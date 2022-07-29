Rebel Rally at Tolsia High School

www.wsaz.com
WSAZ
Back to school tips with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As school starts back, it can be hard to settle into a new routine. Dr. Ashley Stephens stopped by First Look at Four to give some tips for busy families.
wchstv.com
Kanawha high school students working on furniture for new W.Va. court deliver first pieces
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two Herbert Hoover High School students who have been working over the summer to build furniture for West Virginia’s new intermediate court got to deliver and install the first set of benches recently. Lane Ramsey and Josh Stuart, along with several Herbert Hoover...
WSAZ
Huntington High gets back to work
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fall sports started all across the state of West Virginia as Huntington High began the quest again to win their last game of the year. Back in December, HHS lost to Martinsburg in the Class AAA football finals and have been working since that day to get back to Wheeling.
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor
Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
WSAZ
Drum Corps International competition comes to our region
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With horns polished and drums tuned, the Marshall University School of Music hosted the annual Drum Corps International, or DCI competition Monday evening in Huntington. Band students, fans and music lovers from across the region gathered in the Joan C. Edwards Stadium at 7:30 p.m. to...
WSAZ
South Charleston starts the season
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The South Charleston Black Eagles took the football field for the first time in 2022 just after 4 o’clock with a familiar face leading the team. SCHS graduate, Marshall All-American and 11 year NFL veteran Carl Lee now leads the team as they are eyeing the start of the season on Friday August 26th.
The Dominion Post
WVU president Gordon Gee in Charleston for tour stop
West Virginia University President Gordon Gee wraps up a three-county tour today in Kanawha County. He was to be in Pocahontas County last week, but that stop had to be postponed and will. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WSAZ
Businesses, groups helping Kentucky flood victims
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - People all over the region are finding ways to try to help the flood victims in need in Eastern Kentucky. Jim Galloway is the president of Pickett Concrete in Lawrence County, Ohio. He says the video of the devastation was so disturbing, he’s had difficulty sleeping....
Finalists chosen for WVa School Service Personnel of Year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Ten finalists have been chosen for the West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year award. The School Service Personnel of the Year and Teacher of the Year will be announced Sept. 13 at a ceremony in Charleston. Teacher of the Year finalists were announced previously.
WSAZ
Open interviews with Bellisio Foods
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Join the 2021 Business of the Year in the heart of Jackson, Ohio. Apply here: https://www.bellisiofoods.com/careers/
WSAZ
Crews on scene of shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police Department officers are on the scene of a shooting late Monday night on the city’s West Side, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just after 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Wyoming Street. Other details are unavailable, but we’re working...
WSAZ
Former special education teacher sentenced to 10 years in elementary school battery case
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A former special education teacher will spend 10 years in jail for harming students in her care while employed by Kanawha County Schools. In May, Nancy Boggs pleaded guilty to 10 misdemeanor counts of battery involving several students. Tuesday, Boggs was sentenced to 12 months...
WSAZ
Living With a Cause gives back with live music
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Living With a Cause is a local non-profit using concerts to give back their community. Mike Gifford and Fred Spencer stopped by First Look at Four to discuss their upcoming project.
Metro News
West Virginia police departments, community to take part in National Night Out
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Law enforcement agencies from across West Virginia are preparing to host an annual event that promotes strong police-community partnerships. National Night Out is being held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday. Some communities will be hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other various events with safety demonstrations,...
West Virginia American Water Accepting Applications for 2022 Bottle Filling Station Program
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company’s fourth annual Bottle Filling Station Program. “West Virginia American Water’s Bottle Filling Station Program is our most popular community investment opportunity each year and continues to showcase the need...
WSAZ
Jurassic Quest brings prehistoric fun
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Families in Charleston can travel back in time for some prehistoric fun with Jurassic Quest. Dino Dustin stopped by First Look at Four to talk about all Jurassic Quest has to offer. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
Former West Virginia teacher sentenced to 10 years for abuse of special needs student
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A former teacher accused of abusing a special needs child at Holz Elementary has been sentenced to 10 years in jail. In late May of 2022, 67-year-old Nancy Boggs, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of battery. These charges include Boggs hitting a student with a cabinet door, pulling a student by […]
WSAZ
Charleston Police pushing firearm safety after man killed on West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A night of fun between two best friends ended with tragedy Monday night. Charleston Police Lt. Tony Hazelett said Dominque Poindexter, 22, was killed at a home in the 500 block of Wyoming Street while the victim and his friend were playing with a gun they thought was unloaded.
West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
WSAZ
Huntington Police Department to host National Night Out
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - National Night Out is celebrated annually to promote connections between law enforcement and the communities they serve. This year, the Huntington Police Department is in on the fun. HPD Chief of Police Karl Colder stopped by First Look at Four to explain.
