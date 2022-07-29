ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETK / FOX51 News

1 in critical condition after Atlanta, TX shooting

By Christa Swanson
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QXhQz_0gxluuYB00

ATLANTA, Texas ( KTAL/KSHV ) – A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Atlanta, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

Police say they received a call just before 3:45 p.m. about a man who was shot at a home on the 100 block of Polk St. When officers arrived, they found a man seriously wounded in the backyard.

TTPD seeks to ID suspect in Highland Park armed robberies
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zwMGD_0gxluuYB00
    Police investigating the scene of a shooting in Atlanta, TX (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
  • Scene of shooting in Atlanta, TX taped off as police investigate (Source: KTAL/KMSS stafF)

LifeNet EMS took him to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport. Officials say he is in critical condition.

One person of interest is in custody. Police are interviewing witnesses at the scene as they investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story; more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 1

Related
easttexasradio.com

Cass County Drowning Victims Identified

Investigators have identified the three siblings who drowned in a pond near Atlanta, Texas Friday night as 5-year-old Temari Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 9-year-old Zi’Ariel Oliver. The children were reported missing at about 10 Friday night. Search teams were deployed and a K9 Unit found one of the children’s shoes and footprints in the mud surrounding the pond were discovered. Dive teams recovered the girls bodies around 2am Saturday. There was no sign of foul play, but Texas Rangers have been notified.
ATLANTA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Police respond to reports of shots fired at apartments

Residents of the River Run and Parkview apartments reported the shooting around 12:45 a.m. No information is available yet on arrests or injuries. Attorney General Paxton today announced that the State of Texas is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force with 49 other states to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States.
CASS COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Bodies of 3 missing Texas girls found in private pond, police say

Three sisters who were reported missing from the small North Texas town of Atlanta on Friday, July 29, were found dead in a private pond on Saturday, July 30. The three girls, 9-year-old Zi’ariel Oliver, 8-year-old Amanda Hughes, and 5-year-old Temari Oliver, were discovered just after midnight, the Fort Worth Star Telegram reported.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KTAL

One wounded in early morning Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was wounded early Monday morning in a shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. Police responded to the scene on the corner of Southern Ave. and E. 70th St. just after 12:15 a.m. Officials say a man in his 30s left a party in a different location and was shot, and then the car stopped at that location.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting In Atlanta#Police#Violent Crime#Tx#Ktal Kmss#Lifenet Ems#Ochsner Lsu Health#Nexstar Media Inc#Ketk Com
Mix 93.1

Marshall, TX Police Arrest 11 People On 40 Combined Charges

Police in Marshall, Texas were very busy last week rounding up nearly a dozen individuals on a host of charges after a "gang-related" shooting and several other incidents in the area. On July 28, 2022, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and...
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

1 shot at west Shreveport party; gunman sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A person is recovering following a shooting that took place in west Shreveport early Monday morning. Dispatchers got the call just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, August 1 near the intersection of Southern Avenue and East 70th Street. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Trail ride gunfire leads to an arrest

COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — An arrest has been made in connection with gunfire that erupted during a weekend trail ride. Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius, 20, of Minden, faces a charge of illegal use of a weapon. His bond has been set at $150,000. Three people, including a...
MINDEN, LA
KTBS

Major theft at Southern Hills home in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man said one of his rental homes was broken into Friday. Matt Kay came to his home in the Southern Hills area of Shreveport and found his back windows smashed. Kay said many newly installed items were stolen. "They took the air conditioner, they took...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Firefighters rescue Shreveport worker trapped in dirt

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters rescued a construction worker who became trapped beneath a pile of dirt on a Shreveport construction site Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m., according to firefighters on the scene. A male worker was doing construction work at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop when the ground caved in and trapped him up to his waist.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

3 wounded, 1 critically, when gunfire erupts during trail ride

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Three people were wounded, one critically, by gunfire that erupted Saturday night during a large gathering off Louisiana Highway 160 in Webster Parish. The critically injured person has been flown to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment. Two others have been taken to...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Pilot makes emergency landing near Marshall after power loss

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – No injuries were reported after a Kansas City man made an emergency landing Saturday afternoon after experiencing a temporary power loss. The Cessna 150E, a single passenger plane, was flying east from Terrell to Marshall following Interstate Highway 20, when DPS officials said the plane experienced sputtering and power loss […]
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

Minden High student, 17, shot in her back

COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — A Minden High student is recovering after being shot in her back at a trail ride on the last weekend of her summer break. The shooting occurred about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 30, five days before Webster Parish students are due to return to start the 2022-23 school year.
MINDEN, LA
KTAL

3 shot at illegal trail ride in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at an unauthorized trail ride Saturday night that injured three people, including a local high school student. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Crow Street in Cotton Valley. Sheriff Jason Parker says shots were...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KTAL

Stolen car leads police on chase through Allendale

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A stolen vehicle led Shreveport police on a chase through the Allendale neighborhood late Sunday afternoon. The chase began after officers attempted a traffic stop on Ford St. As the stolen car fled, police say the suspects threw evidence out of the vehicle. The car drove north through Allendale at moderate speeds before it stopped on Dale St. in front of the Canaan Towers Apartments.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy