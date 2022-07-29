Former SC deputy allegedly had relationship with drug dealer

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Sergeant with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) narcotics division resigned recently amid an investigation into his alleged relationship with a known drug dealer, according to SLED.

William Janicki resigned July 11 after an internal review was opened regarding his relationship with a woman authorities knew to be a drug dealer during his time on the narcotics team.

According to documents obtained from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA), CCSO officials were made aware that “while in his role, he began to have a sexual relationship … with a known drug user/dealer in Colleton County.”

For about a year, Janicki “would rent her motel rooms and while assisting other narcotic deputies on traffic stops would overlook narcotics she had [in] her possession.” Janicki was also accused of tipping the woman off to warrants CCSO had obtained for her arrest.

The internal review found that Janicki violated CCSO policy by engaging in “conduct unbecoming of an officer,” according to CCSO spokesperson Shalane Tindal.

On July 19, the investigation was escalated to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), which is standard protocol. SLED declined to comment further than confirming the investigation due to its ongoing nature.

Colleton County Sheriff Buddy Hill said that he was disappointed by the situation and that he is taking the investigation very seriously. He went on to say that “the integrity of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office’s men and women is paramount to Colleton’s citizens” and that CCSO will work with SLED “in hopes of moving swiftly and justly in the matter.”

Prior to joining CCSO in 2016, Janicki spent just over a year working at the SCCJA. He was fired from that job “for violation of agency policy not involving misconduct,” specifically, “policy violations during the hiring process.”

CCSO said that they reached out to the SCCJA before hiring Janicki to ask about the termination, and they were told that the “termination did not affect his law enforcement certification.” CCSO also said that Janicki was “forthcoming about making a bad decision during his tenure.”

Janicki’s law enforcement history also includes time at the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the North Charleston Police Department.

SLED will determine whether Janicki will face criminal charges.

