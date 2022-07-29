5 Ways the Apple Watch Pro could become a Garmin-beating sports watch

Make the most of the power-packed Asus Zenfone 9 palm-size smartphone in your everyday life. Together with the premium Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and long-lasting 4,300 mAh battery, this smartphone packs a punch in a compact design. Additionally, the dual camera system also includes a 6-axis hybrid gimbal stabilizer for super-steady snaps and videos. The 5.9″ single-handed design comes in four beautiful colors to choose from. In fact, you can easily unlock the phone. All you have to do is touch your thumb on the conveniently located sensor on the power button on the right side. The multifunction button also makes it super easy for you to access your phone with just one hand. Enjoy your daily life to the fullest with this cool Android smartphone from ASUS.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO