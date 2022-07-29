ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 46 Charlotte

Over 50 grams of meth seized after pursuit in Alexander County, deputies say

Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Va3zo_0gxlusmj00

HIDDENITE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lenoir man is facing charges after deputies seized over 50 grams of meth and other drugs after a chase in Alexander County Thursday, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies attempted to help Highway Patrol troopers with a traffic stop near NC 90 near Hiddenite Church Road when the vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed.

Convicted child molester in Union County sentenced for naturalization fraud: DOJ

The suspect fled down Old Mountain Road toward US 64 before taking a right onto westbound 64. Deputies and troopers boxed the vehicle in and caused it to stop, the sheriff’s office said.

Three patrol cars were reportedly hit and damaged.

The driver of the vehicle, 45-year-old Christopher Ronald Perkins of Lenoir, was taken into custody.

Deputies said they seized 53 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of marijuana, paraphernalia and Alprazolam pills from inside the vehicle.

Woman shot in head, seriously injured in northeast Charlotte apartment, police say

Perkins was also reportedly wanted for failing to appear on numerous drug charges from Burke and Caldwell counties.

He was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance (Alprazolam), possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana), and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with being served with additional warrants in Caldwell and Burke.

Perkins was issued a $540,000 secured bond. He was also charged by the Highway Patrol for fleeing to elude arrest and speeding violations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Suspect killed by deputies following alleged triple homicide in NC

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was shot and killed Monday afternoon after three victims were allegedly murdered. Deputies said they responded to the call just after 4:30 p.m. after someone reported gunshots on Smith Johnson Road. After deputies arrived at...
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Marion woman faces several charges, including drug trafficking

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman from Marion is facing several drug-related charges after her car was pulled over by authorities in July. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says detectives with the Community Impact Team stopped 52-year-old Sandy Jo Pendley's car on July 15 for displaying a stolen license plate.
MARION, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Drug Paraphernalia#Vehicles#Methamphetamine#Law Enforcement#Hiddenite#Hiddenite Church Road#Doj#Schedule Iv
wataugaonline.com

Arrest made in Greenway robbery & assault case

A man wanted for attempted robbery and assault on the Boone Greenway Trail has been arrested in Lincolnton. According to the Boone Police Department, on July 31st, 2022, at 5:53 p.m., the Lincolnton Police Department arrested Artemio Jesus Nanez Perez on two counts of Attempted Robbery, two counts of Assault, and one count of Interfering with an Electronic Monitoring Device. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on the Boone Greenway Trail on July 26th, 2022. In addition to the Robbery warrants, Perez had a probation post-release warrant and had also removed his electronic monitoring device.
BOONE, NC
fox46.com

Iredell County teacher charged with rape, issued $75,000 bond

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An Iredell County teacher is facing a slew of charges including rape after having a sexual relationship with a student, the Sheriff’s Office said. Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey, 36, of Statesville, has been charged with felony statutory rape of a person who...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Iredell County teacher charged with statutory rape of student

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell County teacher is facing multiple charges for an alleged sexual relationship with a student, deputies said. Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey, 36, is charged with felony statutory rape of a person who is 15 years of age or younger, indecent liberties with a minor and sexual activity with a student. Iredell County deputies first learned of Bailey's alleged relationship on July 20.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

2 killed in fiery Davidson County wrong-way crash

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead following a crash early Saturday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, troopers came to US-52/Interstate 285 after getting reports of a head-on collision in the area. Investigators say that a Ford Ranger was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police In Search Of Gastonia Theft Suspect – Cash Reward Offered

GASTONIA, N.C – The Gastonia police department is searching for a man suspected of a series of thefts. Reports have come from the Cramer Woods area in the Catawba Creek subdivisions. It was reported that during the thefts, the suspects stole a car and used it to commit other...
GASTONIA, NC
CBS 17

3 teens injured in wreck, NC store clerk charged in ALE investigation

HICKORY, N.C. (WJZY) – A Hickory convenience store clerk has been charged after three teenagers were hospitalized in an alcohol-related collision, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced Saturday. Hickory resident Tricia Orr, 34, faces charges including selling alcohol to a person less than 21 years of age. The North Carolina State highway Patrol […]
HICKORY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Waiting for Justice: Family of Kareen Stevenson Jr. wants those involved in his death to face charges

Kareen Stevenson Jr.’s family wants answers. They want justice for those responsible for the young man’s senseless death. And they are tired of waiting. The two-month anniversary of the 19-year-old’s death is quickly approaching. The Statesville Police Department is investigating the events surrounding the fatal shooting on 5th Street. No charges have been filed.
STATESVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy