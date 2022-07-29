5G Manufacturing Campus Opens in Syracuse, New York

kissbinghamton.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Southern Tier COVID Incidents Increase
As new reports emerge about the appearance of Monkeypox outside of New York City, there is still concern about the other virus still circulating and mutating. On the COVID-19 front, Broome County continues to see the number of people hospitalized to slowly grow. As of Friday, July 29, 59 people...
10 Year Old Girl From Central NY Helps Publish New Children’s Book
One Central New Yorker is living out her childhood dream with her new book, and she's still a kid!. The TreeHouse Reading and Arts Center is hosting a meet and greet for the author and illustrator of the children's book "Timmy is Resilient". Author Patti Demma is also the owner of a new business, Growing Into Resiliency LLC in New Hartford. The illustrator is 10-year-old Kameryn Moss, a 4th grade student in the New Hartford Central School District.
MLB・
KISS 104.1
Binghamton, NY
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
764K+
Views
ABOUT
KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kissbinghamton.com
Comments / 0