‘Stranger Things’ Writers Address Rumors That Certain Season One Scenes Had Been Re-Edited

The Kiss Between ‘Stranger Things’ Stars Winona Ryder and David Harbour Was Entirely Their Idea
Screams could be heard around the world (okay, well, at least in our living room) when Joyce Byers and Jim Hopper kissed in Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2. Though the moment was cut short, it definitely took fans by surprise. But, what if we told you that scene was completely unscripted?
‘Virgin River’ Star Daniel Gillies (AKA Mark) Was Just Cast in a New Show—& It Sounds Really Good
Good news, Virgin River stans! We’ll be seeing more of 46-year-old actor, Daniel Gillies, who plays Mel’s deceased husband, Mark Monroe, on Netflix’s Virgin River. And while it's likely he'll remain in the cast for season 5 of the Netflix series, we have yet to find out just how they’ll feature Gillies in the upcoming season. As for now, we’ll be seeing some more work from the actor, thanks to Roku.
‘Virgin River’ Season 4: Alexandra Breckenridge Waited on ‘Pins and Needles’ to Find Out the Answer to This Cliffhanger
It may be hard to believe that Virgin River cast members have the same burning questions we do about the Netflix show. But as it turns out, they do. And it looks like one of the show’s stars, Alexandra Breckenridge, found herself wanting the answer to a major season three finale cliffhanger.
These 2 ‘Stranger Things’ Actors Also Starred in ‘Game of Thrones’
Over the span of four seasons, Stranger Things has introduced a slew of new characters who have had a massive impact on fans. From the sweet faces who were gone too soon (*cough* Barb *cough*) to the ones we can’t actually stand (we’re looking at you, Jason Carver), the Duffer Brothers have never been shy about bringing a new name to the supernatural show.
Everything We Know About the ‘Stranger Things’ Spin-Off Series
It’s no secret that Stranger Things is ending after season 5, but there’s a solid chance the franchise is sticking around. In fact, the Duffer brothers (AKA Matt and Ross) are working on a Stranger Things spin-off that will take the sci-fi series to another dimension. Keep scrolling...
Prince William Posts Surprise Video Message with Princess Charlotte—and She's Dressed Just Like Mom Kate Middleton
Royal fans woke up to a fun surprise today when they found Prince William and Princess Charlotte had made a brand-new video together. The Duke of Cambridge, 40, posted the Instagram video to the joint account he shares with wife, Kate Middleton, also 40. In the short clip, we get...
‘And Just Like That…’ Stars Karen Pittman and Sarita Choudhury Present Influencers Award in Slick Heels at ACE Awards 2022
Click here to read the full article. “And Just Like That…” made a return to the spotlight on Monday evening at the 2022 Accessories Council Excellence (ACE) Awards. For the occasion, the HBO Max series‘ costume designers, Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, were given the Influencers Award at the ceremony. While presenting with co-stars Sarita Choudhury and Mario Cantone at the 26th annual event on Monday night, Karen Pittman gleamed in a chocolate brown Christopher Kane dress. Her sleek Fall 2022 number included a structured leather bodice and slim-fitting midi-length skirt covered in sparkling crystals. Round gold, white and red post earrings,...
J.Lo Wows in Surprise Live Performance But Her Feathery Tiger-Print Pants Steal the Show
Even fresh off her wedding, Jennifer Lopez can't be slowed down. While the Hustlers actress has been enjoying a post-elopement trip around France with her now-hubby, Ben Affleck, and their kids, the 53-year-old star just surprised fans at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF event with an energetic performance and a showstopping outfit.
George R.R. Martin Says ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ Book Series Will End Differently Than the ‘Game of Thrones’ TV Show
It feels like just yesterday that Game of Thrones aired its final episodes, wrapping up eight seasons of fast-paced, fantasy-filled TV that dominated our attention for years. And while the show may not have ended in the way some fans wanted, the author of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series from which it was adapted, George R.R. Martin, just assured readers that his books will end a little differently.
Quinta Brunson Talks to Us About Her First-Ever Beauty Partnership with Olay (& Her Hopes for Janine in Season 2 of Abbott Elementary)
As luck would have it, we spoke to Quinta Brunson the morning after this year’s Emmy nominations rolled out. Brunson and the cast of Abbott Elementary earned seven (!) nominations for their hit series, where she also serves as creator and executive producer. “I’m so excited and honored. For everyone’s hard work to be recognized in that way feels incredible,” she tells us.
A Former Chef Fact Checks ‘The Bear’ on Hulu
Yes, everyone has a TV show to rave about these days, but let me add one more to the list. The Bear, which is available to stream on Hulu, is an absolute must-watch. The FX series follows Carmen or “Carmy” (played by Jeremy Allen White of Shameless fame), a fine-dining chef who takes over his family’s failing Chicago-based sandwich shop, with intentions to turn it around. Personal and professional demons abound—mainly the toxicity of his past life working in a fancy restaurant kitchen—which got us curious: How true-to-life is this show? To fact check, we reached out to a former L.A.-based chef who spent years working at a variety of restaurants, including one with a Michelin star. (For the record, he binge watched all eight episodes of the hit series—which has already been renewed for season two—in a single day.)
