in Syracuse, New York

One Central New Yorker is living out her childhood dream with her new book, and she's still a kid!. The TreeHouse Reading and Arts Center is hosting a meet and greet for the author and illustrator of the children's book "Timmy is Resilient". Author Patti Demma is also the owner of a new business, Growing Into Resiliency LLC in New Hartford. The illustrator is 10-year-old Kameryn Moss, a 4th grade student in the New Hartford Central School District.

