ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Former SC deputy allegedly had relationship with drug dealer

By Chase Laudenslager
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QqnJA_0gxluj5Q00

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Sergeant with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) narcotics division resigned recently amid an investigation into his alleged relationship with a known drug dealer, according to SLED.

William Janicki resigned July 11 after an internal review was opened regarding his relationship with a woman authorities knew to be a drug dealer during his time on the narcotics team.

According to documents obtained from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA), CCSO officials were made aware that “while in his role, he began to have a sexual relationship … with a known drug user/dealer in Colleton County.”

For about a year, Janicki “would rent her motel rooms and while assisting other narcotic deputies on traffic stops would overlook narcotics she had [in] her possession.” Janicki was also accused of tipping the woman off to warrants CCSO had obtained for her arrest.

The internal review found that Janicki violated CCSO policy by engaging in “conduct unbecoming of an officer,” according to CCSO spokesperson Shalane Tindal.

On July 19, the investigation was escalated to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), which is standard protocol. SLED declined to comment further than confirming the investigation due to its ongoing nature.

Colleton County Sheriff Buddy Hill said that he was disappointed by the situation and that he is taking the investigation very seriously. He went on to say that “the integrity of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office’s men and women is paramount to Colleton’s citizens” and that CCSO will work with SLED “in hopes of moving swiftly and justly in the matter.”

Prior to joining CCSO in 2016, Janicki spent just over a year working at the SCCJA. He was fired from that job “for violation of agency policy not involving misconduct,” specifically, “policy violations during the hiring process.”

CCSO said that they reached out to the SCCJA before hiring Janicki to ask about the termination, and they were told that the “termination did not affect his law enforcement certification.” CCSO also said that Janicki was “forthcoming about making a bad decision during his tenure.”

Janicki’s law enforcement history also includes time at the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the North Charleston Police Department.

SLED will determine whether Janicki will face criminal charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 3

Related
WSAV News 3

Police search for Colleton County murder suspect

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a man wanted for murder in Colleton County today. According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Department, Shannon Kinard is wanted for a shooting that took place at 2:00 a.m. at Sure Shots Pool Hall last weekend. The victim suffered several gunshot wounds and was transported to […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Man charged with attempting to help Ridgeland prison inmate escape

A man was arrested July 28 after he tried to help someone escape from the Ridgeland Correctional Institution, the South Carolina Department of Corrections said. Brandon Jameson Lee, 36, of Inman, was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and aiding in an escape, a news release said. The arrest...
RIDGELAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Body camera footage shows N. Charleston Councilman’s traffic stop

CHARLESTON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston Councilman claimed he was racially profiled after he was pulled over during a traffic stop last week. According to a memorandum from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Councilman Jerome Heyward filed a citizen’s complaint against Deputy Leonard Vella on July 25th, claiming he was racially profiled the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colleton County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Colleton County, SC
State
South Carolina State
WJBF

Barnwell man and juvenile arrested Unlawful Carry of Weapon

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, a deputy with the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office made a legal traffic stop on a vehicle in Blackville. The driver, Jaquez Lamar Isaac, as well as the male, juvenile passenger was charged with Unlawful Carry of a Weapon. Jaquez Isaac was transported to Barnwell County […]
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Police make 26 arrests in two-day targeted operation

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police have made 26 arrests so far in the first of a series of targeted operations. According to police, the Georgia State Patrol partnered with the Savannah Police Department to conduct a high visibility operation from Jul 29-30 with assistance from local, state, and federal partners. The two-day operation resulted in […]
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Charleston police investigating involving person shooting a gun out of car

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shot fired incident that occurred Monday evening. Authorities say that around 5:55 p.m. Monday, dispatch received several calls in the area of Brownswood Road between Killfish Road, summertrees Road and Genesis Road regarding a person shooting a gun out of a car.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Dealer#Ccso#Colleton County Sheriff#Investigat
WJCL

Nurse charged in Guyton hit & run that hospitalized motorcyclist

GUYTON, Ga. — A Savannah-area nurse has been charged with driving under the influence and two felonies in a hit and run Saturday that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital. The crash happened around 5 p.m. in front of the Windfield subdivision near Noel C. Conaway and Conaway roads in Guyton.
GUYTON, GA
wach.com

2 dead after crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is identifying the individuals fatally wounded in the motor vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 on Highway 178 in Bowman, SC. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting. Cournesha McClorin, 25, of...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wpde.com

Nearly a dozen people charged in a Colleton County jail smuggling ring

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Contraband and drugs smuggled into the Colleton County Jail. Eleven suspects- both in and out of the jail- caught in a sting. It goes back to a story ABC News 4 broke on Friday, July 22, involving the head of the narcotics team for the Colleton County Sheriff's Office.
wtoc.com

Deputies: 1 dead after early-morning bar shooting in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says a man died following a shooting at a Walterboro bar Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the Sure Shots Pool Hall on Sniders Highway around 2:00 a.m. At the scene, they found a Colleton County man suffering from “multiple gunshot...
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 killed in deadly crash with rollover on I-26

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –  One person was killed during a single-vehicle crash on I-26 Sunday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2016 Ford sedan was traveling east on I-26 when the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. The crash happened near mile marker 207. According to Trooper Nick Pye, the vehicle ran off […]
live5news.com

‘You just can’t feel safe’: Deadly shooting at Walterboro pool hall worries neighbors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An early-morning shooting Saturday at a Walterboro pool hall that left one man dead has neighbors worried and frustrated. Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded at 1:54 a.m. Saturday to the Sure Shots Pool Hall where a man had been reported shot and a woman injured. First responders said the man had been wounded multiple times and they took him to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. The woman had suffered a broken leg, firefighters said.
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Eastside community reacts to drug distribution arrests

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- An Eastside pastor says that he and his neighbors are feeling safer after multiple men were arrested for allegedly selling crack cocaine and heroin. “People do feel safer when they get folks on the street who are selling drugs, specifically crack cocaine and dangerous drugs that are going to cause health issues,” […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy