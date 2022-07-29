JAE5 Recruits Dave & BNXN For ‘Propeller’

defpen.com
Doechii Sets Release Date For TDE Debut EP
A new era is beginning at one of music’s most prolific and highly-respected labels, Top Dawg Entertainment. Within the last two years, Reason and Ray Vaughn have both put forth projects to introduce themselves as TDE artists. Now, Doechii will have an opportunity to do the same. Shortly after connecting with SZA and releasing the “Persuasive” remix, the Los Angeles native has announced that she will release her TDE debut EP, She/Her/Black B*tch, on August 5.
Kaytranada Returns With ‘Twin Flame’ Featuring Anderson .Paak
Few artists transitioned into the mainstream spotlight during the COVID-19 pandemic quite like Kaytranada. While many listeners were looking for some music to keep them upbeat and optimistic, the Haitian-Canadian record producer and DJ did just that. Not only did he deliver a three-track EP that has endless replay value, but he also remixed Normani’s “Wild Side” and worked on Tinashe’s 333. His most recent album, Bubba, also earned him his first Grammy awards and set him up for his current role as an opener for The Weeknd’s world tour. With all of the momentum in the world coupled with a revived mainstream interest in dance music, Kaytranada is seemingly gearing up to release his third studio album.
Music Industry Moves: Eurovision’s Rosa Linn Inks Deal With Columbia Records; Artist Publishing Group Ups Three
Click here to read the full article. Columbia Records has signed Eurovision star Rosa Linn (pictured), who represented Armenia in the 2022 global song competition. Linn joins a roster that includes global acts like BTS, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X and Adele, among many others. A sped-up version of her breakout single “Snap” recently enjoyed a viral moment on TikTok and led to the original track (co-produced by Hallwood’s Ethan Schneiderman) being added to Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits playlist. She is currently represented by Tamar Kaprelian and Alex Salibian’s NVAK. The singer took to Instagram to show her gratitude for the deal...
Kaytranada Teases New Music With Anderson .Paak & Childish Gambino
Kaytranada may be busy touring the world with The Weeknd and company, but it appears that he’s also preparing to release new music in the near future. On Tuesday, the Grammy Award winner shared a tweet that hinted at what may be in store for the future. “Stand Up...
Meek Mill Provides An Update On New Music: ’10 Tapes Independently Starting September’
Meek Mill is planning a triumphant return following the release of his latest studio album, Expensive Pain. The Philadelphia native has announced that he plans to release ten new projects beginning in September. His upcoming releases will kick off on August 18, 2022 with a new track. “[I will release]...
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
Usher Weighs In On Potential Verzuz With Chris Brown
Usher is finally weighing in on a potential Verzuz battle against Chris Brown. In an interview with E!’s Daily Pop, the R&B icon addressed rumors that he’s heading into the Verzuz ring with his “New Flame” collaborator. Acknowledging a fake flyer on the internet promoting the matchup, he said, “It’s not official. No, we’re not doing that.”
Nezi Momodu Sets Release Date For ‘The Pound’
As a writer, I sit and listen to a number of new artists that are sent my way. After every listen, I do my best to give constructive feedback, write honest reviews and be open to new sounds. At times, this can be a tiring duty despite my undying love for music, specifically R&B and Rap. Fortunately, there are artists that always seem to come through and blow me away.
Drake Tests Positive For COVID-19, Postpones Young Money Reunion Show
Unfortunately, Lil’ Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Drake will not be able to reunite on stage for a special Young Money showcase this August. The Toronto native announced that the show would not take place as scheduled because he recently tested positive for COVID-19. “I am truly devastated to say...
Robert Glasper Teams Up With Masego To Deliver ‘All Masks’
Robert Glasper is one of those names that may not come up often in conversation if you’re not really digging into the production credits of today’s top artists. With that said, Glasper’s fingerprints are on the sound of today’s soul music, R&B scene and Hip-Hop landscape. Even if he’s not seen by the average fan, his presence is certainly felt. Over the years, he’s worked on Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly, Anderson .Paak’s Malibu and Maxwell’s blackSUMMERs’night. Now, he’s tapping in with a new set of talented acts like Masego. Together, Glasper and Masego developed a soothing, soulful track called “All Masks.”
‘Industry’ Star Marisa Abela Emerges As Frontrunner To Play Amy Winehouse In Biopic
It appears that rising actress Marisa Abela is closing in on landing her next role. The 25-year-old actress is reportedly the frontrunner to portray the late singer Amy Winehouse in an upcoming biopic. A recent report from Variety indicates that Abela is “in discussions” to secure the role, but a “small group of other actors are also believed to be in the mix.” At this time, it is unclear what other actors may also be in the “small group” that is still being considered.
How to Develop Your Musician Skills?
Musicians need so many different skills to perfect their craft. For starters, they need self-discipline, good standards, and time management. On top of this, being able to sight read and play by ear are both highly valuable skills to musicians. Although being able to develop these skills fully will probably...
Takeoff And Quavo Recruit Gucci Mane For The ‘Us vs. Them’ Video
Two months after delivering the “Hotel Lobby” video, Takeoff and Quavo have returned with their second single as a duo. This time around, they’re teaming up with fellow Atlanta star Gucci Mane to deliver a new track called “Us vs. Them.” Together, the trio has delivered a sports-themed visual that takes fans everywhere from the basketball court to the football field. As the visual unfolds, Takeoff and Quavo play off of each before Gucci Mane inserts his own verse.
Yours Truly, Jai Sets Release Date For ‘Boys Go To Jupiter’
Yours Truly, Jai is planning her return! Shortly after sharing the “Take It There” video, the Nashville-based artist announced that she plans to return with a new visual for “Boys Go To Jupiter” on August 26, 2022. “I met [and] worked with some very sweet beautiful...
Rolling Loud Sets Dates For 2023 Festival In Miami
Yes, you read that correctly. Rolling Loud has already announced that it will head back to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida next year. The traveling music celebration has told fans that it will bring the biggest acts in music down south from July 21, 2023 through July 23, 2023. A lineup has not yet been revealed, but fans can begin grabbing tickets as early as Friday.
Will Smith Opens Up Following Altercation With Chris Rock: ‘I Am Sorry Isn’t Really Sufficient’
It may be hard to believe, but four months have passed since Will Smith confronted Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California. In the months that have flown by since that incident, Chris Rock has returned to the stage and joked about the matter in passing. In contrast, Will Smith remained out of the public eye until July 29. On Friday, Will Smith shared a lengthy video on Instagram addressing the matter. He began by answering a question that some onlookers have had since March. Why didn’t Smith apologize to Rock while accepting “Best Actor” honors at the 94th Academy Awards?
Demián Bichir And Anika Noni Rose Lead The ‘Let The Right One In’ Trailer
Showtime has unleashed the first trailer for their upcoming series, Let The Right One In. Led by Demián Bichir, Anika Noni Rose and Grace Gummer, this vampire thriller takes twists and turns that will leave viewers hanging on at every turn. “Inspired by the original hit Swedish novel and...
FX Unleashes The First Trailer For The Final Season Of ‘Atlanta’
Within the last two years, a number of shows that have dominated the world of television have come to an end. In December, Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis brought an end to the hit series, Insecure. A few months later, NBC aired the final episode of This Is Us. More recently, Kenya Barris not only wrapped up the first chapter of Grown-ish, but he also concluded Black-ish. Now, Donald Glover and Stephen Glover will take center stage as the final season of Atlanta nears.
Lupe Fiasco Announces ‘The Cool’ 15th Anniversary Tour
Lupe Fiasco is heading back out on tour this fall. In celebration of The Cool‘s 15th anniversary, the Chicago native has announced that he will embark on a five-city mini-tour beginning in September. From September 9 through October 1, Lupe Fiasco will share his classic album with fans in New York, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.
Phylicia Rashad Joins Season Six Of ‘The Good Fight’
Phylicia Rashad has reportedly joined season six of The Good Fight. The seasoned actress will play the role of Renetta Clark in four episodes. Deadline describes Clark as a “calm, brilliant leader of a stealthy resistance movement.”. Rashad is not the only actor to join season six of The...
